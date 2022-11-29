Read full article on original website
Related
DIY Photography
Why do some people travel thousands of miles to photograph storms?
How far would you travel to capture the perfect lightning bolt? For some photographers, that answer is “pretty far”. This excellent short documentary released by ABC Australia shows the lengths some storm-chasing photographers are prepared to go to. And it’s fascinating. Jordan Cantelo is one such storm...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Christian Pulisic back in lineup for USMNT against Netherlands at World Cup
Christian Pulisic will be in the starting lineup for the U.S. Men’s National Team for its World Cup knockout-round showdown Saturday against the Netherlands in Qatar. Pulisic, who was taken to a local hospital during Tuesday’s 1-0 group-stage victory over Iran with a pelvic injury after scoring the Americans’ lone goal to advance as the second-place finisher in Grouo B, had been medically cleared to play on Friday. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreUS goalie’s unconventional road to World Cup started with infamous gaffeUruguay players accost refs in ugly...
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities have rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and are threatening to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it
Comments / 0