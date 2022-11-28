Read full article on original website
Country Lights Festival in Sartell Announces Special Dates Through December
The Country Lights Festival is officially open for the holiday season. This festive light display around Lake Francis will be turned on nightly from December 2nd through December 31st to light up the area this holiday season. Everyone is welcome to check out the 33 acres of lights whenever it...
Pierz Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash
PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Pierz woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Platte Township north of Pierz. Forty-one-year-old Nicole Johnson was heading north when her vehicle went into the ditch and...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023
The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
Foley Christmas Lighting Contest Starts Thursday
FOLEY (WJON News) - The City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest starts Thursday. Three residential displays will win a prize package of $100 in Foley Shopping Dollars, and one business will be recognized for brightening the holidays for shoppers. The judging happens nightly from December 1st through the 11th, with...
Santa Claus And Live Reindeer Set To Appear In Albertville This Weekend
Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 3rd and 4th) from 10 a.m. to Noon. Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be...
Ways You Can Help Victims of the Recent Ogilvie Home Invasion
Thanks to a caring friend of the couple, we were informed of a terrible incident that happened in central Minnesota to a couple that makes helping others a part of their daily lives. You may have read the story recently of the terrible home invasion and attack on these two...
Carjacked Minnesota Father Takes The Thief’s Car And Rescues His Kids
The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night. A FATHER IN ACTION. When Deanah...
Stearns Co. Review Confirms Election Results Are Accurate
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County officials confirm the results of the election. The Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says they've just completed the Post-Election Review process. This process is a hand count of the ballots for the U.S. Representative and Governor's race. The ballots are hand-counted to make sure the...
Sartell Receives 4 RFQ’s for Pine Ridge Golf Course
SARTELL (WJON News) - The city of Sartell has received four letters of interest from developers looking to take ownership of the Pine Ridge Golf Course. Back in October, the council approved going through a Request for Qualifications and Letters of Interest process for the property. All proposals will now...
A Mall In Minnesota is Hitting the Auction Block Next Year
Have you ever wanted to own a mall? It's a pretty niche desire in life, but if you are in the market for one the Maplewood Mall is hitting the auction block in 2023. The mall is just a few miles north of St. Paul, and currently has stores like Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls, and Macy's. RI-Marketplace is hosting the auction and says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, could be a big boost to its sales appeal.
Update: St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about back in mid-October, a St. Cloud woman who was wanted by Minneapolis police in a murder investigation has been arrested in Texas. Minneapolis police say Erica Roberts was arrested in Longview, Texas after they received...
Annual Candy Cane Parade Scheduled in Rockville
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - Enjoy an afternoon of fun in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is holding their annual Candy Cane parade Saturday night. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. your kids can get a photo with Santa, make crafts, and roast marshmallows and hotdogs. The fun all leads up to...
Prep Bowl 40 This Weekend At U.S. Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The 40th edition of the Minnesota State High School League's Prep Bowl Championship Series will take place Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2ND. Class "A" championship at 10:00 a.m. Springfield (11-2) versus Minnesota (11-2) Class "AA" championship at 1:00...
Ridlehoover Finalist for Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent Search
SARTELL (WJON News) - The superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen school district is a finalist for another superintendent position. Jeff Ridlehoover is one of two finalists selected by The Anoka-Hennepin School Board following Wednesday night's final round of interviews. Ridlehoover says while he loves working in Sartell, this was truly...
Students’ Quick Thinking Avoids Potential Threat At ROCORI
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School District took swift action after reports of a potential threat at the school Tuesday. High School Principal Ryan Hauge says an unsubstantiated social media post indicated there was a potential threat to ROCORI schools. Hauge says the post was based on information...
Rockville Council Censures Mayor Again With More Restrictions
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - The mayor of Rockville has been censured again by the city council. During Wednesday night's meeting the council voted to include additional restrictions to Mayor Duane Willenbring's current censure, after employees have claimed he went beyond his authority. Council member Brian Herberg says several employees have...
Gophers Hosting NCAA Volleyball Tournament this Weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The highly ranked Gopher women's volleyball team will be hosting some NCAA tournament games this weekend. The Number 2 seeded Gophers are 20 and 8 overall and will be hosting Southeast Louisiana Friday night at 7:00 p.m. The winner of that game will play the winner...
