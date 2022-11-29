Read full article on original website
BBC
Supermarkets object to Lidl's plan for Hereford hotel
A plan to replace an old hotel with a Lidl has prompted concern it will cause city centre store closures. Under proposals, Hereford's Three Counties Hotel would make way for the supermarket chain which also intends 182 parking spaces and access from the A465 Belmont Road. But supermarket Waitrose said...
Mulberry boss ‘could shut flagship store’ in London if VAT-free shopping for tourists is not reinstated
The boss of Mulberry warned the abolition of tax-free shopping for overseas visitors could force the brand to close its flagship store on London’s Bond street. In a scathing attack on the Government, Thierry Andretta said wealthy American and Middle Eastern tourists are snubbing the UK to shop in Paris, Milan and elsewhere in Europe.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tesco is latest supermarket to bring in egg limits for customers
Tesco has become the latest UK supermarket to bring in limits on the number of eggs customers can buy. Supply issues have seen three of the largest supermarkets here rationing eggs. The limit in place in Tesco allows each customer three boxes of eggs, despite early claims it had “good...
Joules to shut 19 stores despite rescue deal by Next and founder
Troubled fashion brand Joules is to shut 19 stores and cut 133 jobs after it was bought by retail rival Next and founder Tom Joule.Next said it plans to continue to run around 100 of Joules’ 124 stores and will transfer over around 1,450 members of shop and head office staff.The deal will see Next own a 74% stake in the business, with Tom Joule owning the remaining 26% share.After three years away from the operational side, I'm truly looking forward to inspiring teams with clear direction to excite and recapture the imagination of the customer againTom JouleThe company drafted...
theindustry.fashion
INDX Shows merges womenswear, footwear & accessories to create INDX Woman
With a resolute focus on visitor-vetted, order taking shows; curated by Buyers, for Buyers, and focused on independent retailers, INDX Shows is excited to announce that from 2023, INDX Womenswear & Footwear will include Accessories and become INDX Woman. Taking place at West Midlands event venue Cranmore Park from 1-2...
Time Out Global
Check out what Euston station will look like after its £2.6 billion makeover
The first images of the mega £2.6 billion makeover of Euston station have finally been revealed, and there’s been a mixed response. Work around the new station first started three years ago, and it’s still not due to open for another decade. The new building will have...
theindustry.fashion
Joules rescue deal by TFG said to be imminent
A rescue deal to buy collapsed British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules is said to be close to completion with Whistles and Hobbs parent The Foschini Group poised to take it over. According to Sky News, South African group Foshini (which in turn owns TFG London the parent of Whistles,...
BBC
HSBC to close 114 UK branches as more people bank online
HSBC says it will close 114 more branches in the UK from April, as customers using them have fallen significantly since the pandemic. The bank said it would try to redeploy affected staff but about 100 will lose their jobs. Banks have closed thousands of branches in recent years as...
theindustry.fashion
Boohoo Group ups stake in Revolution Beauty to more than 25%
Online fashion group Boohoo has increased its strategic stake in affordable beauty brand Revolution Beauty and now holds more than a quarter of its stock. Boohoo Group, which sells Revolution Beauty through a number of its websites including online department store Debenhams, said its stake now amounted to 26.47% of its stock. Itfirst revealed its investment in Revolution Beauty in August of this year when it acquired more than 7% of its stock.
theindustry.fashion
Greggs turns festive with latest Primark collection
Greggs, Britain’s beloved bakery, has once again teamed up with Primark to launch a fresh batch of limited edition merchandise inspired by the festive season. Greggs will launch the 24-piece collection tomorrow, 29 November. The festive collection will roll out nationwide and features the first official Primark X Greggs Christmas jumper, which is adorned with the fan-favourite sausage rolls.
theindustry.fashion
Has Coca-Cola failed at being the new Disney?
There’s no denying that Coca-Cola is iconic. From the logo to the bottle to the ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advertising, it has ingratiated itself into American and world culture. But, would you want to wear it?. Coco-Cola, the $40 billion business has seen revenues stay pretty much static...
theindustry.fashion
Lazy Oaf collaborates with Lush for exclusive range
Lazy Oaf has partnered with Lush to launch an exclusive range of laundrette-inspired cosmetics, clothing items and homeware. Lazy Oaf is a design-led streetwear and lifestyle brand. Starting out with hand-printed t-shirts sold on a stall in East London, the business has now become an established independent brand, putting creativity, collaboration and community first.
theindustry.fashion
Klarna expands Creator Platform to the UK
Payments provider and shopping service Klarna has today expanded its Creator Platform to the UK as well as the company’s 44 further regions. The Creator Platform seamlessly matches retailers with the appropriate influencers and tracks performance metrics. This enables retailers to maximise engagement with their target audiences and achieve higher returns on influencer partnerships.
theindustry.fashion
The Cambridge Satchel Co. opens Covent Garden pop-up
London’s Covent Garden has welcomed its latest pop-up with the launch of The Cambridge Satchel Co., the brand that pioneered the revival of the satchel. The Cambridge Satchel Co. pays homage to its roots with the new pop-up, opening in the same location it opened its first store in 2013.
buckinghamshirelive.com
HSBC to close 114 branches across the UK - full list
Banking giant HSBC has said it will close 114 branches across the UK from April next year as customers using them have fallen significantly since the pandemic. Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.
theindustry.fashion
Samuel Ross collaborates with LVMH’s Acqua di Parma
The Founder and Designer of A-Cold-Wall*, Samuel Ross, has teamed up with heritage fragrance house Acqua di Parma to create a series of bottles for its Colonia fragrance. The British designer, who was once protégé to the late Virgil Abloh, made a name for himself after founding his streetwear label A-Cold-Wall* in 2015. He is now teaming up with LVMH for a second time, expected to be released in February 2023.
theindustry.fashion
Mulberry remains 'confident' despite H1 sales loss
Mulberry has swung to a half-year loss as it revealed sales tumbling by 10% across the UK as the economic uncertainty and cost crisis knocked shopper confidence. The group reported a pre-tax loss of £3.8 million for the six months to October 1 2022, against profits of £10.2 million a year ago. This came despite the group raising prices twice, in March and September, to offset its soaring costs and energy bills.
All the rail engineering works happening over the Christmas period – and which trains are affected
One of the four busiest rail stations in Britain will be closed completely over Christmas and the New Year as part of widespread engineering work over the festive period.Passengers already face four more days of national rail strikes planned on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December, in addition to widespread local industrial action.Travellers will find rail journeys again disrupted in late December and early January as Network Rail closes lines and stations.The usual expresses connecting London with Gatwick and Stansted airports will not run, though alternative train links will be available.Network Rail says: “Work will take place from Friday 23...
theindustry.fashion
Marks & Spencer acquires IP developed by collapsed fashion marketplace Thread
Marks & Spencer has acquired the intellectual property developed by collapsed fashion marketplace. , as it seeks to boost revenues from new personalised services. The deal is part of a pre-pack administration where a buyer was lined up before the firm declared insolvency, according to The Times. The acquisition includes...
theindustry.fashion
November footfall “saved by Black Friday” but December lull predicted
Overall November footfall across all UK destinations covering the four weeks from 30 October – 26 November 2022 was given a major boost by Black Friday on 25 November, but a lull in shopping activity is predicted to follow in December. The uplift from 2021 in November across all...
