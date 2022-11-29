Read full article on original website
China is now using advanced 3D-printing tech in its warplanes
We often hear about the many wonders of 3D printing, its efficiency, cost effectiveness and sturdiness but it’s more commonly used in houses not planes. Now, China has adapted the technology to make it ideal for its warplanes, according to an article by the Global Times published on Saturday.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Philips Debuts AI-Enhanced Informatics Solutions for Radiology Workflows
Royal Philips is highlighting its latest diagnostic and pathway informatics portfolio featuring end-to-end solutions to enable earlier and more definitive diagnosis. With simple and more efficient connected workflows, Philips’ solutions help reduce variability and staff workload, increase productivity, and enhance the patient and physician experience. “At this year’s RSNA,...
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Taps Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to Establish Connectivity to its 5G Chips
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MediaTek has used Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to establish connectivity to its 5G chips using the 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) and the 5G reduced capability (RedCap) specifications.
satnews.com
Sidus Space’s and Capital C’s MOU blends maritime satellite design and security surveillance
Sidus Space, Inc., a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Capital C. As part of the agreement, Sidus will assist in developing, delivering, and maintaining surveillance and tracking...
AI invents millions of materials that don’t yet exist
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of predicting the structure and properties of more than 31 million materials that do not yet exist.The AI tool, named M3GNet, could lead to the discovery of new materials with exceptional properties, according to the team from the University of California San Diego who created it.M3GNet was able to populate a vast database of yet-to-be-synthesized materials instantaneously, which the engineers are already using in their hunt for more energy-dense electrodes for lithium-ion batteries used in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The matterverse.ai database and the M3GNet algorithm could potentially expand the exploration...
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Researchers have discovered a way to produce cocaine from a tobacco plant
Researchers have discovered a way to get a harmless plant to churn out cocaine. Using genetic modification, they reprogrammed a relative of a tobacco plant to produce cocaine in its leaves. The breakthrough could lead to a way to produce chemically similar compounds for medicinal purposes. Cocaine is a naturally...
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
Phys.org
Researchers develop highly CO-tolerant fuel cell anode catalyst
In a study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition., a research team, led by Prof. Gao Minrui and Prof. Yang Qing from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), developed a new catalyst with excellent CO-tolerance and a low cost, realizing the improved performance of fuel cells. Given...
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
marktechpost.com
Meet MultiRay: Meta AI’s New Platform For Efficiently Running Large-Scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models
Today’s state-of-the-art AI systems for handling text, images, and other modalities achieve optimal performance by first training a massive model with a massive quantity of data and then training that model to specialize in a single job (for example, identifying harmful speech). The result is a high-quality, high-priced specialized tool. The cost of maintaining so many massive models quickly escalates out of control if there are many problems to solve. As a result, huge state-of-the-art models are rarely employed in production, and considerably smaller and simpler models are typically used instead.
techaiapp.com
CI Fuzz CLI Brings Fuzz Testing to Java Applications
The open source security tool CI Fuzz CLI now supports Java, according to Code Intelligence, the company behind the project. Back in September, Code Intelligence announced CI Fuzz CLI, which lets developers run coverage-guided fuzz tests directly from the command line to find and fix functional bugs and security vulnerabilities at scale. CI Fuzz CLI can be integrated into common build systems such as Maven and Bazel; integrated development environments (IDEs), and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) tools such as Jenkins. Initially, the tool supported C, C++, and CMake. The latest update, which includes the Junit integration, allows Java developers to run fuzz tests directly from the IDE.
techaiapp.com
Device Characteristics and Application Tradeoffs of GaN HEMTs
In various power conversion and power delivery applications, GaN HEMTs are leading the way in developing new possibilities and displacing Si-based systems. The main features of several of the most accessible HEMTs will be discussed in this article, along with some of the tradeoffs associated with them. The two most...
maritime-executive.com
Samsung Heavy Industries Plans “Smart Yard” to Accelerate Production
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) intends to accelerate the production of newbuilds with the adoption of a “smart yard” technology designed to optimize operations. The Korean government has been advocating for the shipyard to improve efficiency through the use of technology as the yards seek to manage their huge backlog and compete for new orders.
techaiapp.com
Can AI Drive More Diversity in Drug Development?
Nov. 29, 2022 – Artificial intelligence could help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in clinical trials and drug development by overcoming some traditional human bias in these areas, but we’re not there yet, experts say. The technology could also assist doctors with data insights to make diagnosis and treatment more precise.
marktechpost.com
OneFormer: An Universal Image Segmentation Framework That Unifies Segmentation With A Multi-Task Train-Once Design
Pixels are divided into many segments during the process of image segmentation. Such categorization may be instance-based or semantic (e.g., road, sky, building). A unique research effort was put into these two segmentation tasks in earlier segmentation systems, which used specialized structures. In a recent attempt to combine semantic and instance segmentation, Kirillov et al. suggested panoptic segmentation, with pixels sorted into discrete segments for objects with well-defined shapes and an amorphous segment for amorphous background areas. However, rather than bringing together the earlier projects, this endeavor produced unique, specialized panoptic structures (see Figure 1a).
futurumresearch.com
Marvell Unleashes Custom ASIC Portfolio Innovations to Fulfill New Global Data Infrastructure Demands
In this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast – Interview Series, we address the topic of custom ASIC innovation and why it is critical to fulfilling the emerging demands of the global data infrastructure. Marvell’s custom ASIC offering focuses on addressing the intricate, high-speed, high-performance silicon requirements of next generation 5G operators, cloud data centers, enterprises, and automotive applications. Marvell’s growing portfolio of IP at advanced process nodes, now includes 3nm, spanning compute, embedded memories, high-speed SerDes, networking, security, and storage, accelerates time to market and is optimized for performance, power & area, enabling optimal returns on investments.
infomeddnews.com
Canon Medical Components U.S.A., Inc. Announces Launch of New Products in the U.S., to Be on Display at RSNA 2022
Canon Medical Components U.S.A., Inc., a subsidiary of Canon Inc., today announced new products line-up at the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) conference and annual meeting, held November 27 through November 30 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois (Booth # 8127, North Hall Level 3). RSNA...
wasteadvantagemag.com
The Role of New Technology in Refuse Safety and Risk Mitigation Strategies
Refuse and waste fleet managers want their haulers and crews to be as safe as possible and serve their community effectively. Garbage truck manufacturers play an important role in meeting that goal. Safety is an important consideration for those in the refuse and recycling industry. Therefore, risk mitigation strategies and...
Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces New SELECT Synchro Selective Soldering System to Increase Throughput and Flexibility While Reducing Footprint and Cost-of-Ownership
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, introduces the new SELECT Synchro™ selective soldering system for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications. The SELECT Synchro is a multi-station selective soldering system (patent pending) that uses a unique, synchronous motion to increase throughput, improve cost-of-ownership, and provide flexibility for electronics manufacturers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005167/en/ The new Nordson SELECT Synchro™ Selective Soldering system uses synchronous motion to increase throughput and flexibility while reducing footprint and cost-of-ownership for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications in electronics manufacturing. (Graphic: Business Wire)
