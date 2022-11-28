ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Pierz Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Pierz woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Platte Township north of Pierz. Forty-one-year-old Nicole Johnson was heading north when her vehicle went into the ditch and...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023

The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Foley Christmas Lighting Contest Starts Thursday

FOLEY (WJON News) - The City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest starts Thursday. Three residential displays will win a prize package of $100 in Foley Shopping Dollars, and one business will be recognized for brightening the holidays for shoppers. The judging happens nightly from December 1st through the 11th, with...
FOLEY, MN
96.7 The River

Stearns Co. Review Confirms Election Results Are Accurate

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County officials confirm the results of the election. The Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says they've just completed the Post-Election Review process. This process is a hand count of the ballots for the U.S. Representative and Governor's race. The ballots are hand-counted to make sure the...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Receives 4 RFQ’s for Pine Ridge Golf Course

SARTELL (WJON News) - The city of Sartell has received four letters of interest from developers looking to take ownership of the Pine Ridge Golf Course. Back in October, the council approved going through a Request for Qualifications and Letters of Interest process for the property. All proposals will now...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

A Mall In Minnesota is Hitting the Auction Block Next Year

Have you ever wanted to own a mall? It's a pretty niche desire in life, but if you are in the market for one the Maplewood Mall is hitting the auction block in 2023. The mall is just a few miles north of St. Paul, and currently has stores like Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls, and Macy's. RI-Marketplace is hosting the auction and says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, could be a big boost to its sales appeal.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
96.7 The River

Update: St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about back in mid-October, a St. Cloud woman who was wanted by Minneapolis police in a murder investigation has been arrested in Texas. Minneapolis police say Erica Roberts was arrested in Longview, Texas after they received...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

Annual Candy Cane Parade Scheduled in Rockville

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - Enjoy an afternoon of fun in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is holding their annual Candy Cane parade Saturday night. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. your kids can get a photo with Santa, make crafts, and roast marshmallows and hotdogs. The fun all leads up to...
ROCKVILLE, MN
96.7 The River

Prep Bowl 40 This Weekend At U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The 40th edition of the Minnesota State High School League's Prep Bowl Championship Series will take place Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2ND. Class "A" championship at 10:00 a.m. Springfield (11-2) versus Minnesota (11-2) Class "AA" championship at 1:00...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

Ridlehoover Finalist for Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent Search

SARTELL (WJON News) - The superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen school district is a finalist for another superintendent position. Jeff Ridlehoover is one of two finalists selected by The Anoka-Hennepin School Board following Wednesday night's final round of interviews. Ridlehoover says while he loves working in Sartell, this was truly...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Rockville Council Censures Mayor Again With More Restrictions

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - The mayor of Rockville has been censured again by the city council. During Wednesday night's meeting the council voted to include additional restrictions to Mayor Duane Willenbring's current censure, after employees have claimed he went beyond his authority. Council member Brian Herberg says several employees have...
ROCKVILLE, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy