Tata AIA Life associates with Medix to offer specialised 'Critical illness' related services to its consumers

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Auto-Owners Insurance Company and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of. Auto-Owners Insurance Company. (Auto-Owners) (. Lansing, MI. ) and its four wholly owned property/casualty (P/C) companies that compose. Auto-Owners Insurance Group. (AOIG)....
ValueMomentum Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Property & Casualty Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
PISCATAWAY, N.J. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a fast-growing IT services and software company, has been recognized in the Major Contenders category of. Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The PEAK Matrix® assesses service providers on a range of metrics related to their vision, capability, and market impact, specifically for property & casualty. The report covers 15-25 of the top service providers in the insurance industry.
Manipur University Researchers Have Published New Data on Health and Medicine (Coverage and correlates of health insurance in the north-eastern states of India): Health and Medicine
-- Researchers detail new data in agriculture. According to news reporting out of Imphal,. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Purpose - The paper aims to analyze the coverage of health insurance and its correlates in the north-eastern region of. India. . Design/methodology/approach - The study accessed the raw...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Lancashire Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries; Affirms Credit Ratings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of. Lancashire Insurance Company Limited. (. Hamilton, Bermuda. ) and. Lancashire Insurance...
ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market to Hit US$ 17,166.5 Million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
By the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the projected period. Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asean-automotive-insurance-market. Car insurance is the agreement to pay premiums in exchange for protection from financial losses resulting from an accident or other damage to the vehicle and constitutes the basis of a contract...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of NongHyup Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. NongHyup Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited. (NH P&C) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect...
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd: Notification of Major Holdings
Bermuda Stock Exchange CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company"; Ticker: CAT.BH) announces a Notification of. (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between.
Warburg Pincus to Acquire K2 Insurance Services from Lee Equity Partners
PRNewswire/ -- K2 Insurance Services. ("K2"), a leading independent specialty insurance program manager, today announced that. , a leading global growth investor, has agreed to acquire the company from. Lee Equity Partners, LLC. ("Lee Equity") a growth oriented middle market private equity firm. The investment will support K2's continued growth...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd., Revises Under Review Status to Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” (Good) from “a” (Excellent) of. Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Hotai Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). Concurrently, the under review status of these...
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nan Shan General Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of. Nan Shan General Insurance Co., Ltd. (Nan Shan General) (. Taiwan. ) remain unchanged in view of the negative impact from pandemic insurance claims on the company’s...
MIB Collaborates with Tritura to Support Members' Compliance with Emerging Algorithmic Accountability Regulation
BRAINTREE, Mass. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced a collaboration agreement with Tritura, a leading provider of legal and compliance data investigation and testing services, to support the life insurance industry in addressing evolving regulations regarding algorithmic accountability.
Patent Application Titled “Methods And Systems For Injury Segment Determination” Published Online (USPTO 20220366510): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Dillard, John (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In various applications a need exists...
Zurich completes sale of Italian life and pensions back book to GamaLife
And is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on U.S. Health Insurance Industry
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining a stable market segment outlook on the U.S. health insurance industry for 2023, citing reduced pressure from COVID-19-related medical costs, as well as diversified revenues and earnings and strong levels of risk-adjusted capitalization among health insurers. In its new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market...
Vitality Health International is making waves in Africa
JOHANNESBURG , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching in January 2022 ,. has been gaining momentum in bringing health insurance that rewards healthy living to employer groups in the rest of. Africa. . Vitality Health Insurance. , developed specifically for the African market, focuses on prevention through screening, as...
Reports Outline Flood Risk Management Study Findings from Hohai University (Urban Road Waterlogging Risk Assessment Based On the Source-pathway-receptor Concept In Shenzhen, China): Risk Management – Flood Risk Management
-- Research findings on Risk Management - Flood Risk Management are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Urban roads are especially vulnerable to waterlogging during rainfall events. Assessments of urban road waterlogging risk are critical for disaster prevention and mitigation.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Knights of Columbus
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect the Order’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well...
