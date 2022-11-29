Read full article on original website
Related
smokeybarn.com
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall. Severe storms are expected to strengthen through the evening into the overnight hours, mainly west of I-65 and south of I-40, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “Some uncertainties exist around how much energy we’ll...
WHNT-TV
Damage Reports: Send in photos, videos of storm damage to The Weather Authority
TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) — As storms roll through the Tennessee Valley with strong winds and lots of rain, The Weather Authority and the National Weather Service are on the lookout for damage across the area. If you see damage or have any damage to your property, send it to...
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
WSMV
Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
wvlt.tv
Reducing Tennessee traffic comes with big price tag, TDOT says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic jams are getting worse in East Tennessee, but the state wants to ease the traffic headaches. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials recognized Tennessee has a major congestion problem. They are working on some possible solutions, but it has a hefty price tag. TDOT officials said...
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
WAFF
In the midst of a brutal flu season, children’s medication to treat the flu is in short supply
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health announced a third child died from the flu on Thursday. Tamiflu is an antiviral drug commonly prescribed to treat the flu and serves as one of the few approved medicines for children. Antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, can also be prescribed as a treatment for the illness. However, Dr. Steffane Battle, a pediatrician with the UAB-Huntsville Regional Campus says these shortages could spell trouble suffering from common complications.
Nearly 600 kids go missing in TN each month; How the public plays a role in their safe recovery
An average of 500 to 600 kids under the age of 18 go missing each month in Tennessee, many due to parental abductions or runaways, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
WKRN
Tennessee teen charged with bringing loaded pistol to school on first day
According to Metro police, a 10th-grader was walking in the hallway at Hillwood High School and upset, stating that she had a weapon and would shoot up the school. Tennessee teen charged with bringing loaded pistol …. According to Metro police, a 10th-grader was walking in the hallway at Hillwood...
WSMV
First Lady Maria Lee launches ‘12 Days of Giving’ campaign
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Tuesday launched a 12 Days of Giving social media campaign to highlight impactful nonprofits across the state and encourage residents to give back a little during the holiday season. The 12 Days of Giving began Tuesday and will feature...
Gov. Lee explains why he won’t dip into state’s ‘Rainy Day Fund’
Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) was clear when asked why he wouldn’t dip into the Tennessee "Rainy Day Fund".
This Is The Best Pie In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Tennessee.
WAFF
Firefighter peer support program expanding in Alabama
Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. New Pre-K classrooms are coming soon after the approval. Mental health programs available for fire fighters, other first responders. Updated: 8 hours ago. WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. Updated: 15 hours ago. The appointment...
Report card evaluates performance of Tennessee schools, districts
The Tennessee Department of Education on Monday released its annual State Report Card, offering a detailed look at individual schools, school districts and statewide education performance.
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
Hospitals becoming a 'dumping ground' for kids in DCS custody
The Department of Children's Services keeps kids in hospitals for months after they are medically cleared because they have no place else to put them.
City of LaFollette investigator shredded documents tied to investigation which led to two officers fired
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Investigation documents that led to the firing of LaFollette Police Lt. Brian Tiller and Sgt. Monty Miller were shredded after the investigation was complete, according to emails shown in Campbell County Chancery Court. In June of 2022, Detective Charles Duff sent a complaint to LaFollette City...
This Is Tennessee's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Comments / 0