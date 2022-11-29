ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
CNET

Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch

Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
Outsider.com

Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon

With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Jalopnik

Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station

While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station. The launch of the 20-story Shenzhou-15 rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night local time, 10:08...
satnews.com

Arianespace Ariane 6 to launch Intelsat satellites

Arianespace has signed a contract with longtime customer Intelsat to launch two satellite payloads — IS-41 and IS-44 — using the heavy-lift Ariane 64 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana in 2025 — this agreement repurposes a previous launch contract and adds one additional satellite. Thales...
satnews.com

Europe’s new weather satellite fueled + prepped for a December 13th launch

With liftoff now scheduled for December 13th., Europe’s first Meteosat Third Generation Imager (MTG-I1) satellite has been fueled — once in geostationary orbit, this new weather satellite will provide state-of-the art observations of Earth’s atmosphere and real-time monitoring of lightning events, taking weather forecasting to the next level.
satnews.com

Eutelsat selects Thales Alenia Space to build a Flexsat

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) has selected Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67 % and Leonardo 33 %) to build a next-generation, highly flexible, Software-Defined Satellite (SDS). The Flexsat (for flexible satellite) will be based on Thales Alenia Space’s cutting-edge ‘Space Inspire’ (INstant SPace In-orbit REconfiguration) product line, enabling seamless reconfiguration...
satnews.com

Satellite ground segment modernization development product debuts from Kratos

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has announced the general availability of the company’s virtual OpenSpace Channelizer and Combiner for satellite ground operations. The products are used to split and combine digitized RF signals for more effective downlink and uplink, especially to support the advanced capabilities of next generation software-defined satellites and LEO constellations. For example, to support increasing customer demand or to address potential cases of interference, a high bandwidth signal from a software-defined satellite can be split into smaller signals and routed across the ground dynamically for service delivery or for RF analysis.
scitechdaily.com

NASA Artemis I – Flight Day 15: Orion Capsule “Go” for Distant Retrograde Orbit Departure

On Wednesday, November 30, NASA’s Artemis I mission management team met to review the overall status of the flight test. They polled “go” for Orion to depart from its distant retrograde orbit, where it has been since November 25. On Thursday, December 1, at 3:53 p.m. CST, Orion will conduct a burn to depart the orbit and begin its trek back toward Earth.
Ars Technica

SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight

It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
satnews.com

Japan Space Imaging Corporation takes advantage of Satellite Vu’s Early Access Option Program

The British company, Satellite Vu, will launch a constellation of satellites to deliver insights supporting global challenges that will be captured from the highest resolution thermal data from space. Satellite Vu has opened an Early Access Option Program (EAOP) which Japan Space Imaging Corporation (JSI) has seen as an opportunity signing a multi-million pound purchase option.

