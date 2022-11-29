Read full article on original website
Related
One Business Announces Closure and One Opens in Quincy
There is some good and bad news to report about stores in Quincy. First, let's start with the good news. There's a new Italian Restaurant open in Quincy. Napolis Italian Bistro is located inside the Atrium on Third hotel at 201 S. 3rd in Quincy. Open 7 days a week and offering delicious homemade Italian dishes. They have lunch specials Monday through Friday and are open from 11 am to 9 pm daily. Just looking at the photos makes my mouth water and will have to try this place out very soon/.
Holiday Events across the Tri-States this December
We wanted to put together a list of all of the events that celebrate the Holiday season here in the Quincy/Hannibal area this December! This list is growing and changing, so if there is an event happening that isn't on this list just message us and we will add it!
How Travis and Chris Make Quincy Wild with their Podcast
It began with a guy making funny comments on another guy's podcast. Now, those two guys named Travis and Chris do a podcast together. They shared how their conversations celebrate what makes Quincy, Illinois wild. Travis Hoffman and Chris Koetters are the hosts of Wild Quincy, one of the most...
New Brewery Coming to Hannibal Gives Update On Renovation
Excitement is brewing as the Hannibal community gets an update on the renovation of the former Mark Twain Brewing building. Friendship Brewing Company released an update on how the renovation is going as this excitement is building for the new brewery to open in Hannibal. In the statement, they tell everyone that the flow of the building will completely change what it used to be, and the new outdoor beer garden will be south of the taproom.
“Light the Park” in Downtown Quincy this Weekend
A Quincy tradition returns this weekend! The District invites you to join them downtown at Washington Park this Saturday to start the holidays with the ceremonial lighting up of Quincy's town square, here are all the details you need to know. It's time for Quincy to 'Light the Park' once...
Wanna Be a Firefighter? Hannibal Fire Department Wants You
There are lots of kids who say they'd like to be a firefighter when they grow up or at least it used to be that way. If that is still your dream, you have a chance to do that with the Hannibal Fire Department. The Hannibal Fire Department shared on...
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0