Cleveland Jewish News
Senior Islamic Jihad commander killed during clashes with IDF near Jenin
A senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander and another terrorist were killed overnight Wednesday during clashes with Israeli forces near Jenin, according to the IDF. Israeli security forces came under fire during an arrest raid in the village of Wadi Burqin, according to the Israeli military. The Israeli forces returned fire, killing PIJ commander Muhammad Saadi and Naeem Zubeidi, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF Chief: We won’t allow any politician to intervene in commanders’ decisions
Israel Defense Forces commanders and they alone will determine the norms and values of the military, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi declared on Wednesday amid the controversy surrounding last week’s altercation between two soldiers and far-left provocateurs in Hebron. “We will not allow any politician, not...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF inaugurates new co-ed battalion for Judea and Samaria security barrier missions
The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday unveiled a new co-ed infantry battalion, the 49th “Panther” Battalion, which has joined the Ground Forces’ Border Protection Corps. According to the IDF Spokesperson Unit, the new battalion was formed as a result of lessons learned from “Operation Break the Wave,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
US envoy says consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem remains a possibility
The Biden administration is committed to the two-state solution and there is still a possibility of reopening the shuttered Jerusalem consulate to the Palestinians, Hady Amr, who was recently appointed the State Department’s special representative for Palestinian affairs, said on Wednesday. “It’s a real honor to serve as the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nefesh B’Nefesh and Friends of the IDF host annual ‘Errands Day’ for Lone Soldiers
Nefesh B’Nefesh (NBN) and Friends of the IDF (FIDF) hosted their annual “Personal Errands Day” for lone soldiers in Tel Aviv on Thursday. The event, in cooperation with the IDF Human Resources Department and Yahad (“United for Israel’s Soldiers”), brought together more than 40 different government ministries and organizations to create a one-day, one-stop shop for all the services soldiers without family in the country might need during their services.
Cleveland Jewish News
UN to commemorate Palestinian ‘Nakba,’ the catastrophe of Israel’s creation
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Wednesday to adopt a resolution to commemorate the “Nakba.” The Arabic term, meaning “catastrophe,” is used by Palestinians and their supporters to describe Israel’s creation and the resulting displacement of some 700,000 of Palestinian Arabs during the 1948 war initiated by Arab nations to destroy the nascent Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian UN envoy warns of end of two-state solution
The two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in immediate danger, the PLO’s envoy to the UN warned on Wednesday. “We are at the end of the road for the two-state solution. Either the international community summons the will to act decisively or it will let peace die passively. Passively, not peacefully,” Riyad Mansour said, addressing a plenary session of the General Assembly on the conflict.
Cleveland Jewish News
UN envoy to Hamas: ‘You have the right to fight Israel’
Italian lawyer Francesca Albanese, the United Nations’ special rapporteur for the Palestinians, spoke at a Hamas-organized conference in Gaza on Monday. She plans to continue on to Israel, which is considering refusing her entry. Senior members of the U.S.- and E.U.-designated terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)...
Cleveland Jewish News
UNRWA condemns ‘man-made cavity’ found under Gaza school
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency on Wednesday condemned the presence of a “man-made cavity” found beneath a school in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. The agency said in a statement that after “recently” identifying the cavity, it had protested strongly to the relevant authorities in Gaza to “express outrage and condemnation.” The structure, UNRWA continued, “is a serious violation of the agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law. Moreover, it exposes children and agency staff to significant security and safety risks.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel to cut funding to Jaffa theater planning to screen anti-Israel film
Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman instructed the treasury on Wednesday to cut funding to the Al Saraya Theater in Jaffa over its planned screening of a Jordanian movie that portrays IDF soldiers as murderers. Separately, Otzma Yehudit Party head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, blasted Netflix’s decision to air the film.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz: Iran attacked at least 16 civilian vessels in Mideast in past five years
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday told the defense attaches of over 30 countries that Iran had conducted at least 16 attacks on civilian vessels in the region over the past five years. “Iran is a global and regional challenge and also a threat to the State of Israel....
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid observes Israel-US military drills simulating strike on Iran nuke sites
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited the Israeli Air Force’s underground control center on Wednesday to observe a series of joint exercises with the U.S. military simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and other regional threats. Lapid was joined by IDF Chief of General Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former US diplomats: withhold military aid to Israel as response to ‘radical Netanyahu government’
Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud, Religious Zionist parties sign coalition agreement, paving the way to a new government
The Likud and Religious Zionist parties reached a coalition agreement on Thursday evening that clears the way for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government backed by 64 members of Israel’s Knesset. Under the accord, Religious Zionist Chairman Bezalel Smotrich will become finance minister for two years under...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel observes its first UAE National Day
In the latest milestone for the Abraham Accords, Thursday marked the first observance of UAE National Day in Israel. On Dec. 2 each year, the UAE—which normalized relations with Israel in 2020, along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco—celebrates the union of its seven emirates under the leadership of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1971.
Cleveland Jewish News
No room for hatred
No country is perfect. Throughout the world, former President Donald Trump has unleashed hatred that was previously less evident. My expectation is that my alma mater would serve as an example of a good community, not a bed of anti any group. I am an 86-year-old retired medical social worker...
Cleveland Jewish News
Innovation thrives on Israel’s southern border
The word “Negev” conjures up visions of miles of desert, sand dunes, barren landscapes, camels, and yes, the meme that “Israel made the desert bloom.”. But traveling through the northwestern portion of that 4,650-square-mile desert today presents quite a different picture. A recent trip to the “Gaza envelope” and Eshkol region of the Negev proved that the area is not only blooming but thriving as an incubator for some of Israel’s most cutting-edge social, educational and technical developments.
Cleveland Jewish News
German Bishop tasked with fighting antisemitism preached anti-Israel ideas
A former German state bishop recently appointed to fight Jew-hatred delivered a sermon in 2017 in which he stated that Israel’s “occupation” of the disputed territories “deforms souls.”. “On a meeting trip with members of the Lutheran World Federation to Israel-Palestine in November, we were able...
Cleveland Jewish News
What will Biden’s policy be towards Israel for the rest of his term?
Questions abound about how U.S.-Israel relations will unfold now that the midterm elections are history. Will the White House move closer to Israel’s tough policy on isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran? Will Biden seek to strong-arm Jerusalem into a bad territorial deal with the Palestinians? Will the State Department build on the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between Israel and additional Muslim-majority countries?
