ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

How did we think it was going to be a Sean Taylor statue?

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoBuj_0jQw3KkY00

“How did we all get it so wrong?”

That’s what I found myself thinking yesterday, only a few short moments after the unveiling of the Sean Taylor Memorial.

When the Sean Taylor memorial was unveiled, I was quite shocked. I waited a few moments, was preparing some lunch and I asked if the team had used the word “statue?”

I wondered if the team had led us on to believe it was a statue. As the game was beginning, I even tweeted asking,

But then I thought, “Why would Jason Wright knowingly deceive the fan base?” Why would Wright open himself to such valid criticism and the questioning of his being honest with the fan base? There had to be another explanation, but now the game had started.

So, last night late, I began to look through some communication regarding the Sean Taylor memorial.

First of all, yesterday’s responses by the fan base, local and national sports media were very unfavorable to the Sean Taylor memorial, not being a statue. There was much ridicule of the organization, even mocking the “statue” that was actually a mannequin.

The tone and content revealed that most of us following this event did understand it was going to be a Sean Taylor statue. But how? How did we all come to such a wrong conclusion?

I looked to find the Commanders official release and here is how it read:

“Headlining the day, the team will reveal the Sean Taylor Memorial installation pregame at 11:45 a.m. on the main concourse outside of section 132. This reveal is the culmination of the Sean Taylor Memorial Project, launched on Sean’s birthday earlier this year that provided fans an opportunity to pay tribute to one of the most beloved players in franchise history.”

In defense of the Commanders, their statement on November 22 does not say it will be a statue, saying only “the Sean Taylor Memorial installation”. Yet here is what I found. At 2:58 p.m. JP Finlay inserts “statue.”

Now, do I think JP intentionally wanted to mislead everyone in the DMV? Not at all. Not in the least. This is a prime example of how communication now travels at break-neck speed in our era. When we assume something and convey it to the masses, it’s out there because many are quickly going to repeat it, thinking it is true.

John Keim was tweeting the news next at 3:35 p.m. again stating a “statue.” From there the floodgates opened. Ari Meirov at 4:03 p.m., We here at Commanders Wire at 4:25 p.m., NBC Sports Commanders at 6:04 p.m., you get the point.

No telling how many hundreds or thousands of times over the next five days leading up to the game it was repeated on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, etc.

Lesson to be learned?

Keep in mind you are almost always reading, listening to secondary sources. Go back and check the original source. In this case, it was the Washington Commanders themselves under Jason Wright’s leadership. In their defense, they did not publicly state or mislead any of us that it was going to be a Sean Taylor “statue.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers have some tough IR decisions coming

The 49ers are up against it with their short-term IR, and now they’re facing another significant injury that could push them to their limit. Running back Elijah Mitchell suffered an MCL sprain in Week 12 that is expected to keep him out at least through the regular season. Typically putting a player like that on IR with the intention of bringing him back would be an easy call. Placing him there opens a roster spot and allows the team to utilize that roster spot on a different player.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Which Bills player takes the most selfies?

Many players on the Bills love to take their photos to social media. Sometimes it’s of places or things they’re up to. Others, it might be a selfie or two. In terms of the latter, the Bills posed the question to players after a recent practice: Who on the team takes the most seflies?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

181K+
Followers
238K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy