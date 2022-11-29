ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DIY Photography

Why do some people travel thousands of miles to photograph storms?

How far would you travel to capture the perfect lightning bolt? For some photographers, that answer is “pretty far”. This excellent short documentary released by ABC Australia shows the lengths some storm-chasing photographers are prepared to go to. And it’s fascinating. Jordan Cantelo is one such storm...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
New York Post

Christian Pulisic back in lineup for USMNT against Netherlands at World Cup

Christian Pulisic will be in the starting lineup for the U.S. Men’s National Team for its World Cup knockout-round showdown Saturday against the Netherlands in Qatar. Pulisic, who was taken to a local hospital during Tuesday’s 1-0 group-stage victory over Iran with a pelvic injury after scoring the Americans’ lone goal to advance as the second-place finisher in Grouo B, had been medically cleared to play on Friday. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreUS goalie’s unconventional road to World Cup started with infamous gaffeUruguay players accost refs in ugly...

