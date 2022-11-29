Read full article on original website
Quetzalli Bulnes WWE Release Confirmed
Quetzalli Bulnes has confirmed her WWE on her TikTok, saying that she is no longer working for WWE. Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora and interviewed WWE stars on El Brunch De WWE. I do not work in the place I used to do hosting work for 4 years....
Rhea Ripley Says She Is Going To Put Becky Lynch Down
Rhea Ripley wants a piece of The Man. Rhea Ripley is on an incredible hot streak as of late with fans. Since turning heel earlier this year, she has become one of the star attractions of the WWE Women’s division. When Becky Lynch returned, WWE teased a confrontation between...
Roman Reigns Asked For Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Storyline
WWE Survivor Series this past weekend saw a spot in the Men’s War Games where Kevin Owens landed a stiff slap on Roman Reigns, causing him to suffer a reported eardrum injury. This led to a bit of friction between the two rivals backstage. However, it seems like the issues have been resolved moving forward.
Zelina Vega Reveals She Has Significant Control Over Her Promos Thanks To Triple H And Stephanie McMahon
The current mouthpiece for Legado Del Fantasma reportedly has significant control over what she says in promos. Zelina Vega is currently the faction’s mouthpiece and has been doing well in her role. While speaking on the That’s Dope podcast, Vega noted that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon trust her to cut her own promos.
Ric Flair Says Ronda Rousey’s Opponents Need To “Carry Their Weight”
Ric Flair believes Ronda Rousey’s opponents need to step up. Ronda Rousey’s involvement in WWE is a polarizing topic for many fans. Recently, she went one on one with Shotzi at Survivor Series, with many panning the match, with a DDT spot on the apron being discussed by many fans after the match.
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
Charlotte Flair Training With Zoey Stark And Alba Fyre Ahead Of WWE Return
Charlotte Flair trains with some familiar faces ahead of her impending WWE return. The 14-time champion has been dropping hints lately, indicating towards her return. Charlotte Flair recently posted a photo on her Instagram story where she can be seen inside the squared circle in training mode with NXT prospects Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre, thanking the ladies for helping her out in the ring.
Former Women’s Star Set To Return To WWE
Another return is on the way. We’ve seen a lot of returns to WWE recently under the Triple H regime. Now, another one is seemingly in line for a big return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Tegan Nox is set to return to WWE and the deal to bring her in is “done.” You can see the full report below.
WWE Main Event Results (12/1/22)
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 1. Matches were taped on November 28 from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show aired on Hulu Plus. You can find the results below. – Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke. – Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy. Follow...
Carmella Thanks Fans For Supporting Her Through Miscarriage
The former SmackDown Women’s champion recently came out of a personal family tragedy. Carmella, alongside her husband Corey Graves, were expecting their first child. However, she announced that she suffered a miscarriage back in October. The tragic incident took a heavy toll on the SmackDown star. However, with the...
WWE Interested In Purchasing Smaller Wrestling Companies
It looks like WWE have an interest in buying out smaller wrestling companies. Recently, in the Q3 earnings call, Stephanie McMahon mentioned that mergers and acquisitions are one of the areas for potential growth. During a recent appearance at the Wells Fargo TMT Conference with analyst Steven Cahall, McMahon was asked about this.
JBL To Hold Poker Tournament On RAW
It was announced during tonight’s Smackdown that this Monday on RAW, JBL will be holding a Poker tournament. No other details were revealed so far, so we’re not sure who will all be involved but we do know there will probably be some big money for the winner! In recent weeks, JBL and Baron Corbin have been playing some poker backstage and tried to steal money from Tozawa. But, Tozawa ended up beating them in a poker game and stealing all their money before stealing JBL’s hat later on in the night. Now, I guess it’s time for JBL to prove he’s no poker slouch.
Survivor Series Had A Low Level Of Fan Interest Online
Survivor Series had less than usual fan interest. While speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Google searches related to the show are 35% lower than what they were for the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. “Right now it is slightly lower than Crown...
December 26th RAW Plans Still Up In The Air
Plans are still undecided for the day after Christmas RAW. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans are still up in the air regarding the December 26th edition of Monday Night RAW. They also noted that WWE is planning two shows that night, one in Columbus, Ohio, and the other in Madison Square Garden.
Lineup Revealed For Next Weeks SmackDown
Next weeks show is taking shape. Tonight on SmackDown, the lineup for next weeks show was revealed. First, it was announced that The Usos will defend the Tag Team Titles on RAW against Matt Riddle and Elias. The winner of that championship match on RAW will then go to next weeks SmackDown and defend the Tag Titles against Sheamus and Drew Mclntyre. Plus, Shotzi will go one on one against Shayna Baszler next week. Shotzi is looking to get some revenge after Shayna’s torturing’s for the past few weeks. Lastly, SmackDown will be live in Pittsburgh, PA, the home of WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle. So, WWE will be holding a birthday celebration for Kurt in his hometown.
Injured AEW Star Was Seen Around Tonight’s Dynamite Location
An injured AEW star has been spotted around tonight’s AEW Dynamite set up, but that doesn’t mean they will make their return tonight. Fightful Select have now reported that Ruby Soho, who has been out of action since AEW All Out with a broken nose, which she has successfully undergone surgery for, has been spotted around the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
More Matches Added To AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a good one. Tonight on AEW Rampage, a few matches were announced for next weeks Dynamite. First, after shaking hands on tonight’s show, the match was made official, The Acclaimed will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR. Then, it was announced that Jade Cargill, Leila Grey and Red Velvet will battle Sky Blue, Madison Rayne and Keira Hogan in a six person tag match. This comes just two weeks after Keira Hogan was kicked from the baddies. We also saw Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe to a match for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accepted on the terms that Wardlow and Sting will both be banned from ringside. Lastly, we will also hear from MJF following his dastardly attack on William Regal. You can see the full lineup below.
Viewership And Key Demo Drop For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
Top IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Tasha Steelz Confirms She’s Re-Signed With the Company
Fresh off the HUGE announcement that IMPACT Wrestling partnered with top streaming service DAZN for an international distribution deal, IMPACT Wrestling has also secured the services of a top Knockout for years to come. Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald took to his social media Twitter account to announce the...
Ric Flair Explains Why He Doesn’t Like “Comical” Sami Zayn And The Bloodline Storyline
For many fans, Sami Zayn’s current character is certainly the best thing about WWE television. This is largely due to his ability to make the members of The Bloodline break character no matter what, repeatedly making each individual. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair...
