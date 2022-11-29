Read full article on original website
Why Bitcoin [BTC] may have one last dance to $12,800 before critical moment
Bitcoin risked a further price decrease due to the indications of the Delta cap and relations to the 2015 and 2018 trend. Price action showed that a breakout was not nearby, even as investor confidence dropped. The Delta price of Bitcoin [BTC] might suggest that the worst was far from...
Going short on ApeCoin [APE]? You should read this before you trade
The price action of APE was limited within a rising channel. A possible breakout to the downside could send APE falling toward the 38.2% Fib level, or $3.412. APE saw a decline in Open Interest in the futures market. ApeCoin [APE] fell below $3.954 after BTC lost $17.11k. It is...
Tether [USDT] on shaky grounds: Will these new developments reinforce fear
FUD around Tether continued to grow as it didn’t provide audited financial reports. Tether’s transaction count declined while active addresses witnessed a rise. According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Tether [USDT] issued massive loans of around $6.1 billion as of 30 September 2022. Additionally, Tether did not publish audited financial documents or a complete balance sheet documenting the same. This lack of transparency by Tether could stir up more FUD against the stablecoin, as the community may perceive these loans in a negative light.
Bitcoin: Why the low social activity around the leading coin should concern you
Bitcoin has seen low social dominance in the past few weeks. Some analysts speculate that the price might dip even further. Data from leading on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that the last few weeks had been marked by low social activity for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. BTC’s social dominance remained low as traders continued to shy away from the leading coin in favor of altcoins.
Chainlink [LINK] eyes a 20% rally before 6 December, here’s why
LINK was bullish, with a possible 20% rally toward a bearish order block at $8.965. Short and long-term LINK holders saw gains. Chainlink (LINK) has rallied 30% since 21 November. At press time, it was trading at $7.527 and on the verge of a potential 20% rally toward a bearish order block target.
What Ethereum [ETH] holders should expect in the near-term
ETH was in a bullish market structure but in a price correction phase. The price decline could settle at the 78.6% ($1260.23) Fibonacci retracement level. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1283.82 at press time. This level was a drop after ETH lost the psychological $1300 mark it reached after a recent rally last week.
Bitcoin miners continue to face the heat, but what’s the way forward
Bitcoin miners face the heat as selling pressure rises. Daily activity and velocity declines, however, retail investors show faith. Bitcoin miners were one of those sections of the crypto community who were impacted massively by the crypto winter, thanks to the selling pressure. According to the founder of Capriole Fund, Charles Edwards, the increase in miners’ stress could also paint a negative outlook for the king coin in the long term.
Assessing whether Ethereum’s [ETH] price rally is imminent in the short term
Ethereum [ETH] has seen a surge in its count of daily active addresses. The past few days have been marked by increased ETH accumulation. On 28 November, for the first time since 15 October, the number of unique addresses that traded Ethereum [ETH] daily clinched a high of 497,300 addresses, data from Santiment showed.
Ethereum miner revenue reaches monthly high, but here’s the issue
ETH’s number of daily active addresses surged to a monthly high in the last three days. The transaction volume was relatively low which suggested the lack of a strong whale presence. Ethereum network activity has seen significant recovery this week as market conditions improve. This was highlighted in the...
Ethereum’s net issuance reading since merge has got some tips for traders
Ethereum’s total net issuance witnessed a massive spike. The number of Ethereum’s retail investors also grew over the past few days. Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, reported that over the past few weeks, there was a significant increase in the total net coin issuance of Ethereum. Read Ethereum’s...
FTX’s venture arm Alameda invested over a billion in Bitcoin [BTC] mining firm
Alameda reportedly invested over a billion dollars in the Bitcoin mining firm – Genesis Digital. The first recorded investment was in August last year, while the last was in April 2022. FTX and Alameda breakdown controversies continue to hit the spotlight in the cryptosphere. The latest revelation gives insight...
Crypto exchange Kraken to start layoffs as crypto winter persists
Kraken plans to lay off nearly 30 percent of its overall headcount because of crypto winter. The company is providing a number of support for those losing their jobs. The second largest crypto exchange in the United States – Kraken – announced it would start laying off its employees. The crypto platform is planning on reducing its overall headcount by 30%. This means that approximately 1,100 employees would lose their jobs.
Compound Finance and a tale of wETH supply cap increment
Compound Finance published a proposal seeking community votes on whether to increase the wETH supply in its Comet market. COMP’s price declined severely in the last month. DeFi lending platform Compound Finance [COMP] has sought votes from its community members on a proposal to increase the supply cap for wrapped Ether (wETH) in its Comet USDC market (cUSDCv3) on the Ethereum mainnet.
Reasons why Solana [SOL] holders can still consider going long
Solana’s affiliation with FTX and Alameda has shaken the network in recent weeks. Solana NFTs and dApps have, however, been giving the network some hope of stability and user growth. Solana has been going through a hard spell recently, largely in part due to its associations with FTX and...
Can Solana’s NFT space manage to restore SOL’s position in the crypto market
Solana’s weekly chart was green and the metrics supported a positive outlook. On the other hand, SOL’s Bollinger Band and RSI flashed bearish signals. Solana [SOL] has been drifting away from the top ten list of cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization for quite a few weeks now. Though Solana failed to impress its investors, growth was witnessed in its NFT ecosystem.
BNB and its staking derivatives suffer huge dump following the Ankr exploit
Ankr suffered an exploit that led to the minting of a huge number of aBNBc tokens. This exploit led traders to significantly distribute aBNBc and other staking derivatives of BNB coin. In the early trading hours of 2 December, DeFi protocol Ankr suffered an exploit that led to an excessive...
Chainlink Staking v0.1 to launch on Ethereum mainnet, details inside
Chainlink announces a new update regarding its staking. Even though its social engagements and mentions grew, Chainlink’s weighted sentiment declined. Through a tweet on 1 December, Chainlink announced that the network would be launching v2 of their staking protocol earlier than usual. This decision came after a consultation with their community.
Shiba Inu gets attention from whales, but what does it mean for its price
Whales show interest in Shiba Inu despite its sluggish performance. MVRV Ratio suggested that SHIB’s price might surge soon. Shiba Inu [SHIB], one of the most popular meme coins in the world, failed to put a smile on investors’ faces with its sluggish performance. Over the past week, SHIB only managed to increase its price by over 2%, which was not up to the mark when compared to other cryptos.
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: XLM to $50; is that even a possibility?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. It has been nearly three weeks since the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed and the global cryptocurrency market has still not been able to recover. Similar to all cryptocurrencies, Stellar’s native token, Lumens (XLM), has also been struggling.
Will OpenSea’s listing of BNB Chain NFTs be a game changer for the blockchain?
BNB Chain NFTs will now be available for listing and sale on OpenSea. A significant amount of growth was registered in BNB’s NFT ecosystem over the past few weeks. BNB recently made a huge announcement regarding its NFT ecosystem that created excitement in the community. According to the official tweet, BNB Chain NFTs will now be available for listing and sale on OpenSea.
