Read full article on original website
Related
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
Overwatch 2 Season 2: Release date, Battle Pass, new hero and map, and everything we know
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is nearly here, and it promises fans new content, new cosmetic unlocks, and other goodies. Here's a detailed look at everything we know about it, including when its release date is, what it's going to add, and more.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date and unlock time
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is arriving on December 2, but you can pre-download the game now on Xbox Series X and PS5
Elder Scrolls 6's Release Date Is Redacted, But Not For The UK Government
For most of the "Elder Scrolls" series' past, fans could expect a new entry every few years. Players waited for six years between "Daggerfall" and "Morrowind," then four years for the release of "Oblivion," and five years between "Oblivion" and "Skyrim." Ever since that fifth "Elder Scrolls" game released to widespread acclaim in 2011 — now more than 11 years ago — fans have wondered what the sixth entry would bring to the table.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
techaiapp.com
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the PS2 Game Resident Evil Outbreak?
Capcom, the popularizer of the survival horror genre, is recently experimenting with integrating a multiplayer game into its Resident Evil franchise after its last attempt with Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City. The Japanese video game developer has made some progress with its two recent Resident Evil-based multiplayer games, Resident Evil...
The Witcher Remake: Unreal Engine 5, announcement, development and more
With The Witcher Remake, CD Projekt Red will present the classic PC RPG to a whole new audience, updating some of its systems along the way.
Valorant Abyssal Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Abyssal bundle in Valorant.
TechRadar
Starship Troopers is the perfect setting for this new sci-fi co-op shooter
Excellent news, citizen: developer Offworld Industries has announced a brand new cooperative FPS based in the dystopian sci-fi setting of Starship Troopers, made famous by the 1997 cult-classic Paul Verhoeven film by the same name. Due to go into early access in 2023 for PC, Starship Troopers: Extermination promises a...
IGN
Ubisoft Sets Up Next Assassin's Creed With Free DLC Mission in Valhalla
Ubisoft has released some surprise DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that features a character from the next game, Assassin's Creed Mirage. As reported by Polygon, Ubisoft announced on Twitter (below) that a new quest called Shared History can now be downloaded for free, introducing Roshan from the upcoming Mirage to Valhalla protagonist Eivor.
A major Ubisoft game is still in 'early development' after 15 years
We’re all used to experiencing game delays and as disappointing as they may be, we all want what’s best for the game in the long run. Just look at God of War Ragnarök. Originally set to release last year, Ragnarök eventually dropped a few weeks ago and I don’t know about you, but I’m yet to hear any criticism of the game. As they say, good things come to those who wait.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft May Add a Star Wars Title to the Video Game Subscription Service
Update: As announced through the Xbox Newswire, Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga will be available on Xbox Game Pass from December 6, 2022. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a title that lets players experience some of the most iconic moments along with jam packed action from all nine Skywalker Saga films. The movies have been reimagined in signature Lego style along with their classic humour. In the game, players can try out more than 300 playable characters, a wide variety of ships and vehicles and of course, wield the lightsaber.
IGN
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Combat Trailer
Watch the new, brutal trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! to see combat from the upcoming action-adventure game, including various combat styles like Swordsman, Gunman, Wild Dancer, and Brawler as Sakamoto Ryoma takes down enemies in this remake of the samurai Yakuza spin-off. In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai’s fight...
Microsoft offered Sony a 10 year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation
The offer was made earlier this month to help push through the Activision acquisition.
IGN
Farlanders - Official Release Date Trailer
Farlanders will be released on Steam on January 17, 2023. Watch the release date trailer for Farlanders to get a peek at the game's world and learn more about this upcoming Martian turn-based city-builder, including how to effectively use resources and more. A demo for Farlanders is available now on Steam.
techaiapp.com
HoYoverse Reveals New Genius Invocation TCG Trailer — Watch It Here!
Genius Invocation TCG has entered the arena with its first trailer. HoYoverse recently gave players their first glimpse of Genius Invocation TCG, the in-universe trading card game of Genshin Impact, through its first-ever trailer. HoYoverse set the game’s release any time within Genshin Impact’s 3.3 update, which is expected to...
dotesports.com
CD Projekt Red planning a ‘modern reimagining’ for open-world Witcher 1 remake
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the best-selling Witcher game in the franchise to date. While fans of the franchise can’t stop talking about the next-gen update that Wild Hunt is going to get, another seemingly major update is flying under the radar. The often-maligned first game in the series, The Witcher, is getting an open-world remake in what CD Projekt Red is calling a “story-driven, single-player modern reimagining” of the game.
Comments / 0