Craig Henneman Named President of CentraCare-Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE -- There is a new leader of CentraCare's Paynesville Hospital. Craig Henneman has been named president of the healthcare facility, following the retirement of Brandon Pietsch. Henneman has more than 17 years experience with CentraCare, previously serving as the Executive Director for Surgical Services at St. Cloud Hospital. CentraCare...
knsiradio.com
Four Central Minnesota Agencies Share Grant Funding to Support Older Minnesotans
(KNSI) — Four central Minnesota agencies received grant funding to support older Minnesotans staying in their homes. The Live Well at Home grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services is aimed at helping older adults stay healthy, independent and involved in their communities. Seven million dollars was made...
Feedback Sought on Zimmerman Intersection Design
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is working to create a new interchange at a busy intersection in the city of Zimmerman and they want feedback on the design plans. The county is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city on a plan to improve the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, also known as Freemont Avenue.
Rockville Council Censures Mayor Again With More Restrictions
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - The mayor of Rockville has been censured again by the city council. During Wednesday night's meeting the council voted to include additional restrictions to Mayor Duane Willenbring's current censure, after employees have claimed he went beyond his authority. Council member Brian Herberg says several employees have...
Community Christian School Celebrates Food Drive
PEASE (WJON News) - Students at Community Christian School in Pease had a fun way to celebrate a holiday food drive. The student ambassadors at Community Christian School organized a food drive from November 14th through the 18th, collecting 538 boxes of cereal to donate to the Milaca Area Food Pantry.
Country Lights Festival in Sartell Announces Special Dates Through December
The Country Lights Festival is officially open for the holiday season. This festive light display around Lake Francis will be turned on nightly from December 2nd through December 31st to light up the area this holiday season. Everyone is welcome to check out the 33 acres of lights whenever it...
KARE 11 Investigates: Affordable senior apartment developer accused of ‘double-dipping’
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — On a hot day this summer, dozens of seniors stood outside the Plymouth headquarters of Dominium Apartments, holding signs and protesting. “We need help,” said a woman in a wheelchair holding a sign that read “Dominium rips off seniors on fixed incomes.”. The...
Santa Claus And Live Reindeer Set To Appear In Albertville This Weekend
Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 3rd and 4th) from 10 a.m. to Noon. Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Seeks Funding to Improve I-94/494 Bottleneck
The city of Maple Grove hopes to see safety improvements for a renowned Twin Cities traffic bottleneck. The city submitted an application for funding to improve the Fish Lake Interchange merger from northbound Interstate Highway 494 to westbound Interstate Highway 94. The westbound merger goes from four lanes to three,...
Ways You Can Help Victims of the Recent Ogilvie Home Invasion
Thanks to a caring friend of the couple, we were informed of a terrible incident that happened in central Minnesota to a couple that makes helping others a part of their daily lives. You may have read the story recently of the terrible home invasion and attack on these two...
Mixin’ It Up Bakery Temporarily Closed Following Small Fire
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids bakery has temporarily closed following a small fire. Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery owner Jessi Brinkman says when they arrived to the business Thanksgiving morning, they found the room filled with smoke from a basket of laundry they had dried the night before.
Dollar General Store to Open in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) - Another dollar store is coming to Sartell. City officials say Dollar General has submitted plans to open a store, next to O'Riley Auto Parts along Riverside Avenue. The building has sat empty and was most recently a Family Dollar Store. City staff says the building is...
Skip Santa’s Lap, Instead Get a Picture with The Grinch in Sauk Centre
Pictures on Santa's lap can happen any year, this year switch things up and get your kid's Christmas photos taken with The Grinch. On December 3rd the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who are making the trip from Whoville to Sauk Centre for a Grinchmas celebration at The Zone Nutrition. Ho,...
Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault
Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
Couple critically injured in Kanabec County home attack identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Kanabec County couple after an attack in their home left them in critical condition. Deputies with the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday. At the scene, deputies found husband and wife Jeff and Becky Ponto in critical condition.
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
