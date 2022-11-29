ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Tata AIA Life associates with Medix to offer specialised 'Critical illness' related services to its consumers

By PR Newswire India
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

ValueMomentum Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Property & Casualty Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

PISCATAWAY, N.J. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a fast-growing IT services and software company, has been recognized in the Major Contenders category of. Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The PEAK Matrix® assesses service providers on a range of metrics related to their vision, capability, and market impact, specifically for property & casualty. The report covers 15-25 of the top service providers in the insurance industry.
InsuranceNewsNet

Manipur University Researchers Have Published New Data on Health and Medicine (Coverage and correlates of health insurance in the north-eastern states of India): Health and Medicine

-- Researchers detail new data in agriculture. According to news reporting out of Imphal,. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Purpose - The paper aims to analyze the coverage of health insurance and its correlates in the north-eastern region of. India. . Design/methodology/approach - The study accessed the raw...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Lancashire Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries; Affirms Credit Ratings

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of. Lancashire Insurance Company Limited. (. Hamilton, Bermuda. ) and. Lancashire Insurance...
InsuranceNewsNet

ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market to Hit US$ 17,166.5 Million by 2027 – Astute Analytica

By the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the projected period. Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asean-automotive-insurance-market. Car insurance is the agreement to pay premiums in exchange for protection from financial losses resulting from an accident or other damage to the vehicle and constitutes the basis of a contract...
InsuranceNewsNet

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd: Notification of Major Holdings

Bermuda Stock Exchange CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company"; Ticker: CAT.BH) announces a Notification of. (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between.
InsuranceNewsNet

MIB Collaborates with Tritura to Support Members' Compliance with Emerging Algorithmic Accountability Regulation

BRAINTREE, Mass. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced a collaboration agreement with Tritura, a leading provider of legal and compliance data investigation and testing services, to support the life insurance industry in addressing evolving regulations regarding algorithmic accountability.
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Methods And Systems For Injury Segment Determination” Published Online (USPTO 20220366510): Patent Application

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Dillard, John (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In various applications a need exists...
InsuranceNewsNet

Vitality Health International is making waves in Africa

JOHANNESBURG , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching in January 2022 ,. has been gaining momentum in bringing health insurance that rewards healthy living to employer groups in the rest of. Africa. . Vitality Health Insurance. , developed specifically for the African market, focuses on prevention through screening, as...
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports Outline Flood Risk Management Study Findings from Hohai University (Urban Road Waterlogging Risk Assessment Based On the Source-pathway-receptor Concept In Shenzhen, China): Risk Management – Flood Risk Management

-- Research findings on Risk Management - Flood Risk Management are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Urban roads are especially vulnerable to waterlogging during rainfall events. Assessments of urban road waterlogging risk are critical for disaster prevention and mitigation.”
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Knights of Columbus

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect the Order’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy