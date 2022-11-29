ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
VISTA.Today

Elite Soccer Academy in Wayne Could One Day Be ‘Key to Success’ For Winning World Cup

Richie Graham, co-owner of the Philadelphia Union opened YSC Academy in 2013. Wayne’s YSC Academy shapes the high school experience around soccer, and has produced players with the likes of Brendon Aaronson, who is now playing in Qatar for Leeds United. Philadelphia Union co-owner Richie Graham founded the academy in 2013, writes Matt Breen for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WAYNE, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
