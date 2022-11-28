Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW
William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
Ric Flair Clarifies His Status For The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair has no plans to appear at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Flair took to his podcast to walk back some comments he made recently, suggesting he would be at the Royal Rumble, but WWE hadn’t told anybody. He clarified that he...
Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio
Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
Andrade El Idolo Reveals When His Torn Pectoral Injury Occurred
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, suspended AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo recently took to social media to reveal that he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral injury. On Wednesday, El Idolo took to Twitter to post a video of a suplex spot from the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament match featuring himself, Rush, and Bandido facing off against The Elite. He captioned the video with,
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up On Triple H’s Creative Vision For The White Rabbit Project
Stephanie McMahon was one of the keynote speakers at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit. During her speech, the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE commented on the success of the White Rabbit Project and Triple H’s creative vision for it. She said,. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul...
Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Accepting Bookings Despite Being Incarcerated
Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch clearly believes her days behind bars will be over soon as she has been taking bookings for the remainder of this year. In May, the WWE Hall of Famer was arrested and charged due to her role in a car crash in March that caused the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.
The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE Status, Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. This update comes on the heels of a report that Dunn was not backstage at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. There has been no word of him potentially leaving.
CM Punk Shares Photo That Seemingly Confirms Report About His Dog Larry Being Hurt In Brawl
CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) after AEW All Out following his comments at the post-show press conference. In October, a report by Wrestling Inc stated that Punk’s dog, Larry, had his teeth knocked loose after...
Mick Foley Says The Reason He Stopped Staying With Fans Was Due To A Crack Dealer
Speaking on the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley looked back on the time he would stay with the fans while he was on the road in an effort to save money. Additionally, the Hardcore Legend recalled one occasion where he...
The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have two matches announced for the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 13th. You can check out the current Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view card below:. IMPACT Wrestling Championship Match:. Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray. IMPACT...
VIDEO: Watch The Trailer For Nikki Bella’s Upcoming Wedding Series On E!
As we reported several months ago here on eWn, Nikki Bella’s wedding was filmed and it will be airing as part of a four-part series on the E! Network. On Thursday, the network posted the official trailer for Nikki Bella Says I Do, which premieres on January 13th. You...
CM Punk Reportedly Ready To Move On To His Next Project
AEW and CM Punk have been in talks about buying out his contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite at All Out. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that those close to the situation believe there is “no chance” or “very little” chance of Punk returning to do a feud with The Elite.
Ethan Page & Matt Hardy Reportedly Wrote Their AEW Storyline
The Firm and Matt Hardy have been circling around one another in a storyline on AEW television. The storyline has reportedly been the brainchild of Hardy and Ethan Page. Hardy has been locked into a storyline alongside Private Party in which The Firm have acquired their contracts. The angle has unfolded largely on the AEW YouTube show, AEW Dark. The storyline has been mostly well-received by fans, and Fightful Select reports that it was “almost entirely creatively developed” by Hardy and Page.
Latest ‘Road To’ Looks At This Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage, Athena Talks AEW Dark Match
AEW will be in Indianapolis, IN this week for Dynamite and Rampage, and the latest episode of ‘Road To’ previews the shows. You can check out the broadcast below:. Athena recently took to her Instagram page to comment on her victory over Laynie Luck on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out her post below:
Mick Foley Reveals Two Modern WWE Stars He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled
Mick Foley recently opened up about who he wishes he could have wrestled in his prime. On his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows, Foley stated he wishes he would have been able to wrestle Ricochet and Bray Wyatt in his prime. He also named AEW’s Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.
Jimmy Korderas Believes Ronda Rousey Isn’t “Comfortable” As A Heel
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes that Ronda Rousey isn’t comfortable in her current role as a heel. Rousey returned to WWE to win the Women’s Royal Rumble in January of this year and is in her second reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion. Despite initially returning as...
More Names Added To 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles, Jacob Fatu vs. Nick Aldis Set
Jacob Fatu will be defending his HOG Championship at House of Glory Revelations against Nick Aldis. The company sent out the following presser to hype its December 17th event in New York City:. JACOB FATU vs. Nick Aldis Title Match Announced for HOG Revelations on December 17th in NYC. House...
