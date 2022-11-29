Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Photonics chip allows light amplification
Scientists at EPFL have developed photonic integrated circuits that demonstrated a new principle of light amplification on a silicon chip. It can be employed for optical signals like those used in Lidar, trans-oceanic fiber amplifiers or in data center telecommunications. The ability to achieve quantum-limited amplification of optical signals contained...
ship-technology.com
WinGD gets DNV’s cybersecurity-type approval for engine control system
The SP1 type approval has been granted for WinGD Control Electronics (WiCE) ahead of mandatory regulations in 2024. Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) has secured cybersecurity-type approval from the Norwegian classification society DNV for its engine control system. The SP1 type approval has been granted for WinGD Control Electronics (Wice),...
The Verge
Electric robot tractors powered by Nvidia AI chips are here
Monarch Tractor, an electric smart tractor company, says its first AI-powered farming vehicles, dubbed the MK-V, are rolling off the production line. It’s the Livermore, California-based startup’s first product, and it uses Nvidia’s Jetson edge AI platform to perform agricultural tasks with or without a driver behind the wheel.
Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces New SELECT Synchro Selective Soldering System to Increase Throughput and Flexibility While Reducing Footprint and Cost-of-Ownership
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, introduces the new SELECT Synchro™ selective soldering system for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications. The SELECT Synchro is a multi-station selective soldering system (patent pending) that uses a unique, synchronous motion to increase throughput, improve cost-of-ownership, and provide flexibility for electronics manufacturers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005167/en/ The new Nordson SELECT Synchro™ Selective Soldering system uses synchronous motion to increase throughput and flexibility while reducing footprint and cost-of-ownership for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications in electronics manufacturing. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Control Engineering
Achieving on-stream control room relocations
A natural gas facility’s control rooms had to be relocated to blast-resistant modules (BRMs). Among the many challenges were migrating the hardwired emergency stop (E-stop) circuits to the new control room and control panels with minimal transition time and without a widespread outage. Careful planning and factory acceptance test...
TechRadar
5G-Advanced will push the boundaries of 5G technology
The speed and depth of 5G (opens in new tab) adoption have surpassed all expectations. Less than two years since standardization was finalized, 5G already covers half of all countries, serving almost a third of the world’s population. With two billion connections forecast by 2025, and one billion connections expected by the end of the year, 5G is on track to become the most rapidly adopted mobile (opens in new tab) technology in history.
Keysight Delivers New Solar Array Simulator Solution for Satellite Power Systems
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new MP4300A Series Modular Solar Array Simulator (SAS) to emulate the behavior of photovoltaic (PV) segments. The SAS solution simulates all conditions a craft or satellite will encounter in space with high fidelity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005754/en/ The new Keysight MP4300A Series Modular Solar Array Simulator emulates the behavior of satellite photovoltaic arrays with high fidelity across all conditions encountered in space. (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Evaluating multimodal AI applications for industries
Multimodal AI is a comparatively new growth that mixes completely different AI methods similar to natural language processing, pc imaginative and prescient and machine studying to realize a richer understanding of one thing. It accomplishes this by analyzing completely different information sorts concurrently to make predictions, take actions or work together extra appropriately in context.
Control Engineering
Training and certifications help system integrators succeed
Training and certification programs help system integrators gain credibility while accessing continual learning and boosting online visibility for increased customer acquisition. System integrators can build connections with manufacturers and automation companies through the training programs. The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) offers programs for system integrators in the fields of...
Control Engineering
Leveraging MQTT, industrial edge devices in automation projects
Message queuing telemetry transport (MQTT) and industrial edge computing devices can help get information to users faster. Three IIoT examples of MQTT and edge devices in different industries are highlighted. Cybersecurity and data protection are considered as vital as getting the information to the users who need it most. IIoT...
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
Control Engineering
Digital transformation shift for process manufacturers
Digital transformation needs to be about empowering the worker and giving them the tools to succeed. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other team members and provides the information needed for their jobs. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other...
Control Engineering
Control Engineering hot topics, November 2022
Hot topics in Control Engineering, for November 2022, for stories posted in the last three months included PLC programming, System Integrator of the Year winners, sustainable 5G and more. Links to each article below. Programmable logic controller (PLC) programming is often done to resolve an immediate problem, but this can...
agritechtomorrow.com
Si-Ware Partners with Eurofins Agro to Explore Applications for Feeds and Forages in Laboratory and Field Environments
The collaboration pairs Eurofins Agro’s world-class analytical expertise supporting sustainable agriculture with industry-leading NeoSpectra analyzers and software services. Si-Ware Systems, the creator of the NeoSpectra material analysis platform, today announced a collaboration with Eurofins Agro to investigate the application of the NeoSpectra platform to their analytical portfolio, including field usage and lab applications.
aiexpress.io
Full-Life Technologies to Acquire Focus-X Therapeutics, for Up To $245M
Full-Life Technologies, a Brussels, Belgium- and Shanghai, China-based radiotherapeutics firm, acquired Focus-X Therapeutics, a NJ-based firm growing focused radiopharmaceuticals to deal with most cancers based mostly on proprietary peptide engineering know-how. Beneath the phrases of the acquisition, Focus-X shareholders are eligible to obtain from Full-Life an upfront cost, potential growth,...
Control Engineering
Developing a sustainable SCADA solution for global agribusiness
Creating a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system when sustainability is a factor can be a challenge. CHS Pipelines and Terminals – a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers, and cooperatives across the US – took this challenge head-on. CHS was using a legacy SCADA system...
satnews.com
Satellite ground segment modernization development product debuts from Kratos
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has announced the general availability of the company’s virtual OpenSpace Channelizer and Combiner for satellite ground operations. The products are used to split and combine digitized RF signals for more effective downlink and uplink, especially to support the advanced capabilities of next generation software-defined satellites and LEO constellations. For example, to support increasing customer demand or to address potential cases of interference, a high bandwidth signal from a software-defined satellite can be split into smaller signals and routed across the ground dynamically for service delivery or for RF analysis.
demolitionandrecycling.media
XWatch safety system rolled out in Canada
Xwatch Safety Solutions has partnered with Canadian company Abtech, appointing it as an authorised distributor of its XW5 machine control system products. Already a distributor for Leica Geosystems, Abtech specialises in surveying and construction technology, systems and products, and serves customers across eastern Canada from seven branches. The XW5 enables...
Control Engineering
Model management software challenges at automotive facility
Lacking documentation of how things work, observing programmable logic controllers and human-machine interfaces can help update production models. Updated code was applied to a pilot station, then the main line. Updating production models using PLC, HMI insights. Updated project models were needed for several automotive production lines. Lack of documentation...
theevreport.com
Schaeffler Group inaugurates software technology center in India to strengthen its e-mobility offering worldwide
Newly formed Schaeffler Technology Solutions India is a key step to further strengthen software and electronics expertise. Pune, India – Schaeffler, leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, is expanding its software and electronics expertise. Today, the company inaugurated a new center of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. Electronics and software for the company’s automotive components and systems especially for e-mobility and chassis applications will be developed here in the future as a strategically important part of a powerful international R&D network. Schaeffler will be investing 10 million euros in its new location.
Comments / 0