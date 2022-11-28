ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arcadia.edu

Students Invited to Submit Photos of Royal Ave. Property for Art Exhibit

Arcadia Exhibitions, in collaboration with Marketing and Communications, is pleased to announce a call for entries to all currently enrolled Arcadia students for “The Royal Visit: A Juried Student Photography Exhibition,” which will be presented in the Judith Taylor Gallery, Landman Library, beginning in January 2023. The show...
GLENSIDE, PA
arcadia.edu

Through Dec. 20: Arcadia’s Hughes Presents Multimedia Installation at Germantown Theater

Visitors will experience “the sensations of floatation therapy”. Gralin Hughes, adjunct professor in the department of Media and Communication at Arcadia University, presents “Supine Horizons,” a multimedia installation at the KDD (Kinesics Dance Dynamics) Theatre in Germantown, through Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to Philadelphia Contemporary, visitors to...
GLENSIDE, PA
arcadia.edu

Drs. Parsons Dick, Loury Featured in “Standing Against Hate” Webinar

On Nov. 16, a current and two former members of the Arcadia University community were panelists for part one of a two-part lecture series, Standing Against Hate. Speakers at the webinar included Dr. Hilary Parsons Dick, associate professor of International Studies; Dr. Doreen E. Loury, former professor of Sociology and director of Pan-African Studies; Dr. Andrew Goretsky, former dean of students and current regional director for ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) Philadelphia; and Dr. Melissa Borja, assistant professor of American Culture at the University of Michigan.
GLENSIDE, PA
arcadia.edu

Tim Smith ’09 Inspires Students Through Art

Alumnus and artist Tim Smith ’09 visited “The Artist in the Community,” a course led by adjunct professor Linda Ruth Paskell ’81, ’91 MEd, on Nov. 16 to speak about his change of career from art teacher to full-time artist. Smith, who majored in Education...
GLENSIDE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy