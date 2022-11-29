Read full article on original website
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 22 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,609 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, for a total of 901,422 cases. The state reported 3,045 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 22 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.23,...
Kansas sees taxes fall 5.3% short of expections in November
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas collected 5.3% less in taxes than expected in November, the first time in more than two years that its collections have fallen short of the state's monthly target. The shortfall was $36 million, but the state Department of Revenue's report Thursday came only three...
NWS warns of critical fire risk in western Kansas on Friday
A red flag warning has been issued Friday for much of western Kansas, the National Weather Service reported. Southwest winds around 20 mph will begin to pick up in the afternoon, the NWS predicted, shifting to north-northwest and increasing to more than 30 mph later in the day. Gusts of 45 mph are expected, which will lead to areas of blowing dust and critical fire risk.
2 charged in death of child who ingested fentanyl
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two adults have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl, St. Louis County police announced Thursday. The child, 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, died after officers found her unconscious at a home in Florissant on Nov. 11, police said. A drug screening at a hospital found fentanyl in her system, according to a probable cause statement.
KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
NWS: Wind, fire warnings issued in NW Kan. for Friday
High wind and fire warnings and advisories have been issued for most of western Kansas for Friday, the National Weather Service in Dodge City reported. South winds of 15 to 24 mph Thursday and Thursday night will pick up Friday, with sustained winds of about 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: A 'Rich' legacy
The annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau is in Manhattan is coming the first weekend of December. I truly look forward to this meeting every year, and this one is no different. However, this year’s meeting will be a bit bittersweet as KFB’s President Rich Felts will ride off into the sunset and retirement. Our members will have the tough job of electing his replacement.
Warm, windy Friday will increase fire risk in NW Kansas
After a chilly Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for the mercury to jump in the coming days. The high Thursday is expected to be in the upper-50s, rising all the way to the mid-70s by Friday. Windy conditions, dry vegetation and low humidity...
Moran: Rail dispute should not have been resolved by Congress
WASHINGTON —The Senate on Thursday acted to avert a rail strike that business leaders say would greatly damage the economy. Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall joined 78 others to pass a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike. The final Senate vote was 80-15. President Biden signed the bill Friday morning.
Economy pushing KPERS returns into negative territory
TOPEKA — Volatility in the stock market will push annual return on investment to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System into negative territory at close of the year, the pension system’s executive director said Tuesday. The assumed investment return for KPERS was adjusted downward in May from 7.75%...
Now That’s Rural: Amelia Earhart
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. The pilot has come in for a landing. In this case, the pilot is the famous aviator Amelia Earhart (or her replica in the form of a bronze statue), and her landing place isn’t an airport — it’s the nation’s capitol.
