Read full article on original website
Related
satnews.com
Cobham Satcom’s ‘click’ solution enables multi-band that optimizes maritime operations
Cobham Satcom, provider of radio and satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land mobile sectors announced Sea Tel 1500, a 1.5-meter dual-band, multi-orbit VSAT antenna solution. Available in single Ku- or Ka-band, or as a ‘two antennas in one’ dual Ku-Ka-band configuration, the Sea Tel 1500 is a cutting-edge...
satnews.com
Australian sustainable fishing companies Austral and Raptis upgrade to AuraNow VSAT
Satcom Global announced that Australian fishing companies Austral and Raptis, have upgraded their satellite communications to AuraNow maritime VSAT. This upgrade enables their fleets access to flexible bandwidth that aligns with the seasonality of fishing, and supports sustainable fishing operations. Phil Robson, Northern Fishing Fleet Manager at Raptis, explained, “Satellite...
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys multi-site connectivity solution in Antarctica for Australian Antarctic Division
Speedcast has conducted systems deployments for the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) to improve overall communications capabilities at multiple research sites in Antarctica. Based in Kingston, Tasmania, the AAD operates year-round stations in Antarctica and depends on Speedcast connectivity to complete research, send data and keep in touch with the rest of the world while operating from the southernmost continent. The AAD represents a sector of the Australian Government delivering the Australian Antarctic Program.
SpaceNews.com
Demonstration of new layer of missile-warning satellites planned for 2026
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Systems Command announced Nov. 28 that two satellite designs — one by Millennium Space Systems and the other by Raytheon Intelligence & Space — passed critical reviews and will move into the next phase of development. Both companies designed medium Earth orbit...
SpaceNews.com
Space Force orders three GPS satellites for $744 million
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force announced Nov. 28 it has ordered three GPS 3F satellites from Lockheed Martin for $744 million. The Space Force exercised the fourth contract option awarded to Lockheed Martin under a 2018 agreement worth $7.2 billion for up to 22 satellites. The first was...
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine
The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
SpaceNews.com
U.S. Space Command supports use of ‘responsive launch’ to deter China and Russia
WASHINGTON — Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, endorsed the idea of partnering with commercial launch companies that can demonstrate fast turnaround operations, a concept known as tactically responsive space. “We need commercial mission partners to build the capabilities to replenish our military space assets,” Dickinson said...
India shows off drone-busting birds in joint drills with US near Chinese border
India’s military showed off trained kites swooping down through mountain ranges to take out drones as part of ongoing high-altitude drills with the US military less than 100km away from the border with China, drawing strong objections from Beijing. The two militaries kicked off the 18th edition of the US-Indian joint exercises known as “Yudh Abhyas” (war practice) in Auli, in India’s northern Uttarakhand state, earlier this month.The drills, which began on 16 November and are spanning 15 days, are taking place on Nanda Devi, the second highest mountain range in India. They are focused on sharing technology and know-how...
PC Magazine
Astronomers Troubled by 'Unprecedented Brightness' of Huge BlueWalker 3 Satellite
A large satellite that’s designed to beam internet to consumer cell phones is now one of the brightest objects in the night sky—much to the chagrin of the astronomical community. Their concerns revolve around the prototype BlueWalker 3 satellite from Texas-based AST SpaceMobile. Earlier this month, BlueWalker 3...
Defense One
Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week
Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Beginning Deliveries in December to US
VinFast is shipping 999 of its VF 8 SUVs and eventually wants to build cars in North Carolina.
constructiontechnology.media
NASA awards contract for moon mission tech
NASA has awarded ICON, developers of construction technologies that advance humanity, a US$57.2 million contract to develop construction technologies that could help build infrastructures such as landing pads, habitats, and roads on the lunar surface. US-based ICON will work with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, US, under...
CNBC
Amazon used AWS on a satellite in orbit to speed up data analysis in 'first-of-its kind' experiment
Amazon's cloud computing division successfully ran a software suite on a satellite in orbit, the company announced Tuesday. The software automatically reviewed images to decide which were the most useful to send back down to the ground, and also reduced the size of images. AWS, or Amazon Web Services, conducted...
NASA's Artemis 1 launched a solar sail cubesat to an asteroid. It may be in trouble.
A tiny asteroid explorer that launched on NASA's moon mission last week still hasn't phoned home.
BlueWalker 3, an enormous and bright communications satellite, is genuinely alarming astronomers
The night sky is a shared wilderness. On a dark night, away from the city lights, you can see the stars in the same way as your ancestors did centuries ago. You can see the Milky Way and the constellations associated with stories of mythical hunters, sisters and journeys. But...
satnews.com
UPDATE: SpaceX successfully launches Dragon’s first resupply mission to the ISS via Falcon 9 and Eutelsat’s 10B satellite launched
On Tuesday, November 22 at 9:57 p.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched the Eutelsat 10B mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was the eleventh launch of this booster, which previously supported the launch of Telstar 18...
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
NASA Awards ICON $57 Million Contract For 'Lunar Surface Construction System'
NASA has established a multi-million dollar contract with a 3D printing construction company to invest in "space-based construction" for the Moon and Mars.
satnews.com
Ball Aerospace names a VP + GM for their Civil Space Strategic Business
Ball Aerospace has named Dr. Alberto Conti to serve as vice president and general manager of the company’s Civil Space Strategic Business Unit (SBU), effective immediately. In this role, Conti will lead the Civil Space SBU and will be responsible for a portfolio that spans across all science fields, operational weather and Earth Observation (EO), as well as advanced technologies and development. He will partner with customers and stakeholders to achieve mission priorities and define next-generation architectures through the development and implementation of strategies aligned with the Ball Aerospace strategic plan.
Comments / 0