Harris-Stowe is predominately a place not of higher education but more resembling a paper mill. Expectations are low, standards for student performance are low, and the general rigorous academic climate is non existent. It’s targeted clients are academically ill-prepared minority groups seeking a university level degree without the effort or the background necessary to be successful.
Does this have anything to do with Ms. Harris becoming VP? I'm curious after hearing her (MsH) plea for recognition that one of her parents is or was a Jamaican (St. Andrew). Call it a far-fetched assimilation or the recognition of Witchcraft but Missouri has its way of secretly controlling many world events not to mention politics. Where did the "Woke" generation birth itself exactly? I am a Missourian and have descendants who initiated the "Great Awakening (1700s)" of which "The Wokies" have copied and are playing with the devil. I swear it's not over until the fat lady sings! We are within the End of Days.
When you fail out of college more than likely you didn’t put the time into it to pass. College is like a full-time job.
