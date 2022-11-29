ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia recognizes LSU freshman Harold Perkins can wreck SEC championship dreams

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 4 days ago
ATHENS — Georgia is accustomed to playing star pass rushers. Such is life in the SEC, where Alabama has the likes of Will Anderson and the Bulldogs have Jalen Carter.

But Saturday’s challenge against Harold Perkins is a little different than what Georgia is used to seeing.

For starters, Perkins has played far beyond the level of most freshmen. He’s third in the conference in sacks with 7.5. He also leads LSU in the category along with notching 11.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

