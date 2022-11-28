ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Prep Bowl 40 This Weekend At U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The 40th edition of the Minnesota State High School League's Prep Bowl Championship Series will take place Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2ND. Class "A" championship at 10:00 a.m. Springfield (11-2) versus Minnesota (11-2) Class "AA" championship at 1:00...
Oconto's Cruisers Yachts owner K.C. Stock dies at 84

OCONTO (WLUK) -- An Oconto business man and longtime owner of Cruisers Yachts, has died. Kenneth Charles (K.C.) Stock passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 84. Stock was born in Oconto in 1938. He bought his first company, a contractor yard, in 1971 and named it Stock Lumber, eventually expanding to 11 yards across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
12 Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You for Good Neighborly Deed!

'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.
Manitowoc Man Rolls National Honor Count

In local league bowling last night, BJ Bartels rolled a Men’s National Honor Count series at Meadow Sports Complex. Bartels bowled a 709 honor series on games of 266, 228, and 215 during action in the MLN Tuesday Mixed Linkers League.
New Fox Valley manufacturing facility will focus on renewable energy

A technology company is expanding its footprint in the Fox Valley by building a new 385,000-square-foot facility with a focus on renewable energy. Excellerate, a division of the Menasha-based Faith Technologies Inc., recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The project aims to create 200 jobs,...
All-Star Nutrition Moving Store to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A local nutrition store is moving to a new location. All-Star Nutrition is in the process of moving their inventory from Waite Park to a new store front in St. Cloud. Store Manager Jordan Bialke says after opening the Waite Park store in 2017, they...
Are You Working One Of The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota?

I was pretty surprised to not find some of these occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
