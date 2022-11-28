ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pease, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Students’ Quick Thinking Avoids Potential Threat At ROCORI

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School District took swift action after reports of a potential threat at the school Tuesday. High School Principal Ryan Hauge says an unsubstantiated social media post indicated there was a potential threat to ROCORI schools. Hauge says the post was based on information...
COLD SPRING, MN
MIX 94.9

See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display an Hour From St. Cloud

If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Bulbs of Becker Is Ready To Go

BECKER (WJON News) - Thanksgiving is the unofficial start to the holiday lighting season, and a home in Becker is ready to go. Chris Lindbloom is the brains behind the “Bulbs of Becker”. He says he’s been doing large lighting displays at his home for years before moving to Becker in 2021. He belongs to a group of Minnesotans who share ideas and cost-saving tips on home lighting displays.
BECKER, MN
MIX 94.9

Astronaut To Visit SJU

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The astronaut that holds the record for the longest continuous time in space will be at St. John’s University Tuesday. Mark Vande Hei, a 1989 graduate of St. John’s University, served on the International Space Station for 355 consecutive days from April 2021, until March 2022.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?

If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Feedback Sought on Zimmerman Intersection Design

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is working to create a new interchange at a busy intersection in the city of Zimmerman and they want feedback on the design plans. The county is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city on a plan to improve the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, also known as Freemont Avenue.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
MIX 94.9

Huge Residential Christmas Light Display Open In Sauk Rapids

A huge annual light display in Sauk Rapids is open for visitors. The "Lights and Letters" display is located on 10th Avenue North in Sauk Rapids. Christmas light display is up and running. We have a path that starts in the front and continues to the back yard where you can take a picture with a 14' santa or the hugging teddy bear or an inflatable Clydesdale. We are accepting food and toy donations again this year and don't forget to leave your letter to Santa (he responds). It runs Sunday through Thursday from 5:30pm to 8pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 9:30pm.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
MIX 94.9

How Royalton Got Its Name; The Story of Royalton

Royalton is a small town in Central Minnesota between Rice and Little Falls along Highway 10 and the Platte River residing in both Morrison and Benton Counties with a population of 1,281. Most of Royalton is in Morrison County. According to author Frank B. Logan in his book "Historical Sketches...
ROYALTON, VT
MIX 94.9

Craig Henneman Named President of CentraCare-Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE -- There is a new leader of CentraCare's Paynesville Hospital. Craig Henneman has been named president of the healthcare facility, following the retirement of Brandon Pietsch. Henneman has more than 17 years experience with CentraCare, previously serving as the Executive Director for Surgical Services at St. Cloud Hospital. CentraCare...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Psychic Fails To See Swindle Charges Coming

Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
HOPKINS, MN
MIX 94.9

Not Good! Check Out This Year-To-Date Minneapolis Carjacking Map

It's been a while since I've heard anything about the carjacking problem in Minneapolis. The reason I was thinking about it, is with the holidays coming up, we visit family there and I always like to just stay out of the areas that seem to attract a lot of crime. Minneapolis as a city open-sources its crime data, including carjackings and auto theft, and maps it out. The map so far in 2022, is pretty busy, and quite frankly a little scary to think about!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy