Paynesville, MN

Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023

The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
SARTELL, MN
Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
COLD SPRING, MN
Astronaut To Visit SJU

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The astronaut that holds the record for the longest continuous time in space will be at St. John’s University Tuesday. Mark Vande Hei, a 1989 graduate of St. John’s University, served on the International Space Station for 355 consecutive days from April 2021, until March 2022.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Feedback Sought on Zimmerman Intersection Design

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is working to create a new interchange at a busy intersection in the city of Zimmerman and they want feedback on the design plans. The county is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city on a plan to improve the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, also known as Freemont Avenue.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Bulbs of Becker Is Ready To Go

BECKER (WJON News) - Thanksgiving is the unofficial start to the holiday lighting season, and a home in Becker is ready to go. Chris Lindbloom is the brains behind the “Bulbs of Becker”. He says he’s been doing large lighting displays at his home for years before moving to Becker in 2021. He belongs to a group of Minnesotans who share ideas and cost-saving tips on home lighting displays.
BECKER, MN
New company looking to locate in Willmar Industrial Park...state grant needed for road improvements

(Willmar MN-) Willmar economic development officials are hoping to hear soon if they will be recieving a grant to help with the latest business coming to the Willmar Industrial Park. Willmar and Kandiyohi County EDC Director Aaron Backman says they are vying with three other projects for a state Transportation Economic Development, or TED grant. Backman says the grant would pay for improving Highway 40 at County Road 5 to assist with trucks coming into and out of a transportation hub for a company called Nexyst 360...
WILLMAR, MN
Community Christian School Celebrates Food Drive

PEASE (WJON News) - Students at Community Christian School in Pease had a fun way to celebrate a holiday food drive. The student ambassadors at Community Christian School organized a food drive from November 14th through the 18th, collecting 538 boxes of cereal to donate to the Milaca Area Food Pantry.
PEASE, MN
Cozy Up at a New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie

Over Thanksgiving weekend I spent a lot of time in Long Prairie. I was back and forth to the area for DJ gigs, the big craft show, and of course family gatherings. At one of those gatherings, my sister-in-law told me all about the new coffee shop in town. Hayley...
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
41-Year-Old Man Died in Sunday Night Crash in Sherburne County

A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
