Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stevie Ray Says His Biggest Regret In Wrestling Is That Harlem Heat Never Feuded With The Road Warriors
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former 10-time WCW tag champion and WWE Hall of Famer discussing the biggest regret of his career, that Harlem Heat never feuded with The Road Warriors. Check out Ray’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Popculture
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
wrestlinginc.com
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name
While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
PWMania
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
bodyslam.net
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he could wrestle again, even after his ‘Last Match’, and be better than he was then. He also spoke about the return of Ricky Steamboat and said he isn’t sure if the Dragon will have another match after this.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
Dominik Mysterio Attacked Rey Mysterio On Thanksgiving Because He Put His Christmas Tree Up Too Soon
Rey Mysterio kicked off the holiday season a little early, and he paid for it. In a video WWE posted on Thanksgiving day, Dominik and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey's house, and the duo forced their way in when Rey tried to close the door. Dominik then hit Rey's foot, which was in a walking boot, with a broom.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns ‘Went Off’ On Kevin Owens After Survivor Series WarGames Slap
Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at the men’s WarGames match last Saturday. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Needless to say, Roman Reigns was not happy about that at all.
bodyslam.net
Roman Reigns Asked For Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Storyline
WWE Survivor Series this past weekend saw a spot in the Men’s War Games where Kevin Owens landed a stiff slap on Roman Reigns, causing him to suffer a reported eardrum injury. This led to a bit of friction between the two rivals backstage. However, it seems like the issues have been resolved moving forward.
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Says She Is Going To Put Becky Lynch Down
Rhea Ripley wants a piece of The Man. Rhea Ripley is on an incredible hot streak as of late with fans. Since turning heel earlier this year, she has become one of the star attractions of the WWE Women’s division. When Becky Lynch returned, WWE teased a confrontation between...
PWMania
Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury Reportedly a Storyline, Update on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
According to reports, Raquel Rodriguez did not sustain any injuries after all. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rodriguez was assaulted backstage during the Survivor Series go-home episode of WWE SmackDown that took place a week ago. Shotzi later stated that Rodriguez sustained a broken arm and a dislocated elbow as a result of the attack, and that the injury was made worse during their match against Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez was seen on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show wearing an arm brace. She did not accompany Shotzi to the ring for her loss to Rousey because Michael Cole said she was not medically cleared to compete. Rousey defeated Shotzi by submission. After that, WWE made the announcement that Rodriguez will be sidelined for four to six weeks.
ringsidenews.com
Carmella Thanks Fans For Support After Suffering Miscarriage
Carmella has carved out a spot for herself in the WWE women’s division, despite not fitting the stature of gifted in-ring performer. Mella overcame a personal tragedy a while back and was supported by friends, family and her fans throughout that entire phase. Carmella took to social media to acknowledge their support.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Pitches New Role For Randy Orton
A WWE Hall of Famer has pitched what could be a useful new role for Randy Orton if the star’s in-ring days are behind him due to injury. Randy Orton has been out of action for the past six months. During his last run in WWE, Orton was teaming with Matt Riddle regularly as the popular team known as RK-Bro. Their last match on television was on the May 20th edition of Smackdown when The Usos beat RK-Bro to unify the Raw & Smackdown Tag Team Titles.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on How William Regal is Able to Get Out of His AEW Contract and Return to WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal’s status with AEW and his potential return to WWE. Nobody from AEW or WWE has commented on the story, and Regal has remained silent on social media about the rumors, but people in WWE believe he’s on his way back.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW
Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
Comments / 0