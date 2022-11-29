Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurant Built Into a Mountain in Switzerland Is Straight Ouf of a Dream
You can take the gondola or hike to it.
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
New Travel Requirement for Italy Is Coming in May 2023
We know that 2022 isn't over yet, but who isn't already dreaming of where they'd like to travel over the next year? Now is the time that many of us start to make plans for our summer travel, especially if it involves leaving the United States. But if you're planning to head to Italy soon, there's been an update that you might not be aware of.
Majestic mountains and white desert win Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022
Chilean photographer Benjamin Briones Grandi wins grand prize of $5,000 for his series of majestic, minimal landscapes
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Most of the capacity on the Baltic Pipe is already booked for the next 15 years, operators said.
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
The Living Stones of Romania Called the Trovants: Our Amazing World
Beautiful Living Rocks of Romania --Photo bySource: Nicu Buculei / CC BY-SA 3.0. This truly happens, though it sounds so mysterious and bizarre. Geologists have found that these stones move, albeit very slowly, over the course of their lives. These formations are called trovants. Reportedly some six million years ago a type of geological phenomenon occurred and living rocks or trovants were born. These living stones are said to be rare to Romania and are formed under highly complex circumstances involving seismic shifts. Using a base of sand, sediment, water, and long periods of time.
These are the best cities to live in overseas around the world, according to expats. No US cities come in the top 10.
Valencia on Spain's east coast is the best place for expats to live and work, and Johannesburg is the worst, according to a survey by InterNations.
cntraveler.com
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts: The Pioneers of Luxury Travel
There is something to be said for travel brands that hold a rich history. To withstand the test of time signifies you must be doing something right: acting as a pioneer and a trailblazer, and committing to constant reinvention while honoring the past. From its diverse global portfolio to a commitment to the future of responsible travel, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is a true industry leader. As the first global luxury hotel brand, InterContinental was at the forefront of culture-expanding international travel and continues to lead the way today.
Look: The Round Of 16 At The World Cup Is Set
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was one for the history books. The host nation was toothless, blue bloods were stunned and there were upsets and golazos galore. But of the 32 teams that participated, only 16 are moving on. With the Group G and Group H...
The Future of Travel is a Three-Star Hotel
When the goal is attracting influencers and making "world's most expensive hotel" round-ups, there is no limit to how many flashy things a hotel can cram into a single space. One Las Vegas resort that normally charges around $200 a night created a 19,000-square-foot suite with 12 beds, 25 televisions, a basketball court and an on-call butler for $150,000. (It was specifically designed to be featured on a popular YouTube show but is still available for booking by anyone who has the funds and wallet to replicate the experience.)
Tree Hugger
Nuzzling Foxes and Huddling Monkeys Vie for Photo Award
Three golden snub-nosed monkeys huddle together to keep warm in the cold. Two red foxes snuggle in an intimate moment. A crested guineafowl enjoys a scratch from a friend. These photos are among the 25 shortlisted images that are vying for the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. They were chosen from 38,575 entries that came from 93 countries.
yankodesign.com
Cabins that are the ultimate getaway destination for nature lovers
When the hectic city life starts getting to me, and I’m exhausted from the everyday hustle and bustle – the cabin life begins to call out to me. Cabins are hands down the most relaxing and quintessential getaway option out there. If you’re looking for a peaceful and zen-like vacation that truly allows you to unwind and connect with nature, then a cabin retreat is the best bet for you! And, we’ve curated a collection of beautiful and comfortable cabins for you. From an all-black cabin in the woods designed to support a slow-paced life to a tiny hiker’s cabin perched above the Italian Alpine Valley – these stunning cabins deserve to be your next travel destination!
Historic Hotel in Yosemite National Park Makes Us So Nostalgic
Staying here is like going back in time.
moderncampground.com
India To Have Biggest Luxury Glamping Retreat in Uttarakhand
The Uttarakhand region is home to Kanatal, where the glamping site “Eco Glamp” has been created by Organic Hideaways Pvt Ltd. Eco Glamp gives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to camp outdoors and enjoys the best available amenities. The launch of this product means that Eco Glamp also becomes the largest eco-friendly, sustainable Glamping experience in India.
Group C of the FIFA World Cup has shocking end
It was a chaotic and shocking end to Group C action at the FIFA World Cup as Poland and Mexico were playing in separate games. But as Argentina was beating Poland and Mexico was beating Saudi Arabia, the two sides went against each other to see who would finish second in the group. In the Read more... The post Group C of the FIFA World Cup has shocking end appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video Of Woman's Trip To Kenya Is Full of Natural Beauty
Stunning savannahs, beautiful beaches- Kenya has it all.
Comments / 0