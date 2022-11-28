ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Multiple Ravens at or near top of latest positional vote-getters for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xt7vy_0jQvnTQ300

The Baltimore Ravens have an extremely talented roster that has plenty of depth at many key positions. While it isn’t perfect, the team has built a competitive roster with many stars as well as key role players throughout.

While the NFL did away with the Pro Bowl game starting this year, they will still hold the 2023 Pro Bowl games. The latest voting data was released, and Baltimore currently has five players at or near the top of their positions in total votes in guard Kevin Zeitler, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, kicker Justin Tucker, long snapper Nick Moore and special teamer (running back) Justice Hill.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rose Bowl bound? Utah’s Pac-12 title paves path for Penn State

Following the release of the final College Football Playoff rankings earlier in the week, Penn State had good reason to feel confident about its chances of playing in a New Years Six bowl game this bowl season. And on Friday night, the path to the Rose Bowl became much easier to navigate with Utah pulling the upset of No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas. All that stands in the way of a Penn State Rose Bowl berth is a Purdue upset of Michigan in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Utah’s victory...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley comments on Auburn's hiring of Hugh Freeze

It took nearly three weeks for former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley to share his top candidate for the Auburn head coaching job. In an interview on the daily streaming show “The Next Round” last month, Barkley told hosts Lance Taylor, Jim Dunaway and Ryan Brown that his choice would be Deion Sanders, although he would support whoever was named head coach.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quotes from Lincoln Riley after stinging loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to do this very much in 2022: Talk to the media after a USC loss. In fact, he hasn’t had to do this except after games against Utah. The Utes had the Trojans’ number. They geared up for USC and provided a physical standard the Trojans’ defense could not match. In Game 1 on October 15, the Utes threw the ball all game and were able to keep quarterback Cam Rising clean. In Game 2 on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Utes were able to run the ball and eventually wear down the USC defense with a sledgehammer attack and enough third-down passes to keep the Trojans on the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins digging deep in OT depth chart vs. 49ers

The Miami Dolphins were already facing some depth issues on their offensive line going into Week 13 after starting left tackle Terron Armstead strained a pec. Now another injury to a reserve tackle will force them to dig even deeper into their offensive tackle depth chart than they anticipated. Miami...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

181K+
Followers
238K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy