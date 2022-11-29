HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health announced a third child died from the flu on Thursday. Tamiflu is an antiviral drug commonly prescribed to treat the flu and serves as one of the few approved medicines for children. Antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, can also be prescribed as a treatment for the illness. However, Dr. Steffane Battle, a pediatrician with the UAB-Huntsville Regional Campus says these shortages could spell trouble suffering from common complications.

