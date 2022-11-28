Read full article on original website
Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023
The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
Astronaut To Visit SJU
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The astronaut that holds the record for the longest continuous time in space will be at St. John’s University Tuesday. Mark Vande Hei, a 1989 graduate of St. John’s University, served on the International Space Station for 355 consecutive days from April 2021, until March 2022.
Feedback Sought on Zimmerman Intersection Design
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is working to create a new interchange at a busy intersection in the city of Zimmerman and they want feedback on the design plans. The county is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city on a plan to improve the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, also known as Freemont Avenue.
Photography, Micro Wedding Space Opens in Downtown Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A vacant building along Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids has been renovated into a part photography studio and part event space. Jennifer Kenning is the owner of the business called Curate at 20 North Benton Drive. PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO. The front room closest to the street...
Mixin’ It Up Bakery Temporarily Closed Following Small Fire
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids bakery has temporarily closed following a small fire. Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery owner Jessi Brinkman says when they arrived to the business Thanksgiving morning, they found the room filled with smoke from a basket of laundry they had dried the night before.
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
Santa Claus And Live Reindeer Set To Appear In Albertville This Weekend
Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 3rd and 4th) from 10 a.m. to Noon. Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be...
Students’ Quick Thinking Avoids Potential Threat At ROCORI
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School District took swift action after reports of a potential threat at the school Tuesday. High School Principal Ryan Hauge says an unsubstantiated social media post indicated there was a potential threat to ROCORI schools. Hauge says the post was based on information...
Bulbs of Becker Is Ready To Go
BECKER (WJON News) - Thanksgiving is the unofficial start to the holiday lighting season, and a home in Becker is ready to go. Chris Lindbloom is the brains behind the “Bulbs of Becker”. He says he’s been doing large lighting displays at his home for years before moving to Becker in 2021. He belongs to a group of Minnesotans who share ideas and cost-saving tips on home lighting displays.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued Ahead of Snow System Arriving Tuesday Morning
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in place until 9:00 Tuesday night for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright in central Minnesota. Three to five inches of snow are expected today, stretching from the Wisconsin border back toward Worthington, over to Fairmont and...
Important Homestead Notification From Wright County Assessor’s Office
The Wright County Assessor’s Office has released a statement for residents who purchased or moved into homes during 2022, to be sure to file an application for the homestead tax credit. Officials say you should file if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on...
New company looking to locate in Willmar Industrial Park...state grant needed for road improvements
(Willmar MN-) Willmar economic development officials are hoping to hear soon if they will be recieving a grant to help with the latest business coming to the Willmar Industrial Park. Willmar and Kandiyohi County EDC Director Aaron Backman says they are vying with three other projects for a state Transportation Economic Development, or TED grant. Backman says the grant would pay for improving Highway 40 at County Road 5 to assist with trucks coming into and out of a transportation hub for a company called Nexyst 360...
Community Christian School Celebrates Food Drive
PEASE (WJON News) - Students at Community Christian School in Pease had a fun way to celebrate a holiday food drive. The student ambassadors at Community Christian School organized a food drive from November 14th through the 18th, collecting 538 boxes of cereal to donate to the Milaca Area Food Pantry.
Small Brewery Sunday Is Being Celebrated At This Waite Park Brewery This Weekend
You have probably heard of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but have you heard of Small Brewery Sunday? It's an initiative from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, and the effort is to bring people into small breweries throughout Minnesota during the holiday weekend, hopefully bringing along an infusion of sales.
Skip Santa’s Lap, Instead Get a Picture with The Grinch in Sauk Centre
Pictures on Santa's lap can happen any year, this year switch things up and get your kid's Christmas photos taken with The Grinch. On December 3rd the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who are making the trip from Whoville to Sauk Centre for a Grinchmas celebration at The Zone Nutrition. Ho,...
41-year-old Sherburne County man killed after crashing car into ditch
A 41-year-old man is dead after crashing his car into a ditch in central Minnesota Sunday night. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, James R. Neumann, 41, of Palmer Township, was traveling east on 17th Street in Palmer Township at around 7:15 p.m. As he neared the intersection...
Cozy Up at a New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie
Over Thanksgiving weekend I spent a lot of time in Long Prairie. I was back and forth to the area for DJ gigs, the big craft show, and of course family gatherings. At one of those gatherings, my sister-in-law told me all about the new coffee shop in town. Hayley...
41-Year-Old Man Died in Sunday Night Crash in Sherburne County
A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.
Royalton in Pictures [GALLERY]
Royalton is a town of 1,281 people in Central Minnesota north of Rice in both Morrison and Benton Counties along the Platte River and Highway 10.
