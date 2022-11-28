Have you ever wanted to own a mall? It's a pretty niche desire in life, but if you are in the market for one the Maplewood Mall is hitting the auction block in 2023. The mall is just a few miles north of St. Paul, and currently has stores like Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls, and Macy's. RI-Marketplace is hosting the auction and says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, could be a big boost to its sales appeal.

MAPLEWOOD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO