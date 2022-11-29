Read full article on original website
Related
theindustry.fashion
ROARSOME launches AR retail experience at Harrods
Children's outdoorwear brand ROARSOME has launched an immersive pop-up experience at Harrods. ROARSOME, previously named Dinoski, was established in 2018 and is a British childrenswear and outdoor family adventure brand. Installed for six months, the new pop-up is located within the Mini Designer Department on the fourth floor of Harrods.
theindustry.fashion
Zara named most popular brand on reselling platforms including Depop
Zara has been named the most popular second-hand brand, with over 670,000 listings on reselling platforms Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective and ASOS marketplace, with Depop having the most Zara listed items at 439,696. Nike ranked as the second most popular, with over 610,000 listed items across the four platforms, with...
theindustry.fashion
The Yards in Covent Garden launches interactive Christmas campaign
The Yards in Covent Garden has launched a new festive activation using geo-located technology, the first of its kind "in a UK retail setting". The '12 Drops of Christmas at The Yards' allows visitors to unlock exclusive destination offers by scanning a QR code found within the area. Once accessed, shoppers will be directed to a map of the destination, offering them the opportunity to redeem exclusive offers.
theindustry.fashion
Desigual unveils first jewellery collection
Desigual has launched its first-ever jewellery collection featuring 57 pieces plated in 18-carat gold or sterling silver. Designed from a genderless perspective, the new collection features "unique, bold designs" to help express the personality of those who wear them. The line-up includes rings, earrings, pendants, chokers and bracelets, which incorporate...
Comments / 0