How to get tickets for Trevor Noah’s 2023 UK dates
21 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena. Tickets are available now for the Glasgow show. You can purchase tickets here. Pre-sale tickets are available now for London. You can obtain a pre-sale code to purchase tickets by heading to Noah’s official website. The general sale for the London show starts on Wednesday (December 7) at 10am GMT.
ATEEZ detail European leg of ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour, including O2 show in London
Dates and venues for the European leg of ATEEZ’s ongoing ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour have been released. Yesterday (December 1), concert organiser AEG Presents revealed the list of dates and venues for the K-pop boyband’s forthcoming European shows. The group will hold shows in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom (where they’ll play the O2 in London), Spain, Denmark and Paris.
Fans react to Elton John Glastonbury headliner announcement: “A match made in festival heaven”
Fans have reacted to the news that Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023, marking the final UK show of his last ever tour. Earlier today (December 2) it was announced that the legendary musician will play a bill-topping show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, 2023. “We are...
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
‘Narcos: Mexico’ star condemns show’s depiction of Mexico: “A lot of of lies”
Narcos: Mexico star Diego Calva has criticised the show’s depiction of Mexico. The actor, who is also set to star in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, reflected on his experience playing a cartel leader in the hit series. “There’s a moment in your career as an actor that you really...
Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk
Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
Elton John for Glastonbury? Fans speculate after he teases “one final date”
Elton John has added fuel to rumours that he will headline Glastonbury Festival 2023 after saying that he has “one final date to announce”. The pop legend is currently on his final ever ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road‘ tour, which he has vowed will be his last ever live shows before he retires from performing. He’s due to complete the run of UK dates next spring.
HyunA announces the end of her six-year relationship with DAWN
South Korean musicians HyunA and DAWN have ended their six-year relationship. Yesterday (November 30), HyunA took to her personal Instagram page to write a brief post announcing that she and DAWN have parted ways as a couple. “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on,” the ‘Nabillera’ singer wrote in her vague post, as translated by Soompi. “Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.”
The War On Drugs revive ‘Drugcember’ benefit shows
The War On Drugs have announced the revival of their annual ‘A Drugcember To Remember’ series of holiday benefit concerts in Philadelphia. The series, which was paused for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return on December 19, 20 and 21 at the 250-capacity Johnny Brenda’s venue.
Beck adds headline dates to 2023 Australian tour
Beck has added a pair of headline shows to the itinerary for his upcoming Australian visit, joining his previously exclusive appearance at the Byron Bay Bluesfest. As announced at the start of November, Beck will perform an acoustic set at next year’s Bluesfest; he’s scheduled to play the festival’s second day, on Friday April 7. This will now serve as the capstone of his visit, with the first of his newly-announced headline shows taking place at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre that Monday (April 3). Along the journey to Byron Bay, he’ll stop off in Sydney, where he’s booked to play the Aware Super Theatre on Thursday April 6.
What time is ‘Firefly Lane’ season two part one released on Netflix?
Firefly Lane is set to return for its second and final season in December. Created by Maggie Friedman (Witches Of East End) and based on the book by Kristin Hannah, the US drama series follows the lives of two teenage girls in the 1970s through to adulthood in the early 2000s.
Listen to A$AP Rocky’s ‘Need For Speed Unbound’ track ‘Shittin’ Me’
A$AP Rocky has shared his new track ‘Shittin’ Me’, which he made for EA and Criterion‘s new game Need For Speed Unbound – listen below. The track, produced by Kelvin Krash, was teased by the rapper on Instagram earlier this week along with photos showing him wearing racing clothes.
Skillibeng teases new music: “The journey keeps going”
Skillibeng has teased new music on the way, while also giving a shout-out to his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above. The Jamaican rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 MOBO Awards, where he won Best Caribbean Music Act. When asked...
Listen to Lewis Capaldi’s heartfelt new single ‘Pointless’
Lewis Capaldi has shared a new single called ‘Pointless’ – you can listen to it below. The track serves as the second preview of the Scottish singer-songwriter’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ following ‘Forget Me’, which came out in September.
LCD Soundsystem pay tribute to Christine McVie at New York show
LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie at their show in New York earlier this week. McVie “passed away peacefully at hospital” on Wednesday morning (November 30) following a short illness, her family confirmed in a statement. She was 79 years old. An exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
Kanye West will not be buying Parler, parent company confirms
Kanye West will not be buying right-wing social media platform Parler, according to a statement from its parent company. In October reports emerged that the rapper was set to acquire the self-described “pioneering uncancelable free speech platform”, as revealed in a statement shared by the company. Now, the...
Netflix confirms release date for ‘The Glory’, new K-drama starring Song Hye-kyo
Netflix has released a teaser for The Glory, a new K-drama starring Song Hye-kyo and Joo Yeo-jung. The 50-second visual focuses on an embroidered tapestry of a tree with shoes and other items hanging from its branches, with Song sitting underneath. The trailer ends with Song declaring “there will be no mercy. So, there will be no glory either.” According to the teaser, The Glory is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 30.
Brendan Fraser defends wearing prosthetics to play obese man in ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser has defended wearing prosthetics to play an obese man in The Whale. The actor stars in Darren Aronofsky’s new A24 film as Charlie, a reclusive writing instructor who weighs 600lbs. Fraser recently praised the process and said he would “absolutely” be willing to transform for another role...
