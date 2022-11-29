From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 1, 2022. Here's the latest update on snow and ice totals from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Expected snow amounts have been trending down for most locations, with highest MN accumulations of 2-3” north of the Iron Range around the Rainy Lake area. In northwest WI, lake-effect snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning for the Penokee Range in Iron County. Snow totals in northern Iron County are likely to be around 2-3”. The Bayfield Peninsula may also see lake-effect snow, with accumulations expected to be around 1-2”. In addition to the snow, light ice accumulations will be possible for a large portion of the area. Ice amounts are likely to only be a glaze for most, with a few areas immediately north of the Iron Range seeing up to a few hundredths of ice. Expect wintry precip to come to an end by Saturday afternoon.

IRON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO