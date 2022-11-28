Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Prep Bowl 40 This Weekend At U.S. Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The 40th edition of the Minnesota State High School League's Prep Bowl Championship Series will take place Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2ND. Class "A" championship at 10:00 a.m. Springfield (11-2) versus Minnesota (11-2) Class "AA" championship at 1:00...
WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
Fox11online.com
Oconto's Cruisers Yachts owner K.C. Stock dies at 84
OCONTO (WLUK) -- An Oconto business man and longtime owner of Cruisers Yachts, has died. Kenneth Charles (K.C.) Stock passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 84. Stock was born in Oconto in 1938. He bought his first company, a contractor yard, in 1971 and named it Stock Lumber, eventually expanding to 11 yards across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
New Chicken Restaurant in St. Cloud is Starting to Take Shape
I know, I know, 500 chicken places in St. Cloud. Every time a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud people starting wondering what it might be. And lately it's been a majority of chicken restaurants. Slim Chickens is the latest one to announce that they will be opening soon. They...
An Easy To Spot Difference Between Driving In Minnesota Versus Wisconsin
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
12 Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You for Good Neighborly Deed!
'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.
Guy Gets Conned on I-94 in Minnesota, DON’T let This Happen to You!
Con artists are getting more creative by the moment. We know of them spamming your email, calling, sending text messages and now right on the side of the road in Minnesota on I-94. Seriously, learn from this guy and don't get conned, here's what user 5iddles recently shared on reddit:
Does Santa Claus Have a Fun, New “Sleigh” He’s Driving Around in St. Cloud?
It's not often that I see something that makes me do a double take, but today I had to do just that when I saw a Tropical Santa that appeared to be driving a bus. The Facebook post said it was in St. Cloud, as you can see:. Say WHAT?!...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Rolls National Honor Count
In local league bowling last night, BJ Bartels rolled a Men’s National Honor Count series at Meadow Sports Complex. Bartels bowled a 709 honor series on games of 266, 228, and 215 during action in the MLN Tuesday Mixed Linkers League.
Minnesota Town Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam Live Stream
Wanna feel like you are in a magical Christmas town when you're actually just stuck behind your desk at work? The Hallmark Channel has you covered online with their Christmas Cam Live Stream. Live stream yuletide joy from real-life Hallmark Channel Christmas towns. Cameras are live 10 am - 10...
Winter SKOLstice To Feature “Largest Ice Maze In Twin Cities To Date”
The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023. The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who...
Mystery Minnesota Game Helps Check off 50 Items on Your Bucket List
Do you have a bucket list? Do you have one just for the great state of Minnesota? If you didn't, you might by the time you get done reading this. Personally, I have kept a running list of what I call "Life Adventures I want to Experience", that yes is a bucket list...it just sounds more exciting!
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
wpr.org
New Fox Valley manufacturing facility will focus on renewable energy
A technology company is expanding its footprint in the Fox Valley by building a new 385,000-square-foot facility with a focus on renewable energy. Excellerate, a division of the Menasha-based Faith Technologies Inc., recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The project aims to create 200 jobs,...
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
All-Star Nutrition Moving Store to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A local nutrition store is moving to a new location. All-Star Nutrition is in the process of moving their inventory from Waite Park to a new store front in St. Cloud. Store Manager Jordan Bialke says after opening the Waite Park store in 2017, they...
Are You Working One Of The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota?
I was pretty surprised to not find some of these occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
