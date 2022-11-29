This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
"Plenty of Dead Fish": Fisherman Says Red Tide is Back Again Near TampaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Longboat Observer
Penthouse, home sales set Longboat Key price records
The recent sale of a home in Bay Isles and a penthouse in En Provence both represented Longboat Key price records. The building 3 penthouse in En Provence, at 2161 Gulf of Mexico Drive, sold for $8.2 million, the highest ever for a gulf-front condominium on Longboat Key. The home...
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
stpetecatalyst.com
MarineMax buys Tarpon boatyard
Clearwater giant boat and yacht dealer MarineMax Inc. has added another property to its portfolio. MarineMax has acquired several parcels in Tarpon Springs in a $4 million deal. The company purchased the property, which houses a boatyard and repair operation, from Odessa-based Riverport Capital LLC, which is controlled by Jack...
fox13news.com
‘Huge win for our region’: Mega-developer reportedly plans to transform 25 acres in the Channel District
TAMPA, Fla. - The building blocks for Tampa's growing Channel District were already coming together quickly, but now developer Ken Stoltenberg said the news is even better. His new apartment building called Park Madison is scheduled to open next year. It's right across the street from the Ybor Channel, where mega-developer Darryl Shaw will reportedly transform 25 acres from industrial use to residential and commercial.
businessobserverfl.com
Hillsborough selling nearly 62 acres already zoned for housing
Hillsborough County has put up a For Sale sign. The county’s Facilities Management and Real Estate Services department announced Thursday morning, Dec. 1, that it is selling 61.89 acres on the Pasco County line near Wesley Chapel and New Tampa. The property is already zoned for 153 “dwelling units.”...
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million
The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
fox13news.com
Massive City Furniture opens along I-4 in Plant City as area sees development boom
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Strawberries aren't the only things setting down roots in Plant City. Big companies are coming to the area, including a new City Furniture showroom along I-4 that will have its grand opening Friday. It is a massive complex along the interstate that covers a dozen football...
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Furniture Store is Opening in Gulf Gate
You could say The Woven Home started out where many great ideas do—in a garage. Megan and Alex Uccello carefully stored their choice furniture finds there until online buyers from Facebook and Instagram came to claim them. Now, three years later, the couple is quitting their trusty day jobs—Megan...
usf.edu
A developer adds partners as it prepares a proposal for the Tropicana Field site
As the city of St. Petersburg edges closer to choosing the company that will redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District — and site of Tropicana Field — one is expanding its team as it prepares to officially submit a proposal. Sugar Hill Community Partners (SHCP) announced Tuesday it’s...
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
Inside Siesta Key star Sam Logan’s $12.5M Miami mansion featuring waterfront pool & two private terraces
SIESTA Key star Sam Logan lives in a $12.5million Miami mansion featuring a waterfront inground pool and two private terraces. Sam, 31, sold his massive mansion in Siesta Key and moved into a stunning five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Miami Beach, Florida. Juliette Porter’s ex-boyfriend bought the mansion for $12.5million in...
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
businessobserverfl.com
Takeout pasta concept opens third franchise in Sarasota
A new takeout concept has entered the Sarasota market. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opened its third franchise in St. Armands Circle on Nov. 23. The fast-casual concept originated in Venic, Italy, in 2012 by founder Gabriele Dal Moro. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating and a mural by...
fox13news.com
This is how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Soaring rent prices are causing renters to have to work more hours than ever, according to a new study released by the real estate website, Zillow. According to the Zillow report, roughly a third of a renters' monthly income, or about a week and a half of work, is used to rent. That equals 63 hours of work.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
theonlinecurrent.com
St. Petersburg holiday guide: top 4 things to do
With decorated boat shows, tree lighting ceremonies, toy drives and ugly sweater parties, there is so much to do this holiday season in St. Petersburg for any age or audience. If you need a place to start, check out this guide to the top four main holiday events. Nutcracker! Magical...
cw34.com
Coast Guard crews medevac 64-year-old man 16 miles from shore
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard brought a man 16 miles back to shore after he needed medical assistance. A Coast Guard boat crew said it medevaced a 64-year-old man from a fishing boat 16 miles southwest of John's Pass. Officials said the man was safely...
floridavacationers.com
14 Best Restaurants on Anna Maria Island You Must Try!
Looking for the best Anna Maria Island restaurants?. If you are traveling to Anna Maria Island soon and looking for some great places to eat then you’re in luck! Filled with some of the most fantastic restaurants in Florida you will never leave this island hungry. A short drive south of Tampa lies Anna Maria Island connected to the mainland by the Cortez bridge and the Anna Maria Island bridge.
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
