Collegeville, MN

Craig Henneman Named President of CentraCare-Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE -- There is a new leader of CentraCare's Paynesville Hospital. Craig Henneman has been named president of the healthcare facility, following the retirement of Brandon Pietsch. Henneman has more than 17 years experience with CentraCare, previously serving as the Executive Director for Surgical Services at St. Cloud Hospital. CentraCare...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
Feedback Sought on Zimmerman Intersection Design

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is working to create a new interchange at a busy intersection in the city of Zimmerman and they want feedback on the design plans. The county is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city on a plan to improve the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, also known as Freemont Avenue.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
Rockville Council Censures Mayor Again With More Restrictions

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - The mayor of Rockville has been censured again by the city council. During Wednesday night's meeting the council voted to include additional restrictions to Mayor Duane Willenbring's current censure, after employees have claimed he went beyond his authority. Council member Brian Herberg says several employees have...
ROCKVILLE, MN
Community Christian School Celebrates Food Drive

PEASE (WJON News) - Students at Community Christian School in Pease had a fun way to celebrate a holiday food drive. The student ambassadors at Community Christian School organized a food drive from November 14th through the 18th, collecting 538 boxes of cereal to donate to the Milaca Area Food Pantry.
PEASE, MN
Maple Grove Seeks Funding to Improve I-94/494 Bottleneck

The city of Maple Grove hopes to see safety improvements for a renowned Twin Cities traffic bottleneck. The city submitted an application for funding to improve the Fish Lake Interchange merger from northbound Interstate Highway 494 to westbound Interstate Highway 94. The westbound merger goes from four lanes to three,...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Dollar General Store to Open in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - Another dollar store is coming to Sartell. City officials say Dollar General has submitted plans to open a store, next to O'Riley Auto Parts along Riverside Avenue. The building has sat empty and was most recently a Family Dollar Store. City staff says the building is...
SARTELL, MN
Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault

Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud, MN
