Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
Failed spacesuit pump aborts planned Russian spacewalk at space station
A scheduled spacewalk outside of the International Space Station was aborted on Friday (Nov. 25), after a problem was discovered with one of the two Russian cosmonauts' spacesuits.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Huge Artemis 1 moon rocket blew the doors off NASA's launch tower elevators (video)
NASA is assessing the damage Artemis 1 left behind after the huge Space Launch System rocket lifted off on Nov. 16, but officials emphasize everything is manageable for future missions.
NASA's Artemis 1 mission launched 10 cubesats. Here's how they're doing
Most of the Artemis 1 cubesats have checked in as the Orion spacecraft looped around the moon, but a few still have not phoned home after launch.
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
Jalopnik
Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station
While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station. The launch of the 20-story Shenzhou-15 rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night local time, 10:08...
SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander again, citing rocket issues
For the second day in a row, SpaceX stood down from the launch of Japan's Hakuto-R moon lander to address possible rocket issues. A new target date has not yet been announced.
satnews.com
Arianespace Ariane 6 to launch Intelsat satellites
Arianespace has signed a contract with longtime customer Intelsat to launch two satellite payloads — IS-41 and IS-44 — using the heavy-lift Ariane 64 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana in 2025 — this agreement repurposes a previous launch contract and adds one additional satellite. Thales...
satnews.com
Europe’s new weather satellite fueled + prepped for a December 13th launch
With liftoff now scheduled for December 13th., Europe’s first Meteosat Third Generation Imager (MTG-I1) satellite has been fueled — once in geostationary orbit, this new weather satellite will provide state-of-the art observations of Earth’s atmosphere and real-time monitoring of lightning events, taking weather forecasting to the next level.
satnews.com
Eutelsat selects Thales Alenia Space to build a Flexsat
Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) has selected Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67 % and Leonardo 33 %) to build a next-generation, highly flexible, Software-Defined Satellite (SDS). The Flexsat (for flexible satellite) will be based on Thales Alenia Space’s cutting-edge ‘Space Inspire’ (INstant SPace In-orbit REconfiguration) product line, enabling seamless reconfiguration...
SpaceX will launch a Japanese moon lander, UAE rover early Wednesday. Here's how to watch.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Japanese lander and UAE rover to the moon early Wednesday (Nov. 30), and you can watch the action live.
Artemis 1 moon rocket, NASA's most powerful ever, aced its debut launch, agency says
NASA's Space Launch System megarocket hit all of its marks during its first-ever liftoff two weeks ago, agency officials said.
China launches 3 astronauts to Tiangong space station
China on Tuesday launched its six-month Shenzhou 15 mission, carrying three astronauts to the country's newly completed space station.
satnews.com
Satellite ground segment modernization development product debuts from Kratos
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has announced the general availability of the company’s virtual OpenSpace Channelizer and Combiner for satellite ground operations. The products are used to split and combine digitized RF signals for more effective downlink and uplink, especially to support the advanced capabilities of next generation software-defined satellites and LEO constellations. For example, to support increasing customer demand or to address potential cases of interference, a high bandwidth signal from a software-defined satellite can be split into smaller signals and routed across the ground dynamically for service delivery or for RF analysis.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Artemis I – Flight Day 15: Orion Capsule “Go” for Distant Retrograde Orbit Departure
On Wednesday, November 30, NASA’s Artemis I mission management team met to review the overall status of the flight test. They polled “go” for Orion to depart from its distant retrograde orbit, where it has been since November 25. On Thursday, December 1, at 3:53 p.m. CST, Orion will conduct a burn to depart the orbit and begin its trek back toward Earth.
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
satnews.com
Japan Space Imaging Corporation takes advantage of Satellite Vu’s Early Access Option Program
The British company, Satellite Vu, will launch a constellation of satellites to deliver insights supporting global challenges that will be captured from the highest resolution thermal data from space. Satellite Vu has opened an Early Access Option Program (EAOP) which Japan Space Imaging Corporation (JSI) has seen as an opportunity signing a multi-million pound purchase option.
