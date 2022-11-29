College Basketball Predictions 11/29/22 | The College Basketball Experience (Ep. 238)

This year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be the final one here in 2022. The series is ending after 23 years after the ACC and SEC announced a new challenge that will begin for the 2023-24 season. On Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported that the ACC and SEC will host a challenge for both men’s and women’s basketball beginning next season. The games will all be aired on ESPN featuring 28 games across men’s and women’s basketball until 2025-26. The SEC is set to expand and add two more teams in Oklahoma and Texas, setting the challenge to 30 games beginning that...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO