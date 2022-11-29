Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.

1 DAY AGO