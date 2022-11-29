Read full article on original website
Related
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
The Galactica AI model was trained on scientific knowledge – but it spat out alarmingly plausible nonsense
Earlier this month, Meta announced new AI software called Galactica: “a large language model that can store, combine and reason about scientific knowledge”. Launched with a public online demo, Galactica lasted only three days before going the way of other AI snafus like Microsoft’s infamous racist chatbot. The online demo was disabled (though the code for the model is still available for anyone to use), and Meta’s outspoken chief AI scientist complained about the negative public response. So what was Galactica all about, and what went wrong? What’s special about Galactica? Galactica is a language model, a type of AI trained to...
satnews.com
Ball Aerospace names a VP + GM for their Civil Space Strategic Business
Ball Aerospace has named Dr. Alberto Conti to serve as vice president and general manager of the company’s Civil Space Strategic Business Unit (SBU), effective immediately. In this role, Conti will lead the Civil Space SBU and will be responsible for a portfolio that spans across all science fields, operational weather and Earth Observation (EO), as well as advanced technologies and development. He will partner with customers and stakeholders to achieve mission priorities and define next-generation architectures through the development and implementation of strategies aligned with the Ball Aerospace strategic plan.
Control Engineering
Digital transformation shift for process manufacturers
Digital transformation needs to be about empowering the worker and giving them the tools to succeed. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other team members and provides the information needed for their jobs. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other...
wasteadvantagemag.com
The Role of New Technology in Refuse Safety and Risk Mitigation Strategies
Refuse and waste fleet managers want their haulers and crews to be as safe as possible and serve their community effectively. Garbage truck manufacturers play an important role in meeting that goal. Safety is an important consideration for those in the refuse and recycling industry. Therefore, risk mitigation strategies and...
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
satnews.com
Maxar acquires Wovenware for Machine Learning and 3D data production expertise
Earlier this month, Maxar Technologies completed the acquisition of AI and software development company Wovenware — this acquisition significantly adds to Maxar’s software engineering and AI capabilities and talent. Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has roughly 150 employees specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence...
aiexpress.io
Full-Life Technologies to Acquire Focus-X Therapeutics, for Up To $245M
Full-Life Technologies, a Brussels, Belgium- and Shanghai, China-based radiotherapeutics firm, acquired Focus-X Therapeutics, a NJ-based firm growing focused radiopharmaceuticals to deal with most cancers based mostly on proprietary peptide engineering know-how. Beneath the phrases of the acquisition, Focus-X shareholders are eligible to obtain from Full-Life an upfront cost, potential growth,...
aiexpress.io
Evaluating multimodal AI applications for industries
Multimodal AI is a comparatively new growth that mixes completely different AI methods similar to natural language processing, pc imaginative and prescient and machine studying to realize a richer understanding of one thing. It accomplishes this by analyzing completely different information sorts concurrently to make predictions, take actions or work together extra appropriately in context.
satnews.com
Cobham Satcom’s ‘click’ solution enables multi-band that optimizes maritime operations
Cobham Satcom, provider of radio and satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land mobile sectors announced Sea Tel 1500, a 1.5-meter dual-band, multi-orbit VSAT antenna solution. Available in single Ku- or Ka-band, or as a ‘two antennas in one’ dual Ku-Ka-band configuration, the Sea Tel 1500 is a cutting-edge...
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
satnews.com
Spacecom + Orbit Communication Systems establish record-breaking performance tests of airborne terminals on the AMOS-17 satellite
Spacecom (TASE: SCC), owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, and Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), have completed a series of record-breaking performance tests of Orbit’s MPT30 and MPT46, multi-purpose, airborne satellite terminals. The systems successfully completed the trials via Spacecom’s AMOS-17 digital satellite’s Ka-band. Orbit’s MPT30...
AI invents millions of materials that don’t yet exist
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of predicting the structure and properties of more than 31 million materials that do not yet exist.The AI tool, named M3GNet, could lead to the discovery of new materials with exceptional properties, according to the team from the University of California San Diego who created it.M3GNet was able to populate a vast database of yet-to-be-synthesized materials instantaneously, which the engineers are already using in their hunt for more energy-dense electrodes for lithium-ion batteries used in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The matterverse.ai database and the M3GNet algorithm could potentially expand the exploration...
Breakthrough wormhole simulation may unite quantum physics and general relativity
A quantum experiment has been used to model the dynamics of a wormhole, which could be the key to uniting quantum physics and Einstein's general relativity.
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Taps Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to Establish Connectivity to its 5G Chips
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MediaTek has used Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to establish connectivity to its 5G chips using the 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) and the 5G reduced capability (RedCap) specifications.
WuXi STA and Multiply Labs Announce Partnership and Successfully Deploy Robotic Manufacturing System for Personalized Drugs
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec and a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the partnership with Multiply Labs (based in San Francisco, CA, USA), a robotics company that has developed industry-leading automated manufacturing systems to produce individualized drugs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005249/en/ The Robotic Cluster in Wuxi City, China (Photo: Business Wire)
Airgain® Introduces New Sub-Brands and Website to Better Reflect Pursuit of Simplifying Wireless
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has introduced three new sub-brands and a refreshed website that highlights its efforts to simplify wireless connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005279/en/ Airgain Embedded Brand (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
satnews.com
Sidus Space’s and Capital C’s MOU blends maritime satellite design and security surveillance
Sidus Space, Inc., a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Capital C. As part of the agreement, Sidus will assist in developing, delivering, and maintaining surveillance and tracking...
Comments / 0