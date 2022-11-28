ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

fox32chicago.com

IDPH: 11 flu outbreaks reported in Illinois over the past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - 'Tis the season for sniffling, sneezing and coughs. Across Illinois, there have been 11 flu outbreaks reported in the past week. CDC data shows the state ranks in the high category for flu cases with health experts fearing that cases of the virus could be much worse this winter.
Central Illinois Proud

63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
KKTV

Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been rising over the weeks. The El Paso County Public Heath Department said all three viruses are creating a burden. The health department says there are 49 confirmed RSV outbreaks in schools and child care settings across the...
WTHR

Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
Q985

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
agupdate.com

Illinois farmer helps others navigate FSA programs

Tim Berry will be taking 12 acres of his of land marked with gullies near a river tributary out of corn and putting it into the Conservation Reserve Program this year. The eastern Illinois farmer knows exactly how and why to use the USDA Farm Service Agency’s conservation program that will help prevent erosion and improve soil health.
fox32chicago.com

Illinois to see two gas tax hikes in the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Prepare to pay more at the pump in the new year. Illinois has automatic annual gas tax hikes. This past summer, the governor issued a six-month delay on the 2022 hike. This means drivers will see two gas hikes in the new year, topping 45 cents a...
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
willmarradio.com

COVID-19 levels increasing in The Twin Cities

(Undated) -- Health officials say COVID levels are rising in the Twin Cities. There's been a 54-percent increase in the amount of COVID detected in the cities wastewater over the last two weeks. Wastewater samples also revealed that B-Q-one is now the most dominant omicron subvariant.
Effingham Radio

Five People Found Dead In Illinois Home

Police in Illinois are gathering more details after five people were found dead in a home this week. While conducting a wellness check on Wednesday, authorities entered the home by force and found the victims, which included two kids, ages four and six. The other three were adults and police also discovered a dead animal. It’s being called a domestic-related incident.
nprillinois.org

Pipeline project raises concerns

A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
