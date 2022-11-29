Basketball season in full effect

Basketball is here as the colder months come upon Sampson County. This week is filled with action on the court this week with all six schools starting competing as basketball is fully underway.

Clinton

Boys

The Clinton Dark Horses will be hoping to have a better season than the last, falling to 7-16 on the year. They have three games this week to start off their season all at home. On Monday Nov. 28, Clinton will face off against Lakewood (0-1) who dropped their first game last week.

On Wednesday Nov. 30, they will compete against the James Kenan Tigers. Last season, the Tigers took the series against the Dark Horses, beating them both times, 50-30 and 43-37. They will be looking to change that this year.

On Friday Dec. 2, the Heide Trask Titans travel to Clinton for some court time against the Horses. Last year, they dominated the Horses in their first bout 76-38 and it was a bit closer the second time around with the score 59-43.

Girls

After winning eight of their nine first games, the Lady Horses spiraled out ending the season. Placing seventh in their conference. The Lady Horses are set to play the same days as the boys team this week. They beat Lakewood both times and split the difference with James Kenan and Heide Trask, going 1-1 against them last year.

The Lady Horses will be looking to improve upon last year’s performance going 10-13 overall and placing seventh in conference at 2-10.

Harrells

Boys

The Crusaders started out their ‘22 season strong, taking down their first two opponents this year. They beat Arendell Parrott and Carolina Friends 55-16 and 68-25 respectively. The Crusaders are hoping to rectify last year’s performance going a dismal 3-13 overall and winless in their conference at 0-6.

This week they will be up against the Faith Christian Patriots (2-0) on Tuesday Nov. 29. Their last meeting was back in 2020 and was a close one with Harrells coming out on top, 49-44. Following that, they have back to back games following that, splitting between the road and home. On Thursday Dec. 1 and Friday Dec. 2,against Liberty Christian (1-0) and travel to Thales Academy (3-3) respectively. They’ve beaten Liberty and Thales in all their matches against them in their last meetings.

Girls

The Lady Crusaders will be looking for some major improvement from their less than stellar performance last year, holding an overall of 2-11 and placing last in conference at 1-5. They started the year off with a loss to Arendell Parrott Lady Patriots 57-19. They will play before the boy’s team this week, leading the charge against Faith, Liberty and Thales on the court.

Their last two meetings with Faith Christian (0-1) were split with each taking a win and loss.

Liberty Christian has been at the mercy of the Lady Crusaders. In their last five games, the Lady Heat have lost four. The Lady Crusaders travel to Thales Academy (3-2) is their last opponent this week on Friday Dec. 2.

Hobbton

Boys

The Wildcats posted a middle of the road overall, holding a 11-12 record. In conference play, however, they dominated touting second overall with a 7-2 record, with North Duplin and Nuese Charter being the sole conference opponents who recorded victories against them.

This is a new season and Hobbton is primed to improve further, they begin the year facing non conference opponents North Johnston Panthers (1-0) and East Columbus Gators (1-2) Tuesday and Thursday respectively. Johnston has taken all five games they’ve played against the Wildcats. Hobbton will be hoping to etch a win against the Panthers on Tuesday Nov. 29. On Thursday Dec. 1, they’ll be up against the East Columbus Gators on the road to round out their week

Girls

The Lady Cats started the season off well, posting a 2-1 record early in scrimmage play on Nov. 12. They beat Heide Trask and Wallace-Rose Hill, then lost the final game to Grey’s Creek.

With the regular season underway, they will be up against a tough game against North Johnston (1-0). As with the boy’s team, the Lady Cats have fared no better against the Panthers as their last five games all ended in losses for Hobbton. They play first before the boy’s team on Tuesday.

On Thursday Dec. 1 they will be up against the East Columbus Lady Gators on the road (2-1).

Lakewood

Boys

The Leopards (0-1) had a tough loss for their season opener, losing to the East Columbus Gators by two 49-47.

They’ll be looking to put that behind them as they have an uphill climb this week. They travel to take on inner county rival the Clinton Dark Horses on Monday. The Horses have contained the Leopards in their last six games, winning all of them. Find the story in Tuesday’s paper Nov. 29.

On Tuesday Nov. 30, they take on the Pender Patriots.

Following that, they’ll be up against the Midway Raiders on Friday Dec. 2. The Raiders have had their way with the Leopards in their last six meets, with Lakewood’s sole win coming from 2019. They’ll be itching for a win against them on Friday.

Girls

The Lady Leopards (0-1) suffered a loss in their season opener as well against the Lady Gators of East Columbus, 50-32.

The Lady Leopards have the same hill to climb as their male counterparts, facing off against Clinton and Midway this week. Both inner-county rivals have not been kind to the Lady Leopards as both teams have beaten Lakewood six times in a row stretching back to 2018. Look for Monday’s game, Lakewood versus Clinton, in Tuesday’s paper Nov. 29. After that game, they’ll have a few days to prepare and hoping to add a win against Midway on Friday Dec. 2.

Midway

Boys

The Raiders will be looking for an improvement from last year’s record of 8-15 and placing seventh in their conference at 2-10.

They start the season off with their county neighbor the Union Spartans (0-1). They haven’t been on the court together since 2019 with them splitting the series at 1-1 with Union winning the most recent game 60-58 in overtime. Midway will be looking to rectify that loss on Tuesday Nov. 29 at home.

The next day they will be on the road to take on the Triton Hawks (1-1). The Raiders have struggled with the Hawks in recent memory, being beaten in all six games they’ve played recently. Following Wednesday, they will be back at home on Friday to take on the Leopards (0-1), who haven’t beaten Midway in their past six games.

Girls

The Lady Raiders had an okay season last year posting a 11-14 overall and holding fourth in conference at 5-8. They start the year off against the same opponents as their male team. Tuesday Nov. 29, they will take on Union Lady Spartans (1-0) in their first game of the season. Their last game against one another was back in 2019, with Midway winning both games. They will be looking to repeat that success.

The Lady Raiders will take their fight against the Triton Hawks (1-1) on the road on Wednesday. They’ve split their record at 2-2 with Midway’s last win against them back in 2018.

On Friday Dec 2, to finish off the week they’ll be up against the Lakewood Leopards (0-1) who have fell prey to the Raiders in their last six meetings

Union

Boys

Union Spartans (0-1) are looking for anything other than their last season. They were winless in that season going 0-16 and placing last in their conference at 0-10. They didn’t start the year off well, losing to Spring Creek (1-0) in their season opener, 71-41.

The Spartans will be on the road on Tuesday Nov. 29 to take on the Midway Raiders in their second game of the year. Their last meeting was back in 2019 with Midway winning one and Union taking the other game in overtime, 60-58 the most recent encounter.

Their next game is on the road as well, as they travel to take on the Jones Trojans (1-1) on Wednesday Nov. 30.

On Friday Dec. 2 to finish the week, they’ll be up against conference rival the North Duplin Rebels (1-0). Last year alone, the Rebels had defeated the Spartans in all four of their games. Union will be looking to add a win to this lopsided affair.

Girls

Union Lady Spartans (1-0) will be looking to have a better season than the last, posting an overall record of 7-11. In conference play they landed at 5-5, placing third.

The Lady Spartans started off the ‘22 year with a nail biter of a game against the Spring Creek (1-1) Gators. They defeated the Gators in overtime 46-41 to take their first victory of the year.

They’ll have a tough week ahead of them.

They will be up against the Midway Lady Raiders on Tuesday Nov. 29, in their last meeting back in 2019 Union lost both games they played against them. The Spartans will go to the road, looking to take a win back home from Midway.

They’re next game will also be on the road as they take on the Jones Lady Trojans (0-2) on Nov. 30. Following that game on Friday Dec. 2, they’ll be back at home to take on familiar foe, the North Duplin Lady Rebels (1-0). Their last five meetings, the Lady Rebels have come out on top four out of the five with Union’s last victory coming in the tail end of the 2021 season.