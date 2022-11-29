The two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in immediate danger, the PLO’s envoy to the UN warned on Wednesday. “We are at the end of the road for the two-state solution. Either the international community summons the will to act decisively or it will let peace die passively. Passively, not peacefully,” Riyad Mansour said, addressing a plenary session of the General Assembly on the conflict.

