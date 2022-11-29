ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State

One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s newly opened “Pamir Afghan Cuisine” restaurant is owned by three refugees who say they hope to create an environment that can bring a taste of home to the Midwest. Edris Akbari is one of the three co-owners of Pamir. The restaurant’s been...
Owensboro 4th Grader Expands Her ‘Christmas Candy for Cancer’ Goodies

Earlier this month, I shared a story about Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th grader, Raelyn Duncan. Last year, she started a mini-nonprofit called K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the annual St. Jude Radiothon at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, Raelyn and her mom Karen baked up thousands of homemade dog treats and sold them for charity. When it was all said and done, Raelyn had raised $4300 for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A Nightmare Before Christmas

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Cliff Key and his husband, Chris Cates, were looking forward to kicking off the weekend by celebrating their nephew River’s fifth birthday in their new home, a cozy two-bedroom ranch on Alexander Street in the small western Kentucky town of Dawson Springs. Both men...
Food truck park coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
Lucky Indiana Shelter Dog is Looking For a Snuggle Buddy [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Follow your nose and it will lead you home. That’s my motto, anyway! My name is Lucky and I’m a 5-year-old beagle boy up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. A little about me – I’m great with kids and other dogs, I don’t care much for toys (at least in a shelter environment), I jump REALLY HIGH for treats, and I live for snuggles. I’m so soft and squishy, I think you’ll also live for snuggles after meeting me! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
How Long Do You Leave the Trash Toter in Your Yard After It Has Been Emptied?

I was driving home from work a week ago. It was a Wednesday. I am certain of that because it was "trash day" in my neighborhood. Because I live on the west side of Owensboro, I was driving on Westview to get home. The sanitation department truck was rolling down that road, stopping every few feet or so, hoisting toters up in the air, flipping them upside down and dumping their contents into the top of the truck. For a few houses, I was driving directly behind the truck and got to witness this.
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors

Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School

One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
Great Vendors Participating in Christmas Market at Kentucky Farm

Shoppers can browse an assortment of many unique items that will be on-site at Reid's Orchard in Owensboro. Local businesses and vendors will be at the market offering one-of-a-kind merchandise for holiday gift-giving. There will also be delicious food and fun activities for the kids. This is the best time...
