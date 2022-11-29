FUD around Tether continued to grow as it didn’t provide audited financial reports. Tether’s transaction count declined while active addresses witnessed a rise. According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Tether [USDT] issued massive loans of around $6.1 billion as of 30 September 2022. Additionally, Tether did not publish audited financial documents or a complete balance sheet documenting the same. This lack of transparency by Tether could stir up more FUD against the stablecoin, as the community may perceive these loans in a negative light.

5 HOURS AGO