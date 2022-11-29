Read full article on original website
Men's Health
Amazon Warehouse Sale 2022: How to Save Even More This Cyber Monday
LIKE EVERYONE with a smartphone and a credit card these days, we’re huge fans of Amazon. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s no surprise that it’s also the place to shop this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, what if I told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret secret for the best Amazon deals is called Amazon Warehouse, and it’s a game-changer if you like saving money. Here’s the low-down.
salestechstar.com
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales Hold Firm Despite Cost-Of-Living Concerns
NShift data reveals that parcel volumes in Denmark were up 126% compared to an average Friday,. The UK recorded a 35% uplift in parcels in the week leading up to Black Friday. Despite concerns about consumer confidence, the latest data reveals that cash-strapped shoppers have once again flocked online for bargains during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
NASDAQ
Cyber Monday sales to touch up to $11.6 bln as shoppers go discount hunting
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spending on Cyber Monday, the biggest U.S. online shopping day, may hit a record $11.6 billion, according to a report, as discounts on everything from pajamas to AirPods drive shoppers to click "add to cart" even under the strain of inflation. The Adobe Analytics report is...
$11.3 billion in holiday shopping: Cyber Monday spending breaks all-time record, per report
The all-time reached on Monday comes after a record amount of money was also spent on online Black Friday shopping.
Buy Black This Cyber Monday — Shop These Black-Owned Businesses
Cyber Monday is upon us, which means it's time to spend some money to save some money!
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
Cyber Monday set to eclipse Black Friday again as inflation-pinched shoppers hunt for holiday deals
With deals beginning even earlier ahead of Black Friday than in years past and continuing well after Cyber Monday, consumers are no longer cramming all their gift shopping into one day. Adobe Analytics expects consumers to spend between $11.2 billion and $11.6 billion on Cyber Monday. That figure would be...
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Cyber Monday Was the Biggest Online Shopping Day of All Time, Says Survey
"Shoppers clicked the buy button with abandon on Cyber Monday, racking up $11.3 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics. That represents a 5.8 percent year-over-year gain from 2021 and makes November 22, 2022, the biggest online shopping day of all time. Toy sales led the charge, with receipts coming in 684 percent above an average day in October. Sporting goods, appliances, books, and jewelry also performed well. Electronics saw the second-most sales behind toys — despite falling consumer demand throughout the year and predictions that sales would continue to fall through the holiday season. Adobe Analytics explained that heavy discounting helped...
theindustry.fashion
Mulberry remains 'confident' despite H1 sales loss
Mulberry has swung to a half-year loss as it revealed sales tumbling by 10% across the UK as the economic uncertainty and cost crisis knocked shopper confidence. The group reported a pre-tax loss of £3.8 million for the six months to October 1 2022, against profits of £10.2 million a year ago. This came despite the group raising prices twice, in March and September, to offset its soaring costs and energy bills.
Deep Discounts Fuel Cyber Monday to Record $11.3B in Revenue
Discount-seeking consumers loaded up on gaming consoles, smart TVs, tablets and more as Cyber Monday sales grew 5.8 percent in the U.S. to $11.3 billion, with shoppers spending as much as $12.8 million per minute in the peak hour of 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific time, according to the latest Adobe Analytics figures. On a global scale, Salesforce said Cyber Monday sales totals reached $46.2 billion on 4 percent growth. Its U.S. tally was more bullish than Adobe’s, calculating 8 percent growth on the day to $12.2 billion. On Cyber Monday, Adobe said online spending was driven by toys, where...
theindustry.fashion
November footfall “saved by Black Friday” but December lull predicted
Overall November footfall across all UK destinations covering the four weeks from 30 October – 26 November 2022 was given a major boost by Black Friday on 25 November, but a lull in shopping activity is predicted to follow in December. The uplift from 2021 in November across all...
CBS News
Cyber Monday expected to be the year's biggest shopping day
Cyber Monday is expected to remain the year's biggest online shopping day and rake in up to $11.6 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at over 85 of the top 100 U.S. online stores. That forecast represents a jump from the $10.7 billion consumers spent last year.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Cyber Monday sets sales record as shoppers splurge on toys, electronics- report
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Discount-hunting shoppers snapped up more Pokemon cards, TVs and air fryers on Cyber Monday, pushing sales to $11.3 billion, making it the biggest U.S. online shopping day in history, according to data from Adobe Analytics. Sales, not adjusted for inflation, rose 5.8% from a year ago,...
theindustry.fashion
Boohoo Group ups stake in Revolution Beauty to more than 25%
Online fashion group Boohoo has increased its strategic stake in affordable beauty brand Revolution Beauty and now holds more than a quarter of its stock. Boohoo Group, which sells Revolution Beauty through a number of its websites including online department store Debenhams, said its stake now amounted to 26.47% of its stock. Itfirst revealed its investment in Revolution Beauty in August of this year when it acquired more than 7% of its stock.
These Are The Most Practical Cyber Monday Purchases
From automatic water flossers to carpet cleaners, these are the Cyber Monday buys you will actually use.
salestechstar.com
88% Of Cyber Weekend Buyers Shopped on Black Friday, 50% On Cyber Monday, Numerator Reports
87% of Cyber Weekend Shoppers Felt Impacts of Inflation. Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released early read purchase data for Black Friday 2022 and survey data for the full Cyber Weekend (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday). Overall, 88% of Black Friday purchases were made for under $100, with the average spend per item at $26. In addition, Numerator’s Cyber Weekend survey (4,002 verified buyers as of Tuesday morning) revealed that 37% of consumers said they shopped more online in 2022 than in previous years and that inflation impacted the holiday shopping of nearly 9 in 10 consumers.
Retail Pins Hope on Cyber Monday After Lackluster Weekend Footfall
All eyes have turned to Monday. After a ho-hum Black Friday for in-store selling, retailers are gearing up for what they hope will be the biggest online shopping day for the year. Some fear, however, it still might not be enough for the fashion and soft home textiles categories. Target Corp. is planning a two-day Cyber Monday sales event starting on Sunday, featuring deep savings of up to 50 percent off on “hundreds of thousands of items” that include televisions, laptops, apparel and toys, the mass discounter said on Friday. The retailer also said shoppers can expect new deals each week...
Black Friday online shoppers embrace Buy Now Pay Later amid high inflation and recession fears but still drive sales to record $9.1 billion
This Black Friday showed "more prominent signs of a budget-conscious consumer" amid recession fears and high inflation, said an Adobe Digital Insights analyst.
tipranks.com
SHOP Posts Record Sales Through Black Friday Weekend
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), the e-Commerce company announced on Monday that the Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend proved to be a record-setting one with sales of $7.5 billion. This was a 19% rise from SHOP’s Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend last year. Globally, 52 million consumers worldwide, up 18% year-over-year...
