Grim photo of dead flamingos wins 2022 Environmental Photographer of the Year
The Environmental Photographer of the Year contest has announced its 2022 winners. Like every year, some images show the beauty of both natural and man-made worlds. However, most photos show the grim reality that we live in. But if nothing else, they will make you care about the environment more than you already are. And it’s a good thing, right?
Mystical portrait of Helena’s tree frog wins Capturing Ecology 2022 contest
British Ecological Society has published the 2022 winners of its annual photo contest, Capturing Ecology. And like every year, the selected images feature different subjects and convey different emotions: from the thrilling chase of a hungry leopard, to the blissful calm of a bird floating on water. This year’s overall...
Why do some people travel thousands of miles to photograph storms?
How far would you travel to capture the perfect lightning bolt? For some photographers, that answer is “pretty far”. This excellent short documentary released by ABC Australia shows the lengths some storm-chasing photographers are prepared to go to. And it’s fascinating. Jordan Cantelo is one such storm...
These mesmerizing extreme macro images of eyes are like windows to other worlds
They almost look like aerial photographs of glacial meltwater flowing into Icelandic lakes. But these are no fluvial waters. These are extreme macro close-ups of the human eye, taken by portrait photographer Markus Hofstätter. The abstract nature and varied colors and textures are all part of the beauty of...
The Nanlite T8-7X tube light is the perfect replacement for annoying fluorescents
If you have been a photographer or videographer in the last 40 years or so, you probably hate fluorescents. Fluorescent tubes are such a crude way of lighting. They flicker, give our horrible (and unpredictable) color casts, and they can not be dimmed. Just horrible. We previously reviewed the Nanlite...
Unusual image of Hawaii’s erupting volcano Mauna Loa shows rare lava light pillars
A spectacular image was captured showing both the lava flows from erupting volcano Mauna Loa and some light pillars. The image was captured by one of the International Gemini Observatory’s Cloudcams. The cloud cam operates 24/7 near the snow-covered summit of Maunakea (the highest point seen in the image), one of the other volcanos on Hawaii’s Big Island.
Nanlite expands its FS LED lighting range with the bi-colour FS-150B and FS-200B
Nanlite has today announced new bi-colour versions of its popular FS-150 and FS-200 LED lights. The new FS-150B and FS-200B are essentially the same as their daylight versions, but with the addition of bi-colour capabilities, offering a range of 2700K to 6500K with a 96 CRI and 97 TLCI. There are a few differences, though. There’s an extra button for switching between modes, and there’s an extra lighting effect.
Fuji announces the TG-BT1 Tripod Grip for vlogging and remote camera control
Fuji has announced its newest accessory for its range of mirrorless cameras, the TG-BT1 Tripod Grip. It’s designed for Fuji’s X series cameras to enhance mobility and ease of use handheld, particularly for video. It folds together as a handle, letting you use it for things like vlogging, with an array of buttons to let you control the camera directly from the handle and the legs also unfold to form a mini tripod.
Yongnuo announces the 16mm f/1.8S DA DSM autofocus lens for Sony E mount APS-C
Yongnuo has announced the new Yongnuo YN 16mm f/1.8S DA DSM lens. This autofocus lens is available in both Nikon Z and Sony E mounts. The lens popped up on the Yongnuo website to absolutely no fanfare whatsoever, but it’s also available to pre-order in the USA for $288. It has a very minimal layout with just a single ring for focus, an AF/MF switch, a custom function button and a USB-C socket.
Nikon suspends sales of Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S due to orders that “exceed our expectations”
I don’t know how long camera manufacturers will continue to think that we believe their “we didn’t know it was going to be so popular!” excuse. Of course, they knew it was going to be popular. because its predecessor was also extremely popular. Still, Nikon has posted an announcement stating that demand “exceeds our expectations”, so they’ve suspended sales of the new Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S lens.
TTArtisan releases new 11mm f/2.8 full-frame 180° fisheye lens for Nikon F and Canon EF mounts
TTArtisan has announced a new 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens for full-frame Nikon F mount and Canon EF mount DSLRs. Yeah, I know, a DSLR lens in 2022! What are they thinking? Well, it looks like might be bringing out some dedicated mirrorless versions, too, although so far, it only appears to be Nikon F and Canon EF mount ones that are available – although they can be easily adapted!
