Georgia State

College Basketball Predictions 11/29/22 | The College Basketball Experience (Ep. 238)

By The College Basketball Experience
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 2 days ago
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse lost his cool late in Wednesday's game against VCU. With approximately eight minutes remaining, Commodores senior Liam Robbins got called for a technical foul after his dunk narrowed the deficit to 54-51. The referees seemingly responded to the big man tapping his head after the slam.
After entering the year as the preseason No. 1 college basketball team, North Carolina hasn’t enjoyed the start many expected from the defending runner-up. And on the heels of a poor showing in Portland, UNC is in for another potential gut punch in a hostile environment on Wednesday. The Tar Heels are staring down a potential three-game losing streak for the first time since before the pandemic — remember that? — after a pair of losses that ended in a similarly inept fashion. North Carolina blew consecutive fourth-quarter leads with sloppy ball control and forced isolation play late, underscoring this team’s...
Jerry Stackhouse certainly earned his ejection on Wednesday evening. The Vanderbilt Commodores head coach got tossed from his team's game on Wednesday night, after getting restrained from going after a referee. "Jerry Stackhouse earned this ejection. My gosh," Kyle Boone tweeted on Wednesday night. The former NBA star turned college...
The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans will try to build on their two-game winning streak when they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Michigan State snuck past Portland in a 78-77 final on Sunday after beating Oregon on Saturday. Notre Dame had its perfect start to the season come to an end in a 63-51 loss to St. Bonaventure on Friday.
This year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be the final one here in 2022. The series is ending after 23 years after the ACC and SEC announced a new challenge that will begin for the 2023-24 season. On Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported that the ACC and SEC will host a challenge for both men’s and women’s basketball beginning next season. The games will all be aired on ESPN featuring 28 games across men’s and women’s basketball until 2025-26. The SEC is set to expand and add two more teams in Oklahoma and Texas, setting the challenge to 30 games beginning that...
The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers will meet the Florida State Seminoles in college hoops on Wednesday night from the Donald L. Tucker Center. Purdue has been hot so far this season while starting off the season with a 7-0 record as they look to stay unbeaten tonight. As for FSU, they have struggled this season going 1-7 as they take on a tough squad at home tonight.
