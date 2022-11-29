ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ledger-Independent

Pregnancy Care Management Program offered

By Patricia Canady, RN For the Independent
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 2 days ago

The Sampson County Health Department offers a Prenatal Program, Pregnancy Care Management Services –CMHRP. The Program has recently undergone a name transformation and is now referred to as Care Management for High-Risk Pregnancies – CMHRP. The Program was developed by the North Carolina Division of Public Health and the North Carolina Division of Medical Assistance and is designed to assist pregnant women with Medicaid eligible and non-Medicaid eligible who have priority risk factors to achieve a healthier pregnancy. Pregnancy Care Management serves Pregnant Women with Medicaid eligibility or non-Medicaid eligibility who have a priority Maternal Infant Impact Score (MIIS) associated with preterm birth, low birth weight or other risk factors.

Medicaid Transformation to Managed Care become effective as of July 1st, 2021. Key objectives for Medicaid Managed Care are to show improvement in health plan performance, health care quality, and outcomes. Members are identified for the CMHRP Program through referrals made by Health Plans for prenatal women that are deemed priority patients. Care Management for High-Risk Pregnancies is provided as a benefit for health care services covered by Health Plans. Members are encouraged to become familiar with the standard and value-added benefits made available through the Health Plan they are enrolled with. Medicaid Recipients were enrolled in either one of the six Health Plans:

• Healthy Blue

• Carolina Complete Health

• WellCare

• United Healthcare

• AmeriHealth Caritas

• NC Medicaid Direct

Tailored Plans, originally scheduled to launch December 1st, 2022, has been delayed until April 1st, 2023. Tailored Plans will provide the same services as Standard Plans in NC Medicaid Managed Care and will also provide additional specialized services for individuals with significant behavioral health conditions, Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities, and traumatic brain injury.

The criteria for providing services to both Medicaid eligible and non-Medicaid eligible clients are the same; therefore, Pregnancy Care Management staff will ensure both populations receive the same high level of care management services and care.

Pregnancy Care Management services are provided by nurses and social workers with a focus on patient need and risk status. The type and frequency of patient contacts are determined by the patient’s individual needs and plan of care in order of effectively meeting desired outcomes.

Prenatal care providers may refer patients for CMHRP services by completing the Pregnancy Risk Screening Form at the initial prenatal visit, in order for early identification of risk factors. If the pregnancy risk screening form is not utilized when making the referral, the Pregnancy Care Manager will contact the patient to assess for the presence of priority risk factors. Some priority risk factors include but are not limited to:

• Hypertension

• A history of spontaneous preterm labor

• A history of low birth weight

• Unsafe living environment (homelessness, inadequate housing, domestic violence, or abuse)

• Substance Use

• Tobacco Use

• Antenatal hospital utilization

Services are available to any woman with Medicaid who lives in Sampson County, regardless of where she goes for prenatal care. Pregnancy Care Management staff receives a referral and contacts the person for follow-up care. Any medical provider or agency that works with pregnant women can refer clients. Clients that have any of the above risk factors and are interested in the program can also contact the Pregnancy Care Management staff.

The Pregnancy Care Management staff provides the following services:

• Follow-ups on prenatal care issues and other clinical needs.

• Work with OB Providers and others who provide services to the pregnant woman to make sure everyone is aware of her concerns and needs.

• Provide education regarding: the need to keep all prenatal-related appointments; understanding and following the OB provider’s instructions; and the importance of getting postpartum care.

• Arrange/assist with the transition from the OB Provider to a primary care medical home as needed for the woman after delivery if she remains or becomes eligible for Medicaid after the postpartum period.

The Pregnancy Care Management staff assist with 17P treatment program. 17P is a series of weekly injections offered to women who have had previous preterm labor and/or deliveries. The purpose of the injections is to help prevent preterm labor with the current pregnancy. Services provided are:

• Educating the client/family on 17P and its purpose

• Assisting the patient in arranging to receive 17P injections and follow up when an injection is missed

Effective and ongoing communication and collaboration between the Pregnancy Care Manager and the 17P patient’s prenatal care provider is a key component of the program. The overall goal

of the 17P program seeks to improve birth outcomes by reducing the rate of preterm birth, which is measured by rates of low birth weight and very low birth weight, in addition to other indicators.

If you are: a Medical Provider and would like to refer a client; a pregnant woman; know someone that may qualify for the program; or you would like more information on the Pregnancy Care Management Program, please call the Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-1131, Extensions 4230 or 4973.

Comments / 0

Related
ncconstructionnews.com

Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Board split on ordinances to remove homeless from county property

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 last week in favor of two new ordinances designed to remove homeless individuals from parking or camping on county-owned property. Because the vote did not pass unanimously, County Attorney Rick Moorefield said the proposed ordinances require a second reading. The second reading, which could happen at the Dec. 5 meeting, also must pass on a majority vote.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Man accused of setting Council home on fire

BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of setting a house on fire in Bladen County. According to the sheriff’s office, Parrish Markcues Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. Officials say a house fire was reported in the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Update: Human Remains Identified As Missing Person

WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed today (Wednesday), human remains discovered November 27 by a volunteer search team in the 400 block of Billy Price Road are those of a missing person. The sheriff’s office said they were notified by the NC Medical Examiner’s Office...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Freddy’s to open in January

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WNCT

Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of its students. In an announcement made on their Facebook page, the school said senior Jah-Tayvious Edwards died in an automobile accident over the weekend. Greene Central Principal Dr. Patrick Greene described the type of student Edwards […]
SNOW HILL, NC
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy