butlerradio.com
County Budget Sees No New Taxes
Next year’s upcoming Butler County budget will be a decrease from last year. The 2023 budget was presented at yesterday’s public meeting, and it showed a drop in both the total and general fund. The total budget is down four percent from last year at a proposed $244 million; the general fund meanwhile dropped nine percent at $74.8 million.
uncoveringpa.com
Driving Through the Festive Christmas Light Up Celebration in Clinton, PA
I’ve checked out many drive-through holiday lights in PA over the years, but for several reasons, the Christmas Light Up Celebration in western Allegheny County is among my favorites. The Christmas Light Up Celebration is set up in Clinton Community Park in Clinton, PA, which is just a few...
butlerradio.com
Butler IHS To Learn Remotely After Gas Line Crash
Because of an accident yesterday that took out a gas line on Fairground Hill, students at the Butler Intermediate High School will be learning remotely today. According to district officials, the vehicle took out a gas line that helps provide heat to the intermediate. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon just after 1 p.m. when a man crashed into a gas line.
Orange glow seen in sky around Beaver County cracker plant
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Names New Snowplow
With winter storms just around the corner, travelers in southern Butler County will receive help clearing roads from a newly-named piece of equipment. Cranberry Township recently announced the results of their contest earlier this year to name a plow. The name “Control+Salt+Delete” and graphic was chosen by residents from among...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
WFMJ.com
FirstEnergy expanding power grid in Mercer County
Winter storm season is fast approaching. That's why FirstEnergy is continuing to expand its smart grid in Mercer County to help prevent lengthy outages, especially during severe weather. Work is currently underway to install new, automated equipment and technology in distribution substations and along neighborhood power lines serving over 20,000...
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
butlerradio.com
Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle
Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle residing in Sherwood Oaks of Cranberry Twp, PA, formally of Butler passed away on November 29, 2022. Georgia graduated from Butler High School in 1943 where she served as the lead drum majorette for Butler High School and volunteer for the Saxonburg Fire Department. Georgia was...
wccsradio.com
MORNING STORM LEAVES INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER
Many Indiana County residents are dealing with power outages after this morning’s rainstorms. Fortunately, those dealing with said outages might not have to wait long. Indiana County 911 reported utility lines down in Pine, Green and West Wheatfield Townships between noon and 12:30. Green Township residents are experiencing the most issues, according to Penelec, as 242 customers are without power at this time.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use
Construction continues on Second Avenue Commons as photographed on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, Downtown. The Pittsburgh facility will be Allegheny County’s first low-barrier shelter. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource) While offering connections to recovery services, Second Avenue Commons won’t mandate sobriety, search clients or ask what’s in their “amnesty lockers.”...
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
butlerradio.com
Tourism Planning New Facility To Honor Butler’s Automobile Industry
The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau has secured nearly $500,000 in grant funding that will go toward a new idea for a museum and multi-use facility. The bureau was named a recipient of $475,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant. Tourism President Jack Cohen describes the vision for the new facility.
beckerspayer.com
Highmark has poured more than $1B into its hospital network
Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has received $1.3 billion from payer Highmark Inc. since 2018, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Nov. 30. The health network, owned by parent company Highmark Health, received funds from Highmark Inc. to build a new 160-bed hospital, four mini-hospitals and new cancer treatment centers, and to renovate existing facilities.
butlerradio.com
Janice Eileen Wetzel Fischer
Janice Eileen Wetzel Fischer, 44, of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 25, 2022, at the West Penn Hospital. Janice graduated from Butler High School and Butler Community College with a degree in nursing. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Parish. Janice worked at Children’s and Mercy Hospitals in Pittsburgh, PA, and worked as a Supervisor of Nurses at United Healthcare.
wmmr.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
These are the wines and spirits that are most popular in Pennsylvania
Allegheny County topped Pennsylvania for the highest liquor sales revenue in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s yearly report. In fiscal year 2021-2022, Allegheny County reported $348.9 million in total dollar sales, up 0.38% from last year’s $347.6 million. Philadelphia County, which came in second place, saw $267.5 million in sales. Westmoreland County also landed in the top 10 at spot number nine, with $72.4 million in sales. Allegheny County saw the highe.
butlerradio.com
Caring Angel Basket Raffle Begins
One of Butler’s most popular fundraisers gets underway today. The Caring Angel basket and 50/50 raffle starts has officially begun. This year, the fundraiser is back open to the public after being online only the previous two years. The baskets are composed of a wide variety of gifts that...
butlerradio.com
Longtime Fair Board Member Kennedy Dies
A longtime community member who was actively involved with the Big Butler Fair has died. Harold Kennedy of Valencia passed away late last week after suffering a stroke. Kennedy was a lifelong farmer who served on the board of directors at the Big Butler Fair. He also was on the board for the Adams Township Water Authority and was Deputy for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
