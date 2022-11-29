Read full article on original website
Wind, snow, and cold ahead
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 2, 2022. A combination of snow, cold, and wind will cause impacts tonight into Saturday morning. Wind and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of the Northland while Gale Warnings are in effect on Lake Superior.
NEXT Weather: Warmer end to week, but snow, cold ahead
MINNEAPOLIS -- The next couple of days will bring slightly warmer temperatures, but more snow and bitter cold are on the way.Thursday will top out around 32 in the Twin Cities, though it'll feel cooler than that due to breezes up to 25 mph.Friday will be even warmer, with highs approaching 40 degrees in the metro. Up north will be cloudy in the morning hours, while the southern half of the state should see some sunshine.Snow will move into northern Minnesota in the afternoon and reach the Twin Cities by early evening. It'll be a quick-moving system that should only drop an inch or so.Temperatures will fall to the teens on Saturday, and stay below average for several days.More snow is possible on Monday.
Duluth Experienced The 2nd Strongest Wind Gusts In The Northland Wednesday
After a snow start to the week, Wednesday brought very windy conditions across the Northland on Wednesday. The National Weather Service tracked 12 hour peak winds across the area and only one place experienced stronger gusts than the Duluth International Airport. The US National Weather Service Duluth Minnesota Facebook page...
December Weather Outlook for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Our colder-than-usual weather is expected to continue here in the month of December. The Climate Prediction Center has released its updated weather outlook for December. They say the entire stay should see below-normal temperatures for the month. That is the case for much of the northern half of the country.
Light snow and ice accumulations possible Friday & Saturday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 1, 2022. Here's the latest update on snow and ice totals from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Expected snow amounts have been trending down for most locations, with highest MN accumulations of 2-3” north of the Iron Range around the Rainy Lake area. In northwest WI, lake-effect snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning for the Penokee Range in Iron County. Snow totals in northern Iron County are likely to be around 2-3”. The Bayfield Peninsula may also see lake-effect snow, with accumulations expected to be around 1-2”. In addition to the snow, light ice accumulations will be possible for a large portion of the area. Ice amounts are likely to only be a glaze for most, with a few areas immediately north of the Iron Range seeing up to a few hundredths of ice. Expect wintry precip to come to an end by Saturday afternoon.
Lingering snow tonight
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 30, 2022. Snow will linger across northwest Wisconsin tonight, with light snow showers tonight and Wednesday for northern Minnesota. Expect difficult travel conditions tonight, especially in northwest Wisconsin. Slow down when driving on snow-covered roads, don't use cruise control, and be sure to turn headlights on! Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect this evening.
Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?
Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
Tuesday’s Snowfall Totals Around the Twin Cities Metro
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Twin Cities metro area got the brunt of the snowfall from Tuesday's snowstorm. The National Weather Service snowfall totals (as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday):. Burnsville 8.5" St. Peter 8.5" MSP 8.4" Savage 8" Falcon Heights 7.5" Mendota Heights 7" Prior Lake 6.9" Victoria 6.5" We...
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?
Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
‘Ice is never truly safe,’ deputies remind Minnesotans as temps drop
Minnesotans enjoy their watersports. So as the temperatures drop, they may be itching to go ice fishing or snowmobiling on the lake. However, local deputies said it'll be a few weeks at least before they can, and even then, there are always risks. "The ice is never truly safe. So...
Snowstorm continues; another winter storm early next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at how much snow will fall on Minnesota today as well as the cold air moving in behind the storm. Sven also takes a look at whether we'll see another snow storm next week.
Jackknifed semi crashes cause delays Wednesday morning
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The morning after a major snowfall blanketed roads across Minnesota, several jackknifed semi crashes prompted delays during the Wednesday commute, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. On I-35 northbound near Faribault, a jackknifed truck between Exit 48 and Exit 56 prompted the roadway to...
Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know
Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
HEAT Patrols Ramp Up Today in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will ramp up efforts in central Minnesota to get drivers to slow down. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign, or HEAT Patrols, will focus on Highway 10 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities today. Drivers can expect an increased presence of state troopers focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and other public safety hazards on the roads.
Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?
I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue
DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
So Minnesota: History of the snow blower has Minnesota ties (VIDEO)
You’ll find one in most garages, and the history of the snow blower has a connection to our state. 70 years ago, Bloomington-based The Toro Company invented the first consumer mass-marketed walk-behind snow blower called the Snow Hound. The Snow Hound was revolutionary — it allowed you to throw...
Lake Superior trout fishing season kicks off Thursday in Minnesota, Wisconsin
Lake Superior’s trout fishing season opens Thursday for Minnesotans and Wisconsinites. Anyone who wants to fish for trout there from Dec. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023 – or until the harvest cap is met – should brush up on regulations and make sure they are properly licensed.
'Send help': Minnesotans worry as heating costs climb, winter nears
Photo: The combination of rising heating fuel oil and the end of pandemic assistance programs is leaving many Minnesotans worried about how they will heat their homes this winter. State agencies are encouraging people to apply for energy assistance. Darren McCollester | Getty Images. - MPR News - November 30,...
