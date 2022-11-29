The Bitcoin alert key was implemented in Bitcoin’s software in 2010. The key was implemented after the value overflow bug in 2010. The Bitcoin alert key is being misconstrued by supporters of the BSV blockchain as a rationale for the coin recovery tool that it launched last month. Its supporters claim that by implementing a tool that can freeze and reassign BSV coins, the blockchain is re-implementing a tool that was already present in Bitcoin but that was removed. However, the reality behind the implementation of the alert key in Bitcoin’s early days is very different.

