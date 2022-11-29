ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Oaks, NC

19th Century Christmas at Bentonville

Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiIkQ_0jQvqcEX00
A fireplace in the Harper House is decorated for the holidays.

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site will host its annual Christmas Open House, “A Civil War Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors will have the chance to see the Harper House as never before. The house will be furnished as the residence of the Harper family in December 1865 instead of its normal set up as a field hospital. During the day reenactors will show how Civil War soldiers would have marked the holiday season. Everyone will be welcome to decorate and take home their own holiday ornament.

In the evening, the Harper House will reopen for lamplit tours. Reenactors and period musicians will create a festive atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy cider and cookies by a campfire, listen to holiday music, and take a ride on the Bentonville Christmas wagon. The evening portion of the event runs from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are only required for the evening open house. The cost is $5 for adults while children 10 and under will be admitted at no charge.

Activities are subject to change without notice. For more information about activities, check the site’s social media channels (@bentonvilleshs) or contact Chad Jefferds at 910-594-0789, extension 204.

The Battle of Bentonville, fought March 19-21, 1865, was the largest battle ever fought in North Carolina and one of the last major battles in the Civil War. Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site interprets the battle and the Harper House, a farmhouse used as a field hospital where surgeons treated nearly 600 men wounded in the battle.

The site is located at 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524, 3 miles north of Newton Grove on S.R. 1008, about one hour from Raleigh and about 45 minutes from Fayetteville. For more information, visit https://historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/bentonville-battlefield or call (910) 594-0789.

Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site is part of the Division of State Historic Sites in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Guide to Christmas lights in Raleigh and across NC

Here are some of our favorite light shows scheduled for the 2022 holiday season. Christmas light shows across Raleigh and North Carolina. Enjoy illuminated trees, festive light displays and local art installations along the 1.3-mile route. Event vehicle nights begin Friday, Nov. 25. and continue most nights through Christmas Eve. A bike night will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7. General admission tickets are $20 per vehicle for cars and pickup trucks. On Christmas Week nights (Dec. 16-24), tickets are $30 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or through the Etix ticketing call center 800-514-3849.
RALEIGH, NC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
KINSTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Freddy’s to open in January

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Goldsboro (NC)

Goldsboro was initially known as Goldsborough. It is located in Wayne County, North Carolina, United States. This quaint city is the county seat of Wayne County. It has a population of thirty-three thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven as of the United States 2020 census. Goldsboro, known for its colorful history,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Woman shot on New Bern Ave., transported to WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday a woman was shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. There were over a dozen shots fired. The woman who was shot has been transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown. Police cars have blocked...
RALEIGH, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy