NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
20K New COVID Cases, 57 Deaths Reported in Last Week, Illinois Health Officials Say
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 20,495 new COVID cases over the past week, as well as 57 additional deaths, as it warned of an increase in COVID and other respiratory viruses across the state. A total of 63 Illinois counties have been categorized at an "elevated" COVID community...
fox32chicago.com
IDPH: 11 flu outbreaks reported in Illinois over the past week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - 'Tis the season for sniffling, sneezing and coughs. Across Illinois, there have been 11 flu outbreaks reported in the past week. CDC data shows the state ranks in the high category for flu cases with health experts fearing that cases of the virus could be much worse this winter.
Flu Activity Now ‘Very High' in Both Illinois and Indiana, CDC Says
As the weather gets colder, flu season is worsening, and both Illinois and Indiana are no exception. Influenza activity is considered to be "very high" in both states based on the most recent data from the week ending Nov. 26, according to a Weekly Influenza Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New CDC Data Shows 63 Illinois Counties At Elevated COVID Level; 12 Counties Reach ‘High'
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the state of Illinois, with CDC data released Friday reflecting the statewide increase. Days after Illinois saw its largest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since August, community level data from the CDC shows 63 of Illinois' 102 counties are at a "medium" or "high" COVID-19 community level.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FDA Pulls COVID Antibody Treatment, COVID Testing
A key monoclonal antibody once used to treat some people with COVID is no longer recommended for use in the U.S. under a new order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As the weather gets colder, flu season is also worsening, and both Illinois and Indiana are no exception.
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
KKTV
Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been rising over the weeks. The El Paso County Public Heath Department said all three viruses are creating a burden. The health department says there are 49 confirmed RSV outbreaks in schools and child care settings across the...
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
agupdate.com
Illinois farmer helps others navigate FSA programs
Tim Berry will be taking 12 acres of his of land marked with gullies near a river tributary out of corn and putting it into the Conservation Reserve Program this year. The eastern Illinois farmer knows exactly how and why to use the USDA Farm Service Agency’s conservation program that will help prevent erosion and improve soil health.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to see two gas tax hikes in the new year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Prepare to pay more at the pump in the new year. Illinois has automatic annual gas tax hikes. This past summer, the governor issued a six-month delay on the 2022 hike. This means drivers will see two gas hikes in the new year, topping 45 cents a...
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
willmarradio.com
COVID-19 levels increasing in The Twin Cities
(Undated) -- Health officials say COVID levels are rising in the Twin Cities. There's been a 54-percent increase in the amount of COVID detected in the cities wastewater over the last two weeks. Wastewater samples also revealed that B-Q-one is now the most dominant omicron subvariant.
No, Today's Deadline Wasn't for the Real ID, But That Date is Coming Up. What to Know
Thursday marked a critical deadline for Illinois drivers, but it might not be the deadline they thought it would be. Dec. 1 marked the date drivers who postponed renewing their licenses or state IDs during the pandemic, would need to finally renew them. Another deadline, the one for the REAL ID, is coming up, however.
Effingham Radio
Five People Found Dead In Illinois Home
Police in Illinois are gathering more details after five people were found dead in a home this week. While conducting a wellness check on Wednesday, authorities entered the home by force and found the victims, which included two kids, ages four and six. The other three were adults and police also discovered a dead animal. It’s being called a domestic-related incident.
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
Emergency room visits increasing as viruses spread quickly
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas hospitals have been struggling to keep up with COVID, flu, and other viruses on the rise right now. Now, we have new numbers showing just how serious this has become. In the state, 287 people are currently in the hospital with flu. Of those,...
7 more counties express support for declaring invasion at border; now total 40
(The Center Square) – Forty Texas counties have now declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion. More are in the process of doing so, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square. The most recent...
