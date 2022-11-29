Read full article on original website
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
fintechnexus.com
Sustainability in financial services is progressing, but help needed
While financial institutions are starting to progress on sustainability, there are several ways they can accelerate that progress. That finding is one takeaway from A global benchmark for sustainable banking, an annual report published by Mobiquity. Senior advisor for digital banking Ruby Walia said the report, now in its second...
The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership
ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
Keysight Delivers New Solar Array Simulator Solution for Satellite Power Systems
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new MP4300A Series Modular Solar Array Simulator (SAS) to emulate the behavior of photovoltaic (PV) segments. The SAS solution simulates all conditions a craft or satellite will encounter in space with high fidelity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005754/en/ The new Keysight MP4300A Series Modular Solar Array Simulator emulates the behavior of satellite photovoltaic arrays with high fidelity across all conditions encountered in space. (Photo: Business Wire)
Control Engineering
Digital transformation shift for process manufacturers
Digital transformation needs to be about empowering the worker and giving them the tools to succeed. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other team members and provides the information needed for their jobs. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Logistics Services: A Supply Chain Necessity
Over the past couple of years, supply chain issues created a series of problems for everyone, from providers of raw materials to mom-and-pop convenience stores. Today, businesses everywhere are searching for answers. They want to know how to improve the flow of goods today and ensure the same issues are not repeated in the future.
aiexpress.io
Evaluating multimodal AI applications for industries
Multimodal AI is a comparatively new growth that mixes completely different AI methods similar to natural language processing, pc imaginative and prescient and machine studying to realize a richer understanding of one thing. It accomplishes this by analyzing completely different information sorts concurrently to make predictions, take actions or work together extra appropriately in context.
salestechstar.com
Tackling Supply Chain Risk Is a Key Driver in Expanded EY US and Thomson Reuters Alliance to Help Companies Navigate ESG complexities
Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Thomson Reuters will introduce a new suite of environmental, social and governance (ESG) tools to meet growing customer need for supply chain transparency and policy tracking. The ESG tools include an offering of ongoing supply chain due diligence, including addressing forced labor risk,...
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain-based supply chain platform canned by IBM and Maersk
United States technology company IBM and Danish logistics firm Maersk have decided to discontinue their co-developed blockchain-backed supply chain platform, TradeLens, citing a lack of “global industry collaboration” as a key reason behind the decision. Maersk stated on Nov. 29 that it has begun taking immediate action to...
salestechstar.com
Telstra Taps Katy Greenfield to Lead Customer Solutions for the Americas
Experienced technology operations and sales leader to drive Telstra’s development of market-focused network connectivity technologies and services. Telstra has named Katy Greenfield as Vice President of Customer Solutions for the Americas. She will lead a specialized team working directly with enterprises across the region to develop customized network connectivity products and services.
Control Engineering
Achieving on-stream control room relocations
A natural gas facility’s control rooms had to be relocated to blast-resistant modules (BRMs). Among the many challenges were migrating the hardwired emergency stop (E-stop) circuits to the new control room and control panels with minimal transition time and without a widespread outage. Careful planning and factory acceptance test...
TechRadar
5G-Advanced will push the boundaries of 5G technology
The speed and depth of 5G (opens in new tab) adoption have surpassed all expectations. Less than two years since standardization was finalized, 5G already covers half of all countries, serving almost a third of the world’s population. With two billion connections forecast by 2025, and one billion connections expected by the end of the year, 5G is on track to become the most rapidly adopted mobile (opens in new tab) technology in history.
Control Engineering
Model management software challenges at automotive facility
Lacking documentation of how things work, observing programmable logic controllers and human-machine interfaces can help update production models. Updated code was applied to a pilot station, then the main line. Updating production models using PLC, HMI insights. Updated project models were needed for several automotive production lines. Lack of documentation...
agritechtomorrow.com
Si-Ware Partners with Eurofins Agro to Explore Applications for Feeds and Forages in Laboratory and Field Environments
The collaboration pairs Eurofins Agro’s world-class analytical expertise supporting sustainable agriculture with industry-leading NeoSpectra analyzers and software services. Si-Ware Systems, the creator of the NeoSpectra material analysis platform, today announced a collaboration with Eurofins Agro to investigate the application of the NeoSpectra platform to their analytical portfolio, including field usage and lab applications.
satnews.com
Maxar acquires Wovenware for Machine Learning and 3D data production expertise
Earlier this month, Maxar Technologies completed the acquisition of AI and software development company Wovenware — this acquisition significantly adds to Maxar’s software engineering and AI capabilities and talent. Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has roughly 150 employees specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence...
theevreport.com
Schaeffler Group inaugurates software technology center in India to strengthen its e-mobility offering worldwide
Newly formed Schaeffler Technology Solutions India is a key step to further strengthen software and electronics expertise. Pune, India – Schaeffler, leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, is expanding its software and electronics expertise. Today, the company inaugurated a new center of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. Electronics and software for the company’s automotive components and systems especially for e-mobility and chassis applications will be developed here in the future as a strategically important part of a powerful international R&D network. Schaeffler will be investing 10 million euros in its new location.
aiexpress.io
Using PAM to secure digital identities, SPHERE announces $31M in funding
The adoption of cloud computing in hybrid and distant working environments have modified the assault floor endlessly. Now safety groups not solely have to guard on-premises networks, but additionally consumer and machine identities with privileged entry administration (PAM) and identification entry administration (IAM) to manage entry to delicate data. In...
Interoperability and Its Role in the adoption of Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology (which enables the use of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and more) is a distributed ledger technology that allows users to record and keep track of transactions within the network. Blockchain technology enables users to track any held assets, create new assets, and spend blockchain-based tokens. Blockchain's distributed nature means no...
Control Engineering
Training and certifications help system integrators succeed
Training and certification programs help system integrators gain credibility while accessing continual learning and boosting online visibility for increased customer acquisition. System integrators can build connections with manufacturers and automation companies through the training programs. The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) offers programs for system integrators in the fields of...
