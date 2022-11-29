Read full article on original website
Healthline
Vitamin D and Statins: Supplements May Not Help Ease Muscle Pain, Side Effects
Researchers said a clinical trial has indicated that vitamin D does not help ease muscle pain associated with statins. Experts say, however, that people should not stop taking statins until they consult with their doctor because there are alternatives. They also note that vitamin D does provide numerous health benefits...
labroots.com
Fruits and Vegetables High in Flavonols May Slow Memory Decline
Antioxidants are well known for the numerous health benefits. Produced by both the body and found in a range of foods, antioxidants play a crucial role in helping reduce oxidative stress in the body. Some of these foods include tea and certain fruits and vegetables, such as blueberries. When the body experiences too much oxidative stress, it can cause damage to cells and even DNA. This damage is a key part of the aging process, and it has even been linked to the development of cancer.
Two tablespoons of popular ingredient can ‘slash your risk of silent killer’
ADDING just two tablespoons of honey to your diet can help slash your risk of a silent killer, experts have claimed. Medics in Canada found that the golden liquid can improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Scientists at the University of Toronto found that consuming honey lowers fasting blood glucose.
Dietitians Say You Should Put These 3 Ingredients On Your Plate Every Day For A Faster Metabolism
Metabolism is one of the most important factors when it comes to weight loss. It determines how easily you’re able to burn calories and convert them into energy. And while many things play a role in your metabolism, from your age to your activity level to simple genetics, making changes to your diet can also help speed things up. In fact, there are a few ingredients health experts swear by for boosting your metabolic rate. Making them staples in your diet could do wonders for your weight loss goals!
findingfarina.com
Blood Circulation Problems: How to Improve Blood Circulation
Health is wealth. Or so they say. But what contributes to healthy wealth? Nearly everyone agrees that cardiovascular health is an individual’s overall well-being. After all, the circulatory system pumps blood to every part of the body. From the heart to the blood vessels, it helps deliver nutrients to cells that make up the human body.
2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They Lead To Belly Fat, Experts Warn
Whether you go into it with a list or simply wing it based on your current cravings, we all need to stock up at the grocery store on a regular basis. The foods you stock your kitchen with play a major role in your health, so it’s important to choose wisely. And if you’re starting your fitness journey or just want to keep your weight in check, knowing the right foods to buy and the ones to avoid can be difficult. That’s why we’re here to help you out with some expert advice.
Why an apple a day can actually keep the doctor away: experts
The age-old saying might actually be true: An apple a day really could keep the doctor away. Researchers say that daily consumption of apples, berries, grapes and tea can promote heart health. Experts funded by the US Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics investigated data from 157 random controlled trials and...
The One Food Rule Dietitians Say You Should Follow If You Want To Take Inches Off Your Waist
Losing weight healthily doesn’t happen overnight, and is possible with the help of a balanced diet, regular exercise, ample hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. When focusing on all of these aspects to better your health, dietitians say there is one helpful rule or tip to follow before preparing your meals that can help your diet become more weight loss-friendly. Read on for insight, advice and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Cucumbers: Nutrition facts and health benefits
Cucumbers have many nutritional benefits, are low in calories and high in valuable nutrients.
Medical News Today
What are some types of arthritis injections?
Arthritis treatment often involves lifestyle changes and medical interventions such as injections. Injections can deliver medication directly to the affected joint and provide longer relief. Arthritis is not a single condition — there are around 100 different types. The most common is osteoarthritis (OA). Many people with arthritis can...
ahchealthenews.com
What you should and shouldn’t say to someone diagnosed with cancer
Nearly 300,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Each of those women have a circle of family and friends who are also affected by that diagnosis. A cancer diagnosis is devastating for the patient. It also can be difficult to know what to...
Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult.
cohaitungchi.com
The Health Benefits of Witch Hazel
Witch hazel is a pure treatment made out of a plant referred to as Hamamelis virginiana. Native People used it to assuage pores and skin issues. It's one of many few vegetation the Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized as an ingredient for over-the-counter medicines. Witch hazel makes use...
How Do I Start an Exercise Program?
Before starting a new exercise regimen, check with your health care provider, especially if you are older or have existing health conditions. Almost everyone can find a level and type of activity that is safe and beneficial for them. If you’re just starting out, build up slowly—for example, by bicycling...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Handful of one type of nut could be the answer to losing weight
Weight loss is never an easy nut to crack, but a handful of almonds could keep extra pounds at bay. New research from the University of South Australia has found the popular nut could be a valuable asset when it comes to tackling the scales. Examining how almonds can affect...
Medical News Today
Signs of high cholesterol on the face
While rare, high cholesterol levels may present as yellowish patches or bumps on the mid-upper and lower eyelids just under the skin. A doctor may recommend minimally-invasive surgery, medication, or lifestyle modifications to treat the underlying cause. A person can also use lasers and other cosmetic treatments to minimize these...
Does Eating High-Cholesterol Foods Raise Your Cholesterol?
Although many typical breakfasts may include a portion of eggs, some may be concerned about what the food could eventually do to their cholesterol.
Medical News Today
Almonds may improve appetite-regulating hormones, study shows
A recent study shows that snacking on almonds may improve appetite-regulating hormones compared to a high-carbohydrate snack. However, participants in both snack groups reported the same hunger levels and consumed the same amount of calories at a buffet afterward. While the study findings show that almonds did not have a...
This Is What Actually Happens To Your Body When You're Eating Too Much Sugar, According To Dietitians
If your goal is to eat healthier and you are a beginner to healthy eating, looking at how much sugar you consume daily is essential. Eating too much of this common ingredient can negatively and greatly impact your skin health, gut health and metabolism, often leading to weight gain and imbalanced gut microbiota (which causes bloating, gas, diarrhea and constipation).
