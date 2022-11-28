On Nov. 16, a current and two former members of the Arcadia University community were panelists for part one of a two-part lecture series, Standing Against Hate. Speakers at the webinar included Dr. Hilary Parsons Dick, associate professor of International Studies; Dr. Doreen E. Loury, former professor of Sociology and director of Pan-African Studies; Dr. Andrew Goretsky, former dean of students and current regional director for ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) Philadelphia; and Dr. Melissa Borja, assistant professor of American Culture at the University of Michigan.

GLENSIDE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO