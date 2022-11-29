Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
aiexpress.io
Evaluating multimodal AI applications for industries
Multimodal AI is a comparatively new growth that mixes completely different AI methods similar to natural language processing, pc imaginative and prescient and machine studying to realize a richer understanding of one thing. It accomplishes this by analyzing completely different information sorts concurrently to make predictions, take actions or work together extra appropriately in context.
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Taps Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to Establish Connectivity to its 5G Chips
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MediaTek has used Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to establish connectivity to its 5G chips using the 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) and the 5G reduced capability (RedCap) specifications.
Airgain® Introduces New Sub-Brands and Website to Better Reflect Pursuit of Simplifying Wireless
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has introduced three new sub-brands and a refreshed website that highlights its efforts to simplify wireless connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005279/en/ Airgain Embedded Brand (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
salestechstar.com
Phylum Expands Its Software Supply Chain Security Capabilities, Introduces Automated Vulnerability Reachability
Know what you need to fix today and what you don’t. Phylum, The Software Supply Chain Security Company, announced the addition of Automated Vulnerability Reachability to its software supply chain security platform capabilities. With the ability to focus only on fixing what matters, security pros can end the deluge of false positives and developers can innovate with greater speed and confidence. This new introduction, combined with Phylum’s ability to block and prioritize open-source code risks, provides organizations with the most comprehensive software supply chain security available in the market.
WuXi STA and Multiply Labs Announce Partnership and Successfully Deploy Robotic Manufacturing System for Personalized Drugs
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec and a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the partnership with Multiply Labs (based in San Francisco, CA, USA), a robotics company that has developed industry-leading automated manufacturing systems to produce individualized drugs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005249/en/ The Robotic Cluster in Wuxi City, China (Photo: Business Wire)
satnews.com
Satellite ground segment modernization development product debuts from Kratos
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has announced the general availability of the company’s virtual OpenSpace Channelizer and Combiner for satellite ground operations. The products are used to split and combine digitized RF signals for more effective downlink and uplink, especially to support the advanced capabilities of next generation software-defined satellites and LEO constellations. For example, to support increasing customer demand or to address potential cases of interference, a high bandwidth signal from a software-defined satellite can be split into smaller signals and routed across the ground dynamically for service delivery or for RF analysis.
satnews.com
Ball Aerospace names a VP + GM for their Civil Space Strategic Business
Ball Aerospace has named Dr. Alberto Conti to serve as vice president and general manager of the company’s Civil Space Strategic Business Unit (SBU), effective immediately. In this role, Conti will lead the Civil Space SBU and will be responsible for a portfolio that spans across all science fields, operational weather and Earth Observation (EO), as well as advanced technologies and development. He will partner with customers and stakeholders to achieve mission priorities and define next-generation architectures through the development and implementation of strategies aligned with the Ball Aerospace strategic plan.
satnews.com
Sidus Space’s and Capital C’s MOU blends maritime satellite design and security surveillance
Sidus Space, Inc., a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Capital C. As part of the agreement, Sidus will assist in developing, delivering, and maintaining surveillance and tracking...
satnews.com
Maxar acquires Wovenware for Machine Learning and 3D data production expertise
Earlier this month, Maxar Technologies completed the acquisition of AI and software development company Wovenware — this acquisition significantly adds to Maxar’s software engineering and AI capabilities and talent. Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has roughly 150 employees specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence...
Control Engineering
Digital transformation shift for process manufacturers
Digital transformation needs to be about empowering the worker and giving them the tools to succeed. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other team members and provides the information needed for their jobs. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other...
Monarch Tractor Launches Production of Founder Series MK-V: The First Commercially Available Electric, Driver-Optional Smart Tractor
LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Monarch Tractor, maker of the MK-V, the fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor, today announced the first tractors are coming off the Founder Series production line at its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Livermore, California. The rollout comes less than two years since Monarch unveiled its groundbreaking tractor that combines electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. Constellation Brands, the leading global premium, fine wine and craft spirits producer and largest beer importer in the US, has partnered with Monarch as its first customer, through its purchase of the first six Founder Series MK-V tractors. The delivery of MK-V tractors to Constellation Brands will be followed by additional customer shipments to family farms and other large multinational corporations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005455/en/ Monarch today unveiled its groundbreaking MK-V tractor, combining electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Full-Life Technologies to Acquire Focus-X Therapeutics, for Up To $245M
Full-Life Technologies, a Brussels, Belgium- and Shanghai, China-based radiotherapeutics firm, acquired Focus-X Therapeutics, a NJ-based firm growing focused radiopharmaceuticals to deal with most cancers based mostly on proprietary peptide engineering know-how. Beneath the phrases of the acquisition, Focus-X shareholders are eligible to obtain from Full-Life an upfront cost, potential growth,...
OneRail Raises $33 Million in Series B Funding to Transform B2B Supply Chains
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On the heels of record growth, OneRail completes a $33 million Series B funding round, co-led by Piva Capital and Arsenal Growth Equity. Shippers continue to re-evaluate last mile logistics with a more strategic eye, based on a multitude of factors, including providing a superior shipper-branded customer experience, increased dependability and delivery speed, and cost containment, while meeting sustainability objectives. Supply chain transformation has become a catalyst for competitive advantage for shippers of all types and OneRail replaces siloed legacy systems and manual processes (Excel, VRS, TMS, etc.) to leverage a virtuous cycle of transportation performance data — driving measurable improvements in affordability, dependability, speed and sustainability for its customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005117/en/ Bill Catania and Lisa Catania (Photo: Business Wire)
Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces New SELECT Synchro Selective Soldering System to Increase Throughput and Flexibility While Reducing Footprint and Cost-of-Ownership
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, introduces the new SELECT Synchro™ selective soldering system for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications. The SELECT Synchro is a multi-station selective soldering system (patent pending) that uses a unique, synchronous motion to increase throughput, improve cost-of-ownership, and provide flexibility for electronics manufacturers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005167/en/ The new Nordson SELECT Synchro™ Selective Soldering system uses synchronous motion to increase throughput and flexibility while reducing footprint and cost-of-ownership for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications in electronics manufacturing. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BioMed Realty Receives Approval to Deliver Much-Needed Lab Space at Cambridge International Technology Park
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, received approval of plans to deliver 600,000 square feet of purpose-built laboratory space in Cambridge. The Company will deliver the new development on the 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Park site, which it acquired in September 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006141/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Keysight Introduces Automated Remote Monitoring Solutions to Improve Quality of Service in Public and Private 5G Networks
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, introduces a set of new 5G solutions for automated service assurance, end-to-end quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS) verification, and active testing in private and public 5G networks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005727/en/ The Keysight Nemo Industry Probe is an Industry 4.0-compliant active monitoring solution that maintains mission-critical levels of cellular connectivity in private 5G networks. (Photo: Business Wire)
satnews.com
Japan Space Imaging Corporation takes advantage of Satellite Vu’s Early Access Option Program
The British company, Satellite Vu, will launch a constellation of satellites to deliver insights supporting global challenges that will be captured from the highest resolution thermal data from space. Satellite Vu has opened an Early Access Option Program (EAOP) which Japan Space Imaging Corporation (JSI) has seen as an opportunity signing a multi-million pound purchase option.
wasteadvantagemag.com
The Role of New Technology in Refuse Safety and Risk Mitigation Strategies
Refuse and waste fleet managers want their haulers and crews to be as safe as possible and serve their community effectively. Garbage truck manufacturers play an important role in meeting that goal. Safety is an important consideration for those in the refuse and recycling industry. Therefore, risk mitigation strategies and...
