Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Kentucky Town’s ‘Tinsel Town Tour of Lights’ Will Make Your Holiday Bright
Grab a heavy coat, a muffler, a good sock cap, and some comfortable shoes and get ready to take a walk through Christmas. If it sounds like I've just described a rehearsal for the classic holiday film, A Christmas Story, well, that's kind of deliberate. Let me try to explain.
LOOK: Kentucky Christmas Toy & Decoration Bazaar This Weekend in Owensboro & It’s Huge
The Daviess-McLean Baptist Center has been a much-needed service in Owensboro providing community outreach in a variety of ways for years. Their Christmas Bazaar is just one way they are able to give back. SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR YEARS. Angel here. For as long as I can remember Gayle Boling...
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Evansville Women Impress with Meticulous Gingerbread on Food Network Holiday Baking Championship
I am basically a professional Food Network viewer. Seriously, it is usually on at least one television in my house or I'm watching it on my phone. But surprisingly, I don't usually watch the baking competitions and holiday specials. Today, I made the exception by watching Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2.
Eat Breakfast with Santa! 2nd Annual Christmas Wish Benefit with Offroad Jeepers
Because last year's fundraiser was a huge success, Dairy Queen and the Owensboro Offroad Jeepers are at it again. Stop by on Saturday to check out the decked-out jeeps, drop off some toys, and eat breakfast with Santa. Whenever there's a big community event, you can count on Owensboro Offroad...
14news.com
Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s newly opened “Pamir Afghan Cuisine” restaurant is owned by three refugees who say they hope to create an environment that can bring a taste of home to the Midwest. Edris Akbari is one of the three co-owners of Pamir. The restaurant’s been...
Owensboro 4th Grader Expands Her ‘Christmas Candy for Cancer’ Goodies
Earlier this month, I shared a story about Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th grader, Raelyn Duncan. Last year, she started a mini-nonprofit called K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the annual St. Jude Radiothon at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, Raelyn and her mom Karen baked up thousands of homemade dog treats and sold them for charity. When it was all said and done, Raelyn had raised $4300 for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
kentuckymonthly.com
A Nightmare Before Christmas
On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Cliff Key and his husband, Chris Cates, were looking forward to kicking off the weekend by celebrating their nephew River’s fifth birthday in their new home, a cozy two-bedroom ranch on Alexander Street in the small western Kentucky town of Dawson Springs. Both men...
14news.com
Food truck park coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
Lucky Indiana Shelter Dog is Looking For a Snuggle Buddy [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Follow your nose and it will lead you home. That’s my motto, anyway! My name is Lucky and I’m a 5-year-old beagle boy up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. A little about me – I’m great with kids and other dogs, I don’t care much for toys (at least in a shelter environment), I jump REALLY HIGH for treats, and I live for snuggles. I’m so soft and squishy, I think you’ll also live for snuggles after meeting me! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
Kentucky Town’s 100-Plus Christmas Tree Display Honors Lost Loved Ones
Poignantly, I watched old holiday favorites last year, as I had done every year since childhood, and something happened. Rudolph and the Peanuts gang were no longer resonating with me. Had I outgrown those two timeless classics but NOT the Grinch? (Yes, I was still hooked on every word spoken by Dr. Seuss's iconic Christmas villain.)
How Long Do You Leave the Trash Toter in Your Yard After It Has Been Emptied?
I was driving home from work a week ago. It was a Wednesday. I am certain of that because it was "trash day" in my neighborhood. Because I live on the west side of Owensboro, I was driving on Westview to get home. The sanitation department truck was rolling down that road, stopping every few feet or so, hoisting toters up in the air, flipping them upside down and dumping their contents into the top of the truck. For a few houses, I was driving directly behind the truck and got to witness this.
Kentucky Singer-Songwriter is “Runnin’ Late” with Fun and Personal New Song
Owensboro singer-songwriter Hayley Payne just released a brand new song and she's quick to tell you that it's her best work ever. I listened to "Runnin' Late" for the first yesterday afternoon and there's absolutely no question. I agree 100% and messaged Hayley to let her know. I have been...
EPD orders businesses to remove controlled substance from shelves
(WEHT) - Members of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force canvassed the county on Thursday to inform business owners that the sale of Tianeptine is illegal in Indiana and that they must remove products from their shelves immediately.
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors
Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
kingstonthisweek.com
Tree trimmer dies in tragic woodchipper accident outside of Christmas light show
A contractor in Kentucky doing tree work died in a horrible wood chipper accident near a Christmas light exhibit, police say. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The 46-year-old man was trimming trees at a home when he became tangled in a holiday...
Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School
One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
Great Vendors Participating in Christmas Market at Kentucky Farm
Shoppers can browse an assortment of many unique items that will be on-site at Reid's Orchard in Owensboro. Local businesses and vendors will be at the market offering one-of-a-kind merchandise for holiday gift-giving. There will also be delicious food and fun activities for the kids. This is the best time...
Demolition Set for Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ Elmer Smith Stacks
When something has been around your entire life--something that's as much a part of your "hometown DNA," shall we say, as anything could be--it's weird when it's no longer there. In 2020, I stood and watched as the wrecking ball brought down Gabe's Tower, a local icon that was once...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
