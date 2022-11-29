ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSMV

Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Reducing Tennessee traffic comes with big price tag, TDOT says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic jams are getting worse in East Tennessee, but the state wants to ease the traffic headaches. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials recognized Tennessee has a major congestion problem. They are working on some possible solutions, but it has a hefty price tag. TDOT officials said...
TENNESSEE STATE
WAFF

In the midst of a brutal flu season, children’s medication to treat the flu is in short supply

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health announced a third child died from the flu on Thursday. Tamiflu is an antiviral drug commonly prescribed to treat the flu and serves as one of the few approved medicines for children. Antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, can also be prescribed as a treatment for the illness. However, Dr. Steffane Battle, a pediatrician with the UAB-Huntsville Regional Campus says these shortages could spell trouble suffering from common complications.
ALABAMA STATE
WSMV

First Lady Maria Lee launches ‘12 Days of Giving’ campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Tuesday launched a 12 Days of Giving social media campaign to highlight impactful nonprofits across the state and encourage residents to give back a little during the holiday season. The 12 Days of Giving began Tuesday and will feature...
TENNESSEE STATE
WAFF

Firefighter peer support program expanding in Alabama

Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. New Pre-K classrooms are coming soon after the approval. Mental health programs available for fire fighters, other first responders. Updated: 8 hours ago. WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. Updated: 15 hours ago. The appointment...
ALABAMA STATE
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN

