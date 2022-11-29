Read full article on original website
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
Tesla's 4680 Cells Are Worse Than Those In Regular Batteries
A joint study by UC San Diego and The Limiting Factor, a science and technology YouTube channel, has unearthed interesting data about Tesla's 4680 battery cells. Jordan Glesige, the man behind the channel, purchased a used 4680 cell that formed part of a Tesla Model Y battery pack. With just 420 miles, the $800 cell is as close to new as possible. The analysis from UC San Diego shows the 4680 cell - produced at Giga Austin - has a nominal energy density of 244 watt-hours per kilogram. The usable figure is even lower, at 230 Wh/kg.
Photonics chip allows light amplification
Scientists at EPFL have developed photonic integrated circuits that demonstrated a new principle of light amplification on a silicon chip. It can be employed for optical signals like those used in Lidar, trans-oceanic fiber amplifiers or in data center telecommunications. The ability to achieve quantum-limited amplification of optical signals contained...
In a first, Rolls-Royce and easyJet successfully test a hydrogen-powered aircraft engine
In what can be considered a promising first step towards transforming the aviation industry to become carbon-neutral, a project led by Rolls Royce and easyJet has successfully tested a modern-day jet engine that runs solely on hydrogen. The prototype for the experiment, which was conducted at a test facility at...
Solar cell efficiency chart goes interactive
The Best Research-Cell Efficiency Chart developed at U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is now interactive. The data system now provides the ability to retrieve decades of research data and create custom charts that focus on specific technologies or time periods. The chart contains information on a range of different...
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
Breaking the scaling limits of analog computing
As machine-learning models become larger and more complex, they require faster and more energy-efficient hardware to perform computations. Conventional digital computers are struggling to keep up. An analog optical neural network could perform the same tasks as a digital one, such as image classification or speech recognition, but because computations...
China is now using advanced 3D-printing tech in its warplanes
We often hear about the many wonders of 3D printing, its efficiency, cost effectiveness and sturdiness but it’s more commonly used in houses not planes. Now, China has adapted the technology to make it ideal for its warplanes, according to an article by the Global Times published on Saturday.
5G-Advanced will push the boundaries of 5G technology
The speed and depth of 5G (opens in new tab) adoption have surpassed all expectations. Less than two years since standardization was finalized, 5G already covers half of all countries, serving almost a third of the world’s population. With two billion connections forecast by 2025, and one billion connections expected by the end of the year, 5G is on track to become the most rapidly adopted mobile (opens in new tab) technology in history.
What is Common Body of Knowledge (CBK)?
In security, the Common Body of Knowledge (CBK) is a comprehensive framework of all the relevant subjects a security professional should be familiar with, including skills, techniques and best practices. The CBK is organized by domain and is annually gathered and updated by (ISC)2 (International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium) to reflect the most relevant topics within the industry.
New algorithm shows that nested financial services could cause domino effects
It has been an extremely turbulent year for the crypto world. In particular, the collapses of the stablecoin Terra at the beginning of the year and the one of the crypto exchange FTX two weeks ago left many investors stunned. New research from CSH Vienna shows how hypothetical cryptoasset failures could affect other financial services on Ethereum.
【electronica 2022 Roundup】Automotive Lighting/Display and Optical Sensing Solutions for the Future
Electronica, a biannual electronics trade fair held in Munich, Germany, is one of the top events in the global electronics industry. This year, electronica 2022 took place between November 15 and November 18, 2022, focusing on consumer and automotive electronics. Everlight offers automotive lighting components for the original equipment (OE)...
Airgain® Introduces New Sub-Brands and Website to Better Reflect Pursuit of Simplifying Wireless
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has introduced three new sub-brands and a refreshed website that highlights its efforts to simplify wireless connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005279/en/ Airgain Embedded Brand (Graphic: Business Wire)
V7 snaps up $33M to automate training data for computer vision AI models
That’s given rise to a wave of startups aiming to speed up that process. In the latest development, V7 Labs, which has built tech to automate notations and other categorizing of data needed for AI training models, has raised $33 million in funding after seeing strong demand for its services.
Windows 11 Will Soon Have a VPN Status Indicator on the Network Icon
Virtual Private Networks (VPN) have been a godsend to users who choose to browse through the internet incognito. Reports say that Windows 11 may be on its way to adding a system tray indicator, which will let the user know if their PC is connected to a VPN. A VPN server will provide several IP addresses, which can be used to mask the home IP address of a user from websites or other online services.
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
Speedcast deploys multi-site connectivity solution in Antarctica for Australian Antarctic Division
Speedcast has conducted systems deployments for the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) to improve overall communications capabilities at multiple research sites in Antarctica. Based in Kingston, Tasmania, the AAD operates year-round stations in Antarctica and depends on Speedcast connectivity to complete research, send data and keep in touch with the rest of the world while operating from the southernmost continent. The AAD represents a sector of the Australian Government delivering the Australian Antarctic Program.
Can AI Drive More Diversity in Drug Development?
Nov. 29, 2022 – Artificial intelligence could help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in clinical trials and drug development by overcoming some traditional human bias in these areas, but we’re not there yet, experts say. The technology could also assist doctors with data insights to make diagnosis and treatment more precise.
Desktop Metal: AM 2.0 Highlights from the Formnext Show Floor
Formnext, the leading international platform for Additive Manufacturing and industrial 3D Printing, returned in full swing to the halls of the Frankfurt convention center in Germany this November. With challenging economic forecasts headlining the news around the world, manufacturers from a variety of industries came eager to discover agile production solutions to help their businesses survive and thrive in through forecasted challenges – and Desktop Metal’s portfolio of innovations took center stage.
