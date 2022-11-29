ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leftovers, dirty dishes and dessert

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist
 2 days ago
At the conclusion of the annual Thanksgiving celebration, Grandma Price and several of my aunts began the arduous task of putting away the leftovers before cleaning up the dirty dishes while my cousins and I were still crowded around the kitchen table enjoying dessert.

“M’m! M’m! Good,” exclaimed Rhett with a wide grin splashed across his face while looking at our cousin Mikey. “This apple pie is the bomb; so I better have me another piece just to make sure I’m not dreaming.”

“How bout I give you a good pinch,” quipped the fiery redhead as her oldest grandson let out a holler with the little wrestler laughing behind a covered mouth. “You’re definitely not dreaming; but I would’ve thought you juvenile delinquents had enough pie after last night’s pantry raid.”

When those words spilled out of the middle-aged woman’s mouth, they were like a proverbial tidal wave rippling across the ocean following a volcanic eruption as eyes popped and jaws dropped at the very sound of them.

“How’d you know we were down here last night,” stammered Silver with questioning eyes. “After everyone else went back upstairs, Carmen and I clean up everything.”

“I wasn’t born yesterday,” pronounced the 60-year-old looking down at her granddaughter with narrowed eyebrows. “While I may not be as spry as I used to be, I still remember how to count pies.”

“You all would make horrible cat burglars,” she continued with a chuckle. “Besides the fact that every single one of you have a big mouth, I heard the stairs creaking even before you made it to the kitchen.”

“Let me get this straight,” reasoned GiGi as she cleared her throat. “So you knew long before breakfast and never said anything; because you were just waiting until the right moment to spring it on us.”

“Someone just turned on the light switch,” snickered Aunt Anna as she joined my other aunts giggling at the hilarity of the situation. “You have to get up pretty early in the morning to fool your grandmother.”

Nervous laughter could be heard as my cousins and I resumed conversating while gobbling up the scrumptious slivers of mouthwatering pie on the dessert plates in front of us before having seconds.

“I didn’t say nothing last night,” I revealed looking at my fellow cohorts while reaching back to squeeze the cheeks of the handsome 23-year-old holding me. “But I spied Uncle Carl after using the bathroom.”

“You didn’t slip past me unnoticed, Marcus Welby,” professed the amiable young man. “I figured out what you devilish miscreants were doing; so you’re just lucky I didn’t call the cops and have you guys thrown in the slammer.”

“What are you talking about, Uncle Carl,” queried Kelly pointing her empty fork after taking another bite of her flaky apple pie. “Since you’re such an instigator, I’m surprised you didn’t come down and join in on the fun.”

With several of my older cousins jockeying for position over six-month-old Danny, a sibling rivalry battle broke out between my two oldest cousins at the opposite end of the table.

“I wanna hold him next,” demanded the high school sophomore. “Since you’ve had that little cutie pie sitting on your lap for the last five minutes, it’s time you hand him over to me.”

“But he’s so content,” retorted Carmen looking at her younger sister with a hint of sarcasm in her voice. “If we pass him around like we’re playing a game of hot potato, he’s gonna start crying.”

“Just look at those pudgy little cheeks,” she continued while clapping his tiny hands together. “I can’t wait until I meet the man of my dreams and get married; so I can have one of these little cutie pie’s all to myself.”

“Don’t count your chickens just yet,” warned the second oldest cousin as she glared across the table with a furrowed brow. “Cause if I can find my Prince Charming first, I just might be the first to have a little babe.”

“That’s enough,” cautioned the party hostess when she intervened. “This is not a sprinting contest to see which one of you can be the first to cross the finish line and make me a great-grandmother before its time.”

After the grandmother of fifteen placed a tea towel over her shoulder, she picked up the little bundle of joy and held him close while gently patting his back in a soothing manner.

“The cycle of life is what it’s all about,” observed the matronly woman. “Baby Danny, along with the rest of you little hooligans, are a part of the next generation that will carry the rich legacy of our shared family history into a new millennium.”

“Many years from now,” noted my big brother John with a wide grin while looking up at the fiery redhead. “I’m gonna have a whole bunch of grandchildren; and one of them will even have red hair.”

“That’s the spirit,” proclaimed the woman of the house with a broad smile. “Hopefully, you’ll be able to pass on many other customs and traditions as well as family recipes, in addition to my bright auburn hair.”

“Definitely,” declared the high school senior thinking about the future. “I’m going to have a recipe book filled with all of delicious foods you make for us every time the family gathers, especially your coconut cream pie.”

“Now you’re talking,” remarked the Liverpool native as she reminisced about a day long since passed. “Believe it or not, that coconut cream pie recipe was handed down to me from my grandmother, your great-great grandmother, Sarah Portzline.”

After hearing the most favorite word of the day one more time, the 15-year-old snatched the last of the holiday pies from the pantry as my cousins and I polished it off before our stomachs were fully satisfied.

