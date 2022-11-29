ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sterling, IL

Comments / 0

Related
100.9 The Eagle

One Business Announces Closure and One Opens in Quincy

There is some good and bad news to report about stores in Quincy. First, let's start with the good news. There's a new Italian Restaurant open in Quincy. Napolis Italian Bistro is located inside the Atrium on Third hotel at 201 S. 3rd in Quincy. Open 7 days a week and offering delicious homemade Italian dishes. They have lunch specials Monday through Friday and are open from 11 am to 9 pm daily. Just looking at the photos makes my mouth water and will have to try this place out very soon/.
QUINCY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

New Brewery Coming to Hannibal Gives Update On Renovation

Excitement is brewing as the Hannibal community gets an update on the renovation of the former Mark Twain Brewing building. Friendship Brewing Company released an update on how the renovation is going as this excitement is building for the new brewery to open in Hannibal. In the statement, they tell everyone that the flow of the building will completely change what it used to be, and the new outdoor beer garden will be south of the taproom.
HANNIBAL, MO
100.9 The Eagle

“Light the Park” in Downtown Quincy this Weekend

A Quincy tradition returns this weekend! The District invites you to join them downtown at Washington Park this Saturday to start the holidays with the ceremonial lighting up of Quincy's town square, here are all the details you need to know. It's time for Quincy to 'Light the Park' once...
QUINCY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy