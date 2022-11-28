Automating care operations: How intelligent solutions can increase surgical volume and improve length of stay without adding resources

Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
As hospitals and health system strive to rebuild consumer confidence, patient-centric care represents the path forward
Hospitals and health systems must embrace patient-focused care delivery as the new normal for operational workflows and workplace cultures. Putting the patient experience first can pay dividends for clinical operations, finances, and morale. At a Vituity-sponsored session at the Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, Theo Koury, MD, president...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS looks to create national healthcare provider directory
CMS is looking to create a national healthcare provider directory that would make it easier for Americans to find physicians and other providers. CMS is soliciting public comments on the proposed database through Dec. 6. The agency wants to find out how health systems could be incentivized to engage with the data hub.
beckershospitalreview.com
Transforming virtual care to drive improved healthcare economics, outcomes and staff efficiency
Healthcare organizations are faced with myriad pressures ranging from controlling costs to dealing with labor shortages, addressing changing consumer dynamics and maintaining patient loyalty. The good news is that virtual care has the potential to help address all of these issues. At a Teladoc-sponsored session at the Becker's 10th Annual...
beckershospitalreview.com
Real Healthcare Transformation, Focused on Patients
True healthcare transformation is happening, and we are lucky to partner with our clients on it daily. Methodist Health System has transformed clinically, financially and operationally through continual compliance, and are generating impressive results in terms of reporting issues and getting proactive about patient safety. To Methodist Health System, patient-ready means every system in the hospital is working correctly from the moment a patient walks through the door to ensure outstanding clinical care, impeccable service delivery and a reliably safe encounter. Although continuous compliance helps to create this quality environment, Methodist executives drive a culture focused on patients, led by compliance. When a nurse starts an IV, the patient notices it. It is a bit painful, slightly annoying and signals the beginning of a clinical process that means more discomfort, fear and risk. But although the patient may not realize it, the health system’s process to prepare for this patient started months before the patient ever stepped foot into the building. Six months earlier, the purchasing and contracting process ensured the appropriate and best catheter and equipment were bought and stocked in the right place to support patient volume, reimagined due to COVID supply chain challenges. Four months ago, an experienced nurse was hired and educated on internal systems, policies and procedures.
beckershospitalreview.com
To stay financially secure in 2023, hospitals and health systems must adapt
Hospital margins are collapsing and some organizations wonder if it's even possible to make money in the acute care space. Meanwhile, payers are doing everything possible to minimize reimbursements. Their efforts seem to be working, with many health insurers reporting record profits in the first half of 2022. At a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patients are disappointed with their digital experiences: 4 things to know
Health systems are increasing their investment in digital care tools, yet 61 percent of patients skipped their medical appointments due to unsatisfactory experiences with digital technology, MM+M reported Nov. 28. Intelligent automation platform Notable surveyed 1,000 adult patients about their digital health experiences and found the following:. Sixty-three percent of...
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Most physicians question NPs' care decisions, survey finds
Nearly 80 percent of physicians say they occasionally or regularly question a nurse practitioner's treatment decisions, according to Medscape's Evolving Scope of Practice Report published Nov. 29. For the report, Medscape surveyed 750 professionally active U.S. physicians in more than 28 specialties between June 6 and Aug. 9. Five survey...
beckershospitalreview.com
Arkansas health system suffers data breach; 85K patients impacted
Mena (Ark.) Regional Health System is notifying patients that an unauthorized party has accessed its systems and removed a limited number of files that may have contained their personal information. On Nov. 8, the health systems learned that an unauthorized party had removed one or more files from its systems...
Specialty Pharma’s Next Big Opportunity: It’s Time for Patient Access to Adopt an Open Protocol
In January 2020, the financial conglomerate Visa announced it was acquiring a relatively unknown startup, Plaid, for $5.3 billion. Corporate acquisitions like these are not uncommon, but someone at the United States Department of Justice took notice of this announcement. Visa had established a stranglehold on financial transactions. The Justice Department moved to stop the acquisition on grounds that Plaid posed “a threat to this monopoly: it has been developing an innovative new solution that would be a substitute for Visa’s online debit services.”
MedicalXpress
Why large corporations are purchasing, delivering health care in the workplace
The field of primary care is struggling. According to a report from the Primary Care Collaborative, it is financially underresourced and is experiencing workforce shortages. With overwhelming workload and lower average salaries than most other medical specialties, medical students increasingly choose other fields of medicine. So why are large corporations,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Instacart co-founder ventures into healthcare sphere
Apoorva Mehta, co-founder of Instacart, is entering the healthcare space with a venture called Cloud Health Systems, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 29. Mr. Mehta aims to step down as executive chairman of the grocery delivery service — which hit a peak valuation of $39 billion in March 2021 — once the company goes public. He stepped down as CEO in August 2021 after disagreements with board members about the company's future, according to the Journal.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Physicians should complete competency assessments as they age
Given the crucial nature of their work, Sandeep Jauhar, MD, PhD, believes physicians should undergo periodic competency assessments after age 65. In a Nov. 28 opinion piece for The New York Times, Dr. Jauhar, a cardiologist at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, contends that while a mandatory retirement age would be "crude and unfair," mandating periodic competency assessments every two or three years for older physicians could be a good approach to prevent those who may be developing significant cognitive impairment from making critical decisions about patient care.
TechCrunch
V7 snaps up $33M to automate training data for computer vision AI models
That’s given rise to a wave of startups aiming to speed up that process. In the latest development, V7 Labs, which has built tech to automate notations and other categorizing of data needed for AI training models, has raised $33 million in funding after seeing strong demand for its services.
beckershospitalreview.com
Brooklyn health system deals with EHR outages
One Brooklyn (N.Y.) Health experienced an EHR outage for several days last week, The City reported Nov. 25. The three-hospital system confirmed the incident to the news outlet but did not explain the reasons for it or when the IT systems would be back online. "One Brooklyn Health (OBH) recently...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems choosing Ensemble for RCM services
Here are five health systems, including Nicklaus Children's Health System, that have selected Cincinnati-based Ensemble Health Partners for revenue cycle management services this year:. 1. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System selected Ensemble on Nov. 2 to optimize its revenue cycle operations. Valley Health said it is working to rebound from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth companies lobby for permanent controlled substance prescribing flexibilities
More than 100 health startups and medical associations are lobbying for permanent permission to prescribe controlled substances via telehealth, a permission that has been temporarily granted due to the pandemic-era flexibilities, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 25. To maintain pandemic-era telehealth practices, the 100 groups asked the Drug Enforcement...
Healthcare Provider: Why Physician Leadership Matters in Healthcare
To achieve better health outcomes and ensure the best patient experience possible, physicians need to be in a supportive work environment that allows them to perform at their best.
beckershospitalreview.com
Monitoring work burnout factors could prevent physicians from leaving profession
Researchers found feeling valued and efficient teamwork were two factors that reduced burnout throughout the pandemic. Monitoring these factors as well as the variables associated with higher burnout could prevent physician burnout, researchers said. The study, published Nov. 23 in JAMA Health Forum, surveyed more than 20,600 physicians and clinicians...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Serve with joy': Cleveland Clinic's supply chain officer on priorities and the supply chain ecosystem
Over the last year as Cleveland Clinic's chief supply chain and patient support services officer, Steve Downey has achieved a checklist of items that will make anyone tired just reading it. He has the kind of energy and enthusiasm for supply chain that speaks to someone who has found his...
